I Lost My Knife in the Flathead River

I lost my knife in the Flathead River

on a downstroke from my oar,

clipping it from my hip

where my leg swung in the water 

over the bowel of the raft.

I knew it before it happened and after,

turning to watch it sink forlorn

black grip twisting glistening

down to the clear smooth boulders below 

as the current whisked us on.

I told my wife and kids

that I almost went in after it 

but quickly got a grip.

Now it rests in the cold swift water

tucked between otherwordly stones 

alone at the bottom 

of the Flathead River,

never to be found.

Caleb Mannan is an author, visual artist and musician living in Spokane. facebook.com/calebmannanauthor

The original print version of this article was headlined "I Lost My Knife in the Flathead River"

