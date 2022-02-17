I SAW YOU



As you took my picture, you commented on my eyes. You said they were beautiful. You can't even imagine how that made me feel with my messy hair and puffy clothes. Don't worry, I didn't think you were weird. Thanks for making my day :)

Garland Rocket Bakery: We passed each other grabbing coffee Monday morning and caught eyes. Sweet Arc'teryx jacket. Grab your drink next time? Climb? Ski?!

In the Produce Section: I saw you in the produce section of the grocery store carefully squeezing the lemons, trying to find the best one. You caught my eye, and I was struck... by the sight of your nostrils hanging out above your mask rendering it so completely ineffective. As you breathed your potentially contagious droplets all over the food others may be taking to their homes that night, I couldn't help to notice that while you may feel like a rebel who can't be bothered to follow a basic safety rule intended to protect the most vulnerable in our society, you look like an absolute moron who can't figure out how to put a mask properly on your face. We are so close to maybe being past the worst of this pandemic. Please keep wearing your masks in public for just a little while longer. Thanks.

CHEERS



Your tracks led us most of the way up Mica Peak last Sunday. Without them, we wouldn't have stuck to the trail when we would otherwise have called it a day and turned back. Thank you from some grateful snowshoers.

It Seems Appropriate... This is Black History Month, this is the week of Valentine's, both enveloped in a year less than stellar. It seems appropriate to celebrate/remember the words of Dr. King: "As you press on for justice, be sure to move with dignity and discipline, using only the weapon of love. Let no man pull you so low as to hate him. Always avoid violence. If you succumb to the temptation of using violence in your struggle, unborn generations will be the recipients of a long and desolate night of bitterness, and your chief legacy to the future will be an endless reign of meaningless chaos." Cheers to Dr. King, love and justice.

JEERS



The commissioners continue to prove just how corrupt they are! We all knew you wouldn't allow an actual MD onto the board. We know you fear common sense and science. The community can rest easy knowing you brought on an ND whose spouse works at the health district. Glad there isn't any conflict there. (His job is safe unless Amelia decides she dosen't like him; then he will be "laid off.") Maybe we can all receive an equitable Vitamin C shot to address all things public health. Glad to see Frenchy Poo could actually show up for that meeting though, not like they are scheduled out a year in advance so you can plan for them. Kerns, Kuney, Freeman...sorry you all still lack a spine. P.S. Amelia, please don't call your buddy Ozzy to file another "hurt feelings" police report about this post.

Recall Nadine Woodward: Jeers mayor, people are dying waiting for shelter & you are buying high-tech garbage cans. Now fencing in the walkways under bridges, heartless & dangerous, single file under a bridge, more chance of muggings, stabbings, assault. Homeless solution, nope, Housing solution, nope. Street repair, hell nope. How long have you been in office? Does the city really have five Teslas? Who is driving them? Now tax increases as streets look like a war zone, homeless all over, tent city, next to freeway.

I'll Tell You Why: Why why why? Here's why: it's a bit difficult to be shooting at a radiator from in front of a car while driving. I can tell you know nothing about guns. If you did, you'd know to (1) always keep your target in front of you, and (2) always know what's behind your target.

Democrat Elites Want You to Suffer: Jeers to the Biden administration for its out-of-control inflation. A recent news station stated Americans are now spending an additional $250 per MONTH for basic necessities such as food and fuel. Is this what Democrats voted for? I understand Democrat politicians profit from human misery, but this is really getting out of hand. Democrats use to be for "the little guy," but that is certainly not the case now. Hopefully voters will vote logically instead of emotionally next time. This country is really circling the drain thanks to them.

Re: Why? Why? Why? Did you even think about your suggestion before posting it? You lack common sense. Your suggesting that during a police chase, an officer drive in front of perp and turn around and shoot the radiator. Most chases are high speed first of all. Second, what about innocent bystanders on the road? I don't want to be on the road while officers are looking backwards shooting out radiators during a high speed chase. Who do you plan on having drive the car and watch the road? You watch too many action movies, this is the real world.

Re: Parking Lot Bandits: Do you hear what you are saying? You are complaining about people parking in an empty lot during non business hours. Who cares? Seriously! Your stupidity is negative advertising for your co op. I wouldn't patronize your place just because of the parking nazi you are. I think you should turn in your plate numbers to the cops, it will give you something to do.

It Takes More Than a Village: Shame on (most of) the parents of the YMCA basketball team. Not one of you volunteered to coach the next generation of players. Your kids, however, got a lucky break. Two men, of no relation to anyone on the team, stepped up to do YOUR job. I get that parents are busy, have conflicting work schedules, yada, yada, yada. But when the season was over, you didn't even have the decency to attend a simple pizza party. You know, the one hour event where you have the opportunity to say "Thank You" to the coaches. One parent was willing to attend, and I'm pretty sure it was the same parent that organized it and collected money to purchase some small token of appreciation for the coaches. (Something that still hasn't been received btw). The cool medallions they had for your kids will now just have to go to the next team, IF they decide to continue coaching. I hope you see this and maybe next time be more appreciative. Your kids are learning more than just a sport. Set a better example! ♦