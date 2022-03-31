I lost my knife in the Flathead River
on a downstroke from my oar,
clipping it from my hip
where my leg swung in the water
over the bowel of the raft.
I knew it before it happened and after,
turning to watch it sink forlorn
black grip twisting glistening
down to the clear smooth boulders below
as the current whisked us on.
I told my wife and kids
that I almost went in after it
but quickly got a grip.
Now it rests in the cold swift water
tucked between otherwordly stones
alone at the bottom
of the Flathead River,
never to be found.
Caleb Mannan is an author, visual artist and musician living in Spokane. facebook.com/calebmannanauthor