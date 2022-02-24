I SAW YOU



I'm sorry for how I chose to burn that bridge. I truly am. It wasn't nice. You will always hold a place in my heart as the man who opened my eyes to my value. But you will also always be the man that tucked tail and ran from something that could have been beautiful. I do wish you happiness. And I hope someday you can fill me in and update me on a happy life. But that's not going to be anytime soon. I love you always, sweet, sweet friend. I will forever hold your smirk in the fondest of memories. You changed my life. I wish I could have been more in yours. XO Sweet Cheeks.

I See You.... I see you out there on the streets of Spokane. Maybe you're walking. Maybe you're riding a bike. Maybe your angrily speeding and swerving through the traffic. Maybe you're happy, maybe you're sad. Maybe someone just spit in your coffee. I see you, and I acknowledge your suffering. We are all here trying to make the best out of the situation that is life on our planet — sometimes that looks like a middle finger. I get that, and I respect you. I wish nothing but safe and happy travels for you, my fellow Spokanites. The sunshine is coming... Keep breathing and life will get better. Stay safe Spokane!

Yellow Beanie Boy: You were leaving the ice rink as I was going. It was Saturday night, the 19th of February. I had seen you at the ice ribbon before, but was too shy to say anything. You were a fantastic ice skater and silently raced me around the ribbon. You were with your friends, and I was alone with my headphones and music. This time around, I was checking in, scanning my season pass, and you walked by nonchalantly and said "I like your beanie." I was caught off guard; I couldn't believe my ears. I quietly said thank you and watched as you walked away, leaving the ice ribbon, without another word. I hope this message will find you, and if it does, let's meet up.

CHEERS



"Congratulations to the LA Rams for buying a championship just like the Yankees and Dodgers in MLB or Miami, Cleveland, LA Lakers and of course Golden State in NBA."

GasGuy@NomNom: Just when I was really starting to get to the point of giving up — giving up on me, giving up on humanity — you saved me. I am living in my car, and although I try to budget, I didn't see how I was going to make it through until next payday & keep enough gas in my car to stay warm at night. Thank you, kind stranger, for filling my tank, not expecting anything in return, and for your awesome timing.

JEERS



February 15th, and all indications suggest there was a fatal hit-and-run on Fourth. I have lived on Fourth for six years now, and I knew this would happen eventually. Morning, noon and night, doesn't matter if the sun is going down and visibility is compromised, dark and raining sideways, a few inches of snow on the road and still coming down, I watch as people absolutely fly up and down Fourth. It's a 25 mph, thickly settled, residential neighborhood. There's a school, a church, the Plant Farm, kids on bicycles, people like my wife and me who enjoy going for walks with our dogs, we see plenty of others out walking or jogging, yet there are so many motorists that have this irrepressible urge to race up and down the street. I myself have nearly been hit twice — once mowing my lawn, the other time taking my trash out. The lady was so close I could have opened her door, and, both times, the people were texting. People, please, slow down, put the phone down, put your burger down, and just focus on the road! As a kid, I was hit while on my bicycle, absolutely not my fault, either time, and twice, I was in pretty horrible car crashes. Again, not my fault. In both instances, the other motorist ran a red light. One moment of distraction can be life-changing. It's just not worth it. And it bears repeating, IT'S 25 MPH ON FOURTH!! And yes, I'm the one screaming at you to slow down!!

"All I Got Is a Hundred!" To anyone who gets hundred-dollar bills from the bank and uses it to buy less than $20 worth of stuff, you suck.

Jeers Spokane Council/Mayor: The city is trying to cram fluoride down our throats again, despite it being voted down, $600,000 study! Just like the unnecessary, additional stadium being built that we voted down, remember Albi? Why vote in this town? Oh and the mayor's new prison walk in the Brown Street sidewalk, how long has she been in office? And this is her solution? Man's inhumanity to man!

High Rent: Shame on you landlords. A man on disability has to live in a drug house because he can't get his own apartment. Housing lists are four years long. So is the Section 8 list. Over $1,000 for a one-bedroom, and your income has to be three times the rent. You make Seattle look cheap.

Curley Stalking the Kupps: You shouldn't be using your bully pulpit to stalk the MVP.

Responding to Democrat Elites Want You to Suffer: Democrats elites do not want people to suffer!!! Democrats actually care about people, wildlife, land, rivers, oceans. The Trump administration bungled the COVID response, and that caused all sorts of issues all over the world. China was shut down for many months, and this created a huge supply problem globally. Then you had the Trump tax cuts — another issue that Biden had to deal with — coupled with very bad weather this year also created headaches for the supply chain. Now Russia may start World War 3 — another huge issue dropped on the Biden admin.

Low Self-Esteem: Years ago, the running joke was that "Mussolini at least made the trains run on time." Well, IF you have ever lived in Italy or traveled there (even in recent times), you'd know what a trick THAT was! However, if you were to make that comment nowadays, you'd be burned at the stake for, of course, you'd be a supporter by association of EVERY war criminal action he EVER made (Think Ethiopia) by praising him for the trains running on time. My point? Recently there has been a gentleman that has been eviscerated here locally for telling the truth about the East side of the state being hugely taken advantage of by the West side. But of course, to support that premise you'd TOTALLY support every other word that has EVER come out of this guy's mouth — which is a total Horse Manure stretch. SO, to cases! Feb 16, 21 newspapers reported that a $17 BILLION transportation bill is just about to be passed. In which the city of spokane (remember LOW SELF-ESTEEM small "s") gets $50 million. To put that into perspective for the learning impaired. IF the state was splitting up $100 Spokane would get $0.40 (THAT'S FORTY CENTS). BUT the payback for the state scheme is through additional fees that EVERYONE will pay — NOT just paying back the 4/10ths of 1 percent we get here locally! So, it's possible we would be paying $20 to $40 of that $100 example BUT getting 40 cents. Why the Hell does the East side keep allowing that BS to happen? OH!!! That's right, we are enablers! Because we have "Low Self-Esteem"! ♦