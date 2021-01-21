I SAW YOU



When I look into your beautiful blue-green eyes, I see so many things. I see the pain caused by the one who was supposed to love you but has hurt and neglected you. How could anyone know you, supposedly love you and slowly crush the light within you? Most of all, I see the love and tenderness that radiates from within. It is undeniable. My lovely, lovely woman, I drown in your eyes.

I Walk the Line: I love to see you dance, smile and sing. But nothing is better than when you belly laugh. I know it can be a tough road to walk, but if we keep dancing, smiling and belly laughing, we'll be just fine as we walk the line.

YOU SAW ME



Hey there, you with the stars in your eyes. She knows about Arizona. We "told" her. Not everything. You can tell her the rest!! She'll still be surprised!! No question there. Good luck with that. Sounds SO fun. Your 6 degrees of separation are closer than 2. So very many mutual acquaintances, keep surfacing on her end. You never really know who and what you don't know... yet. Most won't reveal the secret, so it'll still be universally stellar. Certainly. Enjoy the view!!!

Rosauers on 14th: I talked to you, Rosauers on 14th. Saturday January 16. Girl with pink hair, would love to talk more with funny old (LOL) man!

CHEERS



I don't care wtf is going on in the world... watching my dog make a bed is the world to me

Pay It Forward at D'Lish: To the person or persons who paid for the meals for the car behind them tonight Friday Jan 15th around 6:00 PM, at the D'Lish drive-thru window: Thank you so much! We have been dealing with two insurance claims for what seems to be an eternity, one for an auto accident (totaled car plus injuries) and the second for a flooded home. Needless to say the stress has been overwhelming. Your kind gesture has given us a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

JEERS

: To the Trump supporters that still believe the election was "stolen," I really can understand your perspective. After all it is clear based on actual observations that: (i) the Earth is flat (I look out my window and don't see any curvature, so it must be flat); (2) the sun revolves around the Earth (it arises from the east every morning, moves across the sky, and then disappears every evening in the west); and (3) despite confirmation by every governor and secretary of state, ratification by every states' election official, and verification by the Election Security Council, the FBI, the Justice Department, and the presidents former lawyer (whoops, I mean former Attorney General) Bill Barr that there was none, the 2020 presidential election must be a fraud (but only in the battleground states that Joe Biden won — in all states that Trump carried and all races that Republicans won, the election was beyond reproach). And I also believe that the Easter bunny and Great Pumpkin are real, the moon is made of cheese, and the cow actually did jump over the moon. But keep repeating the lie that has no basis in data or facts, and eventually you too will lose your sanity and grip on reality — just like Trump.

Pathological Altruism: Big 'ol jeers to any employer still enforcing a 'no-tipping' policy in these trying times. *mic drop

Wrong Side of History: As of January 13, 2021 your website says you have "excused and defended President Trump." No other congresswoman of congressman from Washington state has seen it fit to excuse President Trump for his insurrection and seditious behavior. You are on the wrong side of history by supporting the Madman's attempted coup and not calling him out. You should show honor and courage by calling out the evil and taking a stand against this blight instead of supporting and nurturing the demise of our democracy.

Jeers to All you Crybabies: Yes, I too first read jeers. It used to be entertaining. Now all you political nutz are venting here when you should get on your Twitter and bloviate/rant Your Opinion on some political BS that's never gonna change. So let's again start jeering about all the local buttheads that make life a hassle here in this wonderful city.

Capitol Terrorists: To all the MAGA MORONS that felt the need to attack the Capitol building I have a little advice. I know you are too simple minded to wear masks because it is some kind of a statement supporting your glorious leader and defying science and logic. However it might have covered your face so everyone that saw you couldn't have identified you so easily. Another thing you might consider MORONS... even your forefathers had brains enough to wear HOODS!

Trumpey at the Bat - A (Condensed) Poem in Paraphrase: And now the air is shattered by the farce of Trumpey's blow. Oh, somewhere in this favoured land the sun is shining bright, The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light; And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout, But there is no joy in Crudville—Loser Trumpey has struck out.

Reflections on 2020 Whiners: 2020 whiners seems to think that the only kind of meal we should buy should be at a drive-up window, or at least priced like it. A meal at a eat-in restaurant is going to cost more because you get a different kind of service and the food is generally better. The customer has the choice of where to go. Or at least they used to. Owners of small restaurants that can't easily convert to takeout (Who wants fish that has to wait 20 minutes for you to get home, for example) are well and truly screwed under our current mandates. As far as large gatherings not making sense, Rolling Stone writer P.J. O'Rourke famously said, "America wasn't founded so we could all be better. America was founded so we could be anything we damn well please" That spirit seems to be increasingly rare.

Who Do You Represent? You really support the mobsters trying to stop our election process. When did you decide to leave the Republican Party to join this attempted coup group (also known as Trumpsters)? Will you return to your sensibilities and represent conservatives again?

United My Ass: Been a heck of a week, huh? Covid continues to spread like wildfire. We, the people of the United States of America, are number one, numero uno, top dog, in cases and deaths around the World. Way to go. We are sooo smart and pompous. Oh yeah... then there's the domestic terrorists who call themselves Law and Order people, among other things, who stormed the Capitol and caused the deaths of five people. Egged on by a president who thinks grabbing a woman's genitals is OK, gave up on the pandemic and fomented a riot. Apparently Republican pimp CMR believes that Twitter's decision to block Trump for life is censorship. You cannot shout FIRE in a theatre because (Supreme Court, Oliver Wendell Holmes, 1918) "The question in every case is whether the words used are used in such circumstances and are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger that they will bring about the substantive evils that Congress has a right to prevent." By the way CMR, where were you when your Republican Brothers and Sisters stormed the House? These United States. Beacon to the world. Being torn-apart by politics led by a maniacal president. United we stand, divided we fall. United? My ass. ♦