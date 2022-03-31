I lost my knife in the Flathead River

on a downstroke from my oar,

clipping it from my hip

where my leg swung in the water

over the bowel of the raft.

I knew it before it happened and after,

turning to watch it sink forlorn

black grip twisting glistening

down to the clear smooth boulders below

as the current whisked us on.

I told my wife and kids

that I almost went in after it

but quickly got a grip.

Now it rests in the cold swift water

tucked between otherwordly stones

alone at the bottom

of the Flathead River,

never to be found.

