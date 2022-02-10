I SAW YOU



The moment I saw you looking for me, I knew you were the most beautiful man I had ever seen. I panicked. Annnd hid from you behind the coffee bar, to regain my strength. After we started talking I knew I wanted to spend my life with you. You are the kindest person I have ever met with a lot of love to give. The world has not been good to you, and I will spend forever helping you remember your worth. You are the best Husband and Father. I love you Beno.

The Ride: When we first met you needed a ride, and I had a car. You sat in the back with your girlfriend, and we guys sat in the front. I adjusted the mirror because I no longer cared about seeing the road behind, I wanted to gaze at you. Your hair in curls, dimples in your cheeks — I hardly remember the drive. When I dropped you off, I felt something special had happened that day — something I should explore further. My feelings for you are hard to explain. Will you meet me at lover's lane?

YOU SAW ME



Last Thurs morn of January wearing all grey, dripping sweat, beautiful face. Your energy seemed as pleasant as those peach leggings and that tall body. Maybe we could work something out.

CHEERS



J: Happy (late) 33rd birthday! Life has torn us apart, but I still think about your goofy, quirky, handsome self every day. You were such a light in my life even in my darkest times. I can never repay you for all you've done for me and for all the hell we've gone through, but I continuously pray for the opportunity. I hope you see this, and I hope you read it on a weekend morning after a delicious breakfast, just like we always used to do together. I loved you then, I love you still, and I will never stop loving you until the day I die. -M

Kindness Never Goes Out of Style: Cheers to Pat Coleman, owner of Found Barn Farm, one of our Greenbluff Growers. He graciously helped us weeks on end by taking care of our chickens and ducks through the winter after my husband was diagnosed with a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. Know there are good people out there! My husband is better, and I wanted to send cheers out to Pat and his wife, Lisa. Thank you! Please support a farm with a big heart, you can visit Found Barn Farm located 17501 N. Sands Road, Greenbluff, WA, www.FoundBarnFarm.com

Pay It Forward at Zips: Sending a huge thank-you to the dark red Chevy at the Zip's on Monroe about 6:45 pm on Friday, Feb. 4. It made my day when the lady at the window handed us our food and said no charge because the car in front of us just paid for it. We will definitely be paying it forward in the near future.

JEERS

Why doesn't a cop get ahead of perp's auto? Once that's done, shoot out the radiator. It's a big middle, of a huge target. If a cop can't hit that target, they shouldn't be able to carry a gun. That being said, why why why? its such a simple answer. WHY

Athletic Privilege: Yet another rules-don't-apply-to-me athlete whining about mask! I thought you were above all that, Mr. Stockton.

Recall Woodward: Human roadblock! Mask mandate, NO; Homeless, NO; Housing, NO; Street repair, Hell No.

Re: Re: Not So Fitness - Anon: I'm not the original messenger, but I did want to say: While I've never benched 225 lbs (I wish!), I have benched the equivalent of ~40% of my body weight. For the the past two years I have benched, squatted, ellipticaled, burpeed, and done numerous HIIT programs....all wearing a mask. And I'm fine. A properly fitted N95 shouldn't "restrict your airflow" at all. But when we ask you to wear a mask, we ask not out of scorn, but of love. Love for our ICU nurses. Love for our fellow gym-goers, who are there for the same reasons you are. And love for you, because while I can't speak for the original messenger, I certainly don't want you to get sick while our hospitals are overflowing with the dying. I'm sad that your response to this invitation was to lash out in anger, and I hope your heart heals what it needs to. I have plenty of N95s and would gladly leave one at a front desk for you. I wish you peace.

Bad Service: It was our voyage out to a restaurant during the pandemic. You saw that we were masked waiting to order, and you made a point of wearing your mask below your nose around us. You even made a snide comment as we left the restaurant. I feel bad for the restaurant owner...such good food and a nice, clean place; only to be undermined by a waitress that can't take the effort to pull up her mask an inch and a half. Listen up, business owners. You're losing customers this way.

