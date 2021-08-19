I SAW YOU

I saw you several times downtown at riverfront. You had on black jeans, black platformlike shoes, tanktop and black hair. You with your friend who was also quite into punk anesthetics. I had on blanat far left, anarchist/anti-capitalist slogans and images on my shirt, political theory and philosophy badges on my pack and hat, enby colored bracelets, and black pants with black pf flyers. I generally do not experience such nervousness. We made eye contact several times, and I debated saying hi, however concluded it was too late by the time your friend showed up. I did not want to be annoying. So if you want to meet an anarchopunk, a response would be a pleasant break from my vacuous life. Or just go to Facebook and search for local anarchists; you'll find me.<333

CHEERS



THANK YOU to the very kind person or family who left a note on the car with the Gold Star license plates in the northside Trader Joe's parking lot last week. Gold Star families don't display these plates and pictures of our fallen hero to garner attention, but merely to ensure their sacrifice won't be forgotten. Freedom has a cost, and we continue to bear it every day. Your simple gesture along with your thoughts and prayers means more to us than you'll ever know — God bless you for your thoughtfulness.

Sweet Danny Pie Cheers to the man that stands by my side through thick and thin, ups and downs, and everything in between. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Dance with me?

El Camino To the baby blue El Camino...I probably spelled it wrong... but I want you to know... that when I see your car... I feel feelings I HAVEN'T... ever felt. FOR A FEW DECADES. BEAUTIFUL. THANK YOU... BEAUTY

JEERS



I will not get a vaccine. I will not wear a mask. I will not disclose my vaccine status, but if you ask, I will lie. I have been to bars requiring them and not one, I repeat, not one person asked for my vaccine card, and I did not wear a mask. Done with all these lies by so-called "health professionals." JUST DONE

Your Crassness Doesn't Equal Creativity Dear expresso shop, please kindly f—- off with your signs. If you want to be crass in what you post, go for it. America is a free country, and you certainly have the freedom to say what you want. I can handle the cringe. Lately though, your signs promoting alcoholism and toxic masculinity, i.e. "getting drunk in the morning on days I don't work" and "Men have feelings — sometimes they get hungry" are abhorrent.

Dog Parks Shame on the city of Spokane for allowing RVs to squat at the Dog Park near people park!!! I can't and won't take my dogs there anymore due to the amount of trash that has been left behind. It's a complete embarrassment!!!

So Spokane Last Thursday I ran out of drinking water so I thought I'd go to the grocery store to grab that and a few little things to get me through to the weekend. I stop in at one store, pick up a basket, grab some stuff, then head to the water aisle thinking I'll grab the large case of water last and carry it to the register. The store is all sold out of water, shelves are completely empty. Fine, but since that was the point of the trip, I put the stuff in my basket back and head to the next store. There, I grab a basket and go to the water aisle first to see if they're also all sold out and find that they are. I wanted some drinking water at least for that night and the next morning, notice there's large, single bottles of water on sale, and just grab one of those. The store was also sold out of some of the other stuff I wanted so I decide to simply buy the bottle of water and leave. While waiting to check out, the cashier asks if she can take my basket in an annoyed voice that made me wonder if she assumed I was holding it because I needed help carrying my single bottle of water. I just thank her and hand it over. When she rings up the water, the register is charging me the normal price, not the sale price. I've had this issue with this store multiple times before so I ask for a price check. She gets on the mic and requests one. It's evening, and there's a guy behind me with a basket of groceries so I suggest to the cashier that she let him go ahead of me so he doesn't have to wait. She does, and this guy in his late 30s with dyed blonde hair, cheap tattoos, and an image straight from the kind of Rolling Stone article that would make Cobain cringe, waltzes by me without even acknowledging my presence, let alone thanking me. Meanwhile, the stock clerk comes back and says I was wrong and the water on sale was some brand I'd never heard of, and everybody kind of snickers at me, which honestly surprised me. But anyway, since she's now checking out the guy who's biggest accomplishment in life is inheriting his parents house, I decide to follow the stock clerk back and check for myself, telling him he might be right because I didn't look too closely. It turns out we were both wrong, the brand on sale was also sold out, but while I thought the kind on sale had some bottles in the vacant spot, the kind he thought was on sale was still neatly sorted on the other side and not nearly as easy a mistake to make. But whatever, I thanked him for checking, and went to leave. I tried to get the cashier's attention as I walked out to let her know I was no longer interested in the water but she was busy and oblivious. As I drove off I could feel her rolling her eyes at me from inside the store when she learned I decided not to buy the bottle I didn't want in the first place. This is the Spokane I experience. Every. Single. Day. Be best Spokane, be best.

Anti-Vaxxers Well, MAGA MORONS....your dreams are coming true at last. After killing 630,000 people by ignoring the scientific community, you are finally starting to kill your own. Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama.....all the "RED" MAGA MORON states with MAGA MORON governors are filling up the hospitals beyond capacity. If you own a morgue, that is good news, because they will soon be overflowing. Just one question.....You do realize your fearless leader "KING DONNIE" and his entire family and staff got vaccinated in early JANUARY of 2021....right? You do realize KING DONNIE pushed the vaccine through at WARP SPEED... right? You do realize KING DONNIE got the coronavirus himself... right? You do realize they used "EXPERIMENTAL THERAPY" to save his life... right? So could someone explain to me your reasoning behind refusing to get a LIFESAVING vaccine? Somehow, the logic of your thinking eludes me. ♦