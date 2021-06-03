I Saw You

YOU SAW ME

No life: Hillyard car wash: Me washing my Delta 88, you saw me. You caught my eye when you pulled up next to me by the vacuums checking me out. I could not help but notice how sexy you are, waiting patiently. When I walked around to sit at the wheel you was looking hard; smiling, you said hello I am Michael, and I said hello I am Melissa. You looked into my soul, melting me like butter. You persistent, me so flustered, I gave you the first three numbers wrong. So if you're out there and you read this, the first three numbers are 558 NOT 588. Michael, call me or see me at the car wash. Melissa (youwantmetositwhere@gmail.com)

CHEERS

Helped me back out To the kind young lady that was wearing a MUV fitness jacket that helped me back out of my tight parking spot at Riverfront Square parking garage on 5/26/2021... thank you!!!! I couldn't have gotten out without hitting something without you! Appreciate you!

JEERS

Brownes Addition dog walkers: Please pick up after your dog and be a responsible owner; I'm tired of stepping in your dog's "gift" and tracking it in the house. Our yard is not your private park. Everyday without fail there are several deposits. If you're not responsible enough to pick up after your dog, perhaps you should consider giving it away to someone more responsible and respectful of your neighbors. You don't deserve a dog, and take your f—-ing cigarette butts with you, too. ♦