No Roof? It was heartbreaking to read of your disappointment that "Fiddler on the Roof" wasn't actually about a roof. To prevent your future disappointment, please note that "Gypsy" isn't about gypsies, "Hello Dolly" isn't about dolls, "Sweet Charity" isn't about charity, "Pippin" isn't about apples, "Paint Your Wagon" isn't about wagons, "Something Funny Happened on the Way to the Forum" isn't about a forum, "42nd Street" isn't about a street, and "South Pacific" isn't about an ocean.

Times up: Jeers to Governor Jay Inslee for not giving up his emergency powers now. While there are still ongoing effects from the virus, there is nothing that has to be done instantly. His party has a majority in the state Legislature so they would still be able to do what needs to be done in a timely manner. More voices give more thoughtful and better results. One-man rule under the emergency powers currently in place is fundamentally in violation of our ideals and traditions. Please, give it up, Jay!

Can We Take Down the Masks Signs? If people, including employees, of stores out here aren't wearing masks, what the hell is the point of keeping your "masks are mandatory" signs up? There's people who truly don't want to support hypocrites, and some want to know where it's actually safe for them to shop. You all want to act like you're bad asses for not caring if people wear them, yet in reality, you all look like scared tools if you simply can't take down a sign because of consequences.

Re: Re: Not So Fitness: Hey buddy yourself. Me: 5' 5", 150 lb., 75-year-old veteran of 106 marathons and still working out everyday, WITH A MASK! Routinely doing hourlong spin sessions and/or treadmill workouts, WITH A MASK! Pumping out hour-and-a-half strength workouts 3 times a week and benching 205 lbs. as a 150 lb weakling, and still WITH A MASK ON! I'd be happy to see you anywhere to prove the point. Wimp!

One Down: David Levinson Wilk: These crosswords are getting out of hand. You include answers that simply aren't answers ("RUPAULSDRATRACE") and some that just willy-nilly skip blank squares ("WAT...ERGATE"). Also, your knowledge of niche hip-hop songs like Ese Talk is not pop culture, it's a cop-out for creating clues for words you didn't have a plan for. I can only hope you're some kind of Colin Robinson and that our collective exasperation is your sick satisfaction. One concession I will allow: It makes sense that if words are supposed to be your strong suit you may have given up on numbers altogether, but for the record, "GETTHEGIST" is three words not five. I could ramble on and on about these trash solutions that populate each and every one of your crossword creations, but I fear that the Inlander might take it as a hit piece on your editor — who's doing a bang-up job btw. Must be difficult polishing turds for a living. Humbly not yours, a Texas Ranter

Jeers Juvenalia: The ad hominem attack is the last resort of one who can't dispute the truth of a message, so goes after the messenger. Fact: Gonzaga Head Basketball Coach Mark Few got special treatment when he was stopped for drunken driving because the police realized it was ... HIM. Fact: Former big-time basketball player John Stockton, now a dispenser of disinformation about COVID vaccinations, got to ignore Gonzaga game mask rules until other people complained. These are apparently inconvenient truths to last week's Jeerer, who somehow failed to mention "get vaccinated "in his incomplete list of non-mask ways to combat the virus. The submission ended with a perfectly fourth-grade flourish ("up yours!"). Seriously? That's the best you can do? A course in logic might be in order.

Parking Bandits: Jeers to drunken partiers that park in the Main Market Co-Op parking lot when they are hitting the town. It's Saturday at 11 pm. I know you are not shopping at the Co-Op. It's not even open. And don't play ignorant with me. If you are so blind that you miss the "Co-Op Parking Only Sign," you probably shouldn't be driving in the first place. I am a Co-Op member, and my money goes to keeping that parking lot running. Are you? Maybe Spokane PD would be interested in the list of license plates I have been keeping. Shape up or ship out.♦