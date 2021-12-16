CHEERS



Cheers to KREM 2 for talking about climate change as reality and hiring a well-educated morning weatherman who knows his stuff. And jeers to all the local weather girls, blond and otherwise, apparently hired for their Betty Boop "assets" prominently on view in tight dresses, cooing through their forecasts. It's time to get serious about the weather, Betty. Catch a clue from Mr. Magoo, who is not nearsighted at all.

Icy Conditions Are Here. Thanks, Careful Drivers! Two things: 1) Thank you, Dear Patient and Careful Drivers, for understanding that 4WD does NOT protect you and others from black ice when you slam on your brakes. Every person who decides to wake up 20 minutes earlier to de-ice, warm up and slowly drive his/her vehicle is most respected and appreciated. The rest of you need to SLOW DOWN and APPLY BRAKES CAREFULLY. 2) Cold weather brings about more illnesses — THANK YOU to those of you who have selflessly vaccinated for anything, especially flu and COVID. Oh, yes, and parents who refuse to vaccinate or mask in public — you need to STOP sending your sick kids to school and/or leaving empty shoes on the doorsteps of each building.

Found Cellphone: On 12/5 or 12/6 an iPhone was found in the parking lot of Prairie View Park on South Hill. It was turned in to the Spokane County Parks Department administration office located at 404 N. Havana St.

Pay It Forward: A generous person spent $100 to cover the cost for everyone at Starbucks/Ash St on 12/8. A great reminder that even a cup of coffee can make someone's day. Spread the love.

JEERS



"To the friend (former friend?) who has been brushing me off/ignoring me altogether: I'm not sure this is the right column for this, but I wanted to say a few things, since I am respecting your wish to give you space and not contact you directly right now. What you did when you ignored my texts a few weeks ago was outright cruel. Giving someone the silent treatment is inexcusable. You did finally reply, for which I am grateful. I suffered a horrendous day thinking I'd never hear from you again, and I'm glad I did. I know it could have been worse. Although I did hear from you, I am grieving the very real possibility that that was the last communication we will ever have. I still don't know why I went from being one of your closest friends (your words) to being completely dismissed. I think it finally dawned on me, after giving you months of the benefit of the doubt, that you didn't want much or anything to do with me anymore when you didn't even bother to text me happy birthday. I cried for weeks over that. You remembered me so kindly the past two years – what changed this year? I have some idea that maybe I was demanding more than you are willing or able to give, and you felt smothered? Exhausted? Just not interested anymore? I do think I deserve an explanation, although it won't make the hurt go away or make the loss of our friendship easier to accept. ... Have you drifted away because you think it's easier on both of us if you don't tell me why you want to cut ties? Maybe it's easier on you, but it's ripping my heart apart. I don't expect that you'll see this, but maybe it will help others when they need to have difficult conversations about ending friendships – just have the conversation."

Public Service Announcement: You find yourself heading west on I-90. You take the Evergreen exit. You take a right turn. Behold, the lane is yours and yours alone. You need not stop to yield. In fact, it is the northbound Evergreen traffic that must yield to you. You ask how could this be? You ponder: don't they have a green light? Yes, yes they do, but it is for their existing lanes, not for your brand new lane that was made just for you, dear user of the Evergreen exit. You may proceed, and while proceeding with caution is certainly warranted, stopping in the middle of an offramp is surely the more dangerous move here. Notice that there is no stop sign. Notice that there is no yield sign. Once you're all together on your three lane northbound track, you can all change lane as necessary to get to your destination. Keep it moving, my good traveler. [Please don't stop in the middle of the offramp.]

No Good Deal: I bought my tires and they said I can have free flat repair, but they didn't say only if it didn't inconvenience them. Three months later, today, I must've picked up a nail, so I drove over to the shop on Northwest Boulevard in Spokane and said I needed a flat tire repaired on my truck, I bought the tires here. They said they wouldn't do it today as they are too busy until at least 10 pm tonight. So that means the $1,000 I spent on tires and their mediocre free flat repair is only good if it doesn't inconvenience them. I will never step foot inside their store nor will I recommend their tires to anyone especially their flat repair. By the time I got home, the tire had 15 pounds of pressure, I'll take it off myself and take it to someone who will charge me to repair it, but at least it will be someone who cares for their customers.

The Divided States 12/9: I could not agree with you more. The order from the secretary of Health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status with limited exceptions and exemptions. People are individually responsible to comply with this order; however, businesses (including COSTCO) are also responsible to enforce this with their employees and customers. NOTE: To the blonde maskless primadonna who was verbally attacking an older man over this issue this past Wednesday at Costco on Sprague, STAY HOME or WEAR A MASK. Get a grip...

Justice for Turkeys: To the a@#$holes running over the Turkeys near Manito Park. You really are unempathetic and worthless humans. What would possess you to maim an innocent life? No doubt you feel pride as you murder, or permanently cripple, a living soul to get somewhere five seconds earlier. Instead of slowing down and taking time to appreciate something that makes our neighborhood unique, you run over their legs or crush them with your car. You are everything that is wrong with human nature. No wonder life on our planet is disappearing at an alarming rate. I try to believe human beings aren't a plague to all other life, but you really make that difficult. I hope you shatter your femur, and have to walk with that for the rest of your short life. Everything comes and goes to the same place. Show some humility, and stop being such a worthless draw of breath.

Junk Artists: Jeers to the talentless "artists" who keep defacing public property. One of the many disappointing aspects of this is that the graffiti around Spokane isn't even interesting. Rather, it looks like pathetic infant scribbling. At least in larger cities, it's at least interesting; but those who deface property in Spokane seem to be so devoid of talent that their garbage just looks like that. It's too bad cameras can't be set up to capture the images of these fools. If possible, we could have a Top 10 List of the most talentless "artists" in Spokane w/ a Facebook page devoted to their idiocy. Currently my top picks for talentless fools would be the person who writes "love" all over town as well as the fool who scribbles all over the supports of the Greene Street Bridge. Thank you to city crews who continue to paint over their garbage. It must be mundane to continue to have to paint over garbage again & again. ♦