I SAW YOU



The mere thought of what your smile would do, lifted the weight of the world off my shoulders. I had no idea how true that thought would be. Section 42, Row 37, Seat 21. You are the red seat to my bleachers.

Handsome Man at Car Wash: I was at the Coeur d'Alene Metro car wash when I saw you in your work pickup that had "Airway Service Inc." on the side. I don't know who you are, but you are very handsome and struck my attention. You had Texas plates, so hopefully by chance you run across this.

Doug Funnie at the Target: It was brief, but I passed you at Target, and I hope I didn't make you feel self-conscious when I giggled. You were humming/whistling the theme song to the cartoon show Doug, and I couldn't help my smile as nostalgia overtook me. Thank you for giving a stranger a smile without even realizing it. You've got good taste, friend!

T.I., Hope My Heart Reaches Yours Someday: You came to visit me that night after I sent you a text saying, "I miss the friend you used to be towards me." ... It made me really happy you came. It's your birthday soon, but I fear I may be too late to have this done to submit in time. It's hard to say that the distance has grown between us, but you'll always be near my heart. I wanted to share how you've melted my heart and shown me something I didn't think was ever going to be possible again. Our friendship is new, and the time spent hanging out with you has been great. You showed me something unknowing to me. I realized I had feelings for you. I took a chance and told you the day after New Year's. It was a risk; I'm feeling now that things have changed between us, and I'm sorry if I'm that reason. I just want you to understand no matter what you think, that I will try my best to be a better person than I was yesterday. I hope one day that you'll give me a chance to show you how much you mean to me. Waiting for the day I'll be able to finally kiss you. C.Y

CHEERS



I'd like to give a shout-out to the valet employees at the Historic Davenport. From where I work downtown, I'll see them jogging daily across First Avenue from Davenport's valet entrance to their parking garage. Even on cold, snowy and gross days, they're out there hustling. Way to go!

Happy 42 Bday, BFF: We had four fun years together.You made our friendship full of memories always in my heart.Christan, enjoy the 42 years with love & party like there is no tomorrow. Go visit our old stomping grounds once awhile...luvya... j.g

Kind Campers: A few years ago I took my grandkids to Round Lake to camp. One late evening my little dog got out of the trailer and took off. I thought I could catch her so left the trailer in my long (but not long enough) T-shirt, no shoes and my phone. I was unable to catch the dog, and my phone died, and it was really dark out. I was very disoriented, and even though I was still in the campground, I was hopelessly lost. Note this was a 63-year-old grandma who was unsteady on her feet and worried about her dog. After stumbling around I came across a group of campers around their campfire. I must have been quite a sight. I was in tears and totally distraught. I asked if they had a map I could use, and they immediately led me to a chair to sit down. The women offered to drive me to the campsite, and the guys set off to look for my dog. When we got to the campsite, there was that silly dog. I know I thanked them then, but I want them to know I will always remember their kindness.ou!

JEERS



Jeers to owner of the hulking, horrible, monstrous mess on the corner of 18th and South Latawah. This project has blighted and inconvenienced our neighborhood for well over 10 years now!

Must-see TV: Some of the things that had me scratching my head during Biden's State of Ukraine's address: the beginning, the middle, the end. Wow. That was difficult to watch...and to try and comprehend Mr Mumbles.

You Need Therapy: The March 3-9 edition of the Inlander came out, and on page 6, there's Lawrence Hatter, i.e., Trump Hater, yet another article about Trump. Head over to the Jeers, and at least three different letters talking about Trump. People, get over it, he doesn't work here anymore. Is this going to be another Obama era, where it was nothing but blaming Bush, for eight years! Move on. Where's the slightest criticism from the Hollywood elites, or 99 percent of the "media." No, they just want to talk about January 6th. Day after day, hour after hour, it's January 6th. Me, and seemingly everyone I talk to, family, coworkers, friends.. January 6th isn't on their radar. Instead, it's the daily struggle we all struggle with. Soaring gas prices, violent crime out of control, fentanyl streaming in and destroying lives, supply chain issues, property crimes all around, and the most shocking, I get home from work on Feb. 15th, about 7:30 am, and there's a dead body on the side of the road, about 100 feet from my door. Looked like a hit and run at first, that's bad enough, but that's been ruled out. Looking more like a dump job. These are just some of the things me and those I know are concerned about. Everywhere I go, there's someone asking for money. Get a job! Get 2. I'm 50, I've worked most of my life. I work for the things I have. Go to work, quit stealing from people, and stop talking about Trump and January 6th?

Who Should Pay: Referencing the proposed upgrades to Avista Stadium. Yes, team owner should pay for them, but even more so Avista should be paying a significant share of upgrades; I mean, it is called Avista Stadium. They don't want to pay, then take their name off and find someone else who will!

No Whining: As Putin's devastating war on the people of Ukraine reduces communities to rubble and sends more than a million — so far — refugees fleeing for their lives, who over here would dare to say they are "suffering" from higher gas and food costs? Whiners, if you want to see what real suffering looks like just watch the news — Russian bombs raining down on innocent people, families ripped apart as mothers and children attempt to escape the carnage on overcrowded trains headed for makeshift camps in Poland — all the hell that this war has unleashed. To all the safe and well fed Americans wailing and wringing their hands about our higher prices — STFU. You are an embarrassment to the rest of us and an insult to the truly suffering citizens of Ukraine.

Managers and Supervisors... That talk down or micromanage their staff in front of customers, just don't. It makes it awkward for the customer (me), not to mention makes you look like a butthole. ♦