I SAW YOU



Lest he forgets you, thank you SO much for the photos you sent to him!! It reminds me how trashy and addicted he still is!! The substance is "gone," but now, he's got you!! And it's SO much cheaper than what he was spending, previously. The "treatment" clearly isn't "working," but perhaps the addiction specialist doesn't understand: "co-occurring"...p—-ography. Hard to disguise what you're offering, but the dishonest deceit, he's dishing out in one-on-one's, may have been missed, because she didn't ask!! Perhaps the charm is working there, too...two. I hope you've hooked it up, up there, all dirty, desperate, and disgusting. You've been trying to get his attention for some time! "Yayyyy,....you!!",...and thanks again. Saves any wondering what's been goin' on. Certainly clear as a nak*d day in May!! Have fun being so dis-respectfully disgusting. Both of you....all of you.

CHEERS



For his excellent essay on peace (Nov. 24, 2021) which gave great historical information about Quakers. And guess what? There is a Quaker community right here in Spokane. They hang out at 1612 W. Dalke and have a website ( spokanefriends.com ).

JEERS



Jeers to Jeers had some really good points in last week's Inlander "newspaper," but I have a better idea for the beer section. Call it Hop Culture. I agree about the Jeers section. It's not interesting. It fits a lot of Spokane though. Dumb!

Pope is Straight Trash: You read it right. You're straight trash. Just like your weird beard ass beaux. Eff that hockey doooooooosh.

So Much Trash!! To all the businesses down Sprague both ways... I can't believe all the garbage and filth that are on your properties! That's one of the reasons I fell in love with the Spokane Valley so much, because it was clean!

Remembering the Flood: God, being the creator of all we know, has an incomprehensible level of intelligence. The Bible says that God created man in his image. Therefore man was gifted with great intelligence also. People who are willfully stupid must be a great disappointment to God, since they are no longer godlike. God gave humanity great intelligence so we could solve the challenges He has thrown at us, like creating vaccines to save our lives. If you are disdaining the value of learning and science and intelligence, then you are an affront to God's creation, and He sent COVID-19 as the deadly expression of His disappointment. For God's sake, quit your willful stupidity and get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is doing God's work.

Re: False Gonzaga Gods & Mask Up Man: Jeers to the fools who still believe the silliness that has been thrust upon us the last several years (False Gonzaga Gods and Mask Up Man). The reason 146.6 million Americans have already been infected with the coronavirus (CDC data as of January 27, 2022) is because masks only provide MINIMAL protection against spread of ANY virus. More important than wearing a mask is maintaining good hygiene, washing your hands frequently (just as mom told you), and avoiding crowds while a virus is circulating widely. Many people continue to get the virus while mask wearing is in force. Pointing fingers at respectable people like Mr. Few and Mr. Stockton for one mistake (as if you haven't made any) and a personal opinion is foolish. I'm certain they don't read your nonsense and even if they did, they wouldn't say this because they've both got too much class whereas I don't. So, I'll say it for them: "Up yours. Get a life!"

Spokane's Report Card: Recently it has been disclosed that in over 20 years there has NOT been one unwarranted shooting by SPD (Spokane Police Department). Taken on face value that would be an accomplishment. This of course is reported by the Very Same people that would have had to prosecute anyone that had shot someone unlawfully. So, NO conflict of interest there. WOW 20 years and NOTHING! Now fast forward to a very recent (Tuesday Jan 18, 2022) rather surprisingly well-written article in the local City paper. The VERY SAD story of Mr. Joe Riley, family man and business owner, FALSELY accused of beating a man to death. Before he even went to trial, his name was released and — through Very Poor detective work coupled with the equally poor Prosecuting Attorney's Office's work — he sat in jail for two weeks. Come to find out he wasn't even NEAR where this poor guy was beaten to death, but his name was thoroughly run through the mud. So now he has lost friends and business AND!! owes a whole lot of people that DID help him out thousands of dollars! All because of said bad police and Prosecuting Attorney's Office work! He's suing (and Good Luck to Him), but the likelihood of him winning anything that would even come close to rectifying what has happened to him? Nil. In this city the people not only don't want to be informed about this kind of ordeal, but they also won't stand up and Yell BS when something like NO unwarranted shootings in 20 years is reported! They would rather complain about someone Not wearing a mask or how banal Cheer and Jeers section has become! Final grade for the people? D-

High Cost of Helping: So, the City of Spokane has recently spent $500K to shelter 350+/- people for, what, a month or so at the convention center? With a mere $110,000 dollars damage to the building. THAT'S a bargain! This is getting to look like Portland and Seattle more every day! Everyone is screaming for housing for these people, but when it is offered and provided, the vandalism outweighs the NO appreciation! I'm sorry these people are in need. We have ALL made BAD decisions in our lives. What irks me is that I'VE had to pick myself up and dig myself out of my own horse manure EACH TIME! Any hand that would have been extended to me would have been Greatly appreciated and the person Thanked Profusely! Show a person how to fish and you feed them for a lifetime. Helping someone is NOT just handing them something for nothing — it costs $500K with $110K damage!

To the Moms with Babies and Buns: To the moms with babies and buns that were Karens when going into the Rocket bakery on Argonne Sunday, Jan. 30. We saw how you treated the very kind baristas; we were the kind couple behind you, gasping at your cold attitude to our favorite baristas. First, super short and rude to them. Asking for extra and neither of you tipping a penny. The baristas still remained super calm and kind to your every request. And then, "to our shock," you left your trash, a whole bannana bread slice squished on the floor, plates and your chairs sprawled out as you left the store. When they said "Have a good day," you ignored them with your noses three inches in the air, pretending you are so much better than the barista scum. Are you so much better than the baristas working behind the counter and every individual out there? For Gods sake, pick up after yourself next time, and leave the baristas a tip, slobs.

There Wasn't Even A Roof? Jeers to the play about the fiddler that was on the roof. Me and my girlfriend's went out to see your music show last week. I don't think I even remember seeing a roof. I had my eyes peeled for a roof the whole time. I kept expecting the fiddle guy to climb onto a roof, but I would get bored and doze off. We saw Cats awhile back, and that was incredible obviously. It's about cats. This was not really about a fiddler or a roof; it was more about like a bunch of people who did various stuff. It was honestly too much for me to keep up with. My girls were visiting from Florida (Pensacola) and looking forward to a nice weekend, but oh well. We were pretty "buzzed," and the show was not even that fun. If your show can't entertain drunk people, then is it really any good? The part with the Gwen Stefani song was much needed, but they did it weird. Rest assured that next time if my girls are visiting again and we want to do something as a group next time, we will be doing something else... ♦