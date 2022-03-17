I SAW YOU

It's been a long time since I last saw you, and I still miss you. I miss our special friendship, rapport, sincerity, our unique connection. I miss your uplifting spirit, and how I so looked forward to visiting with you. But when you needed me most, I turned my back on you. You trusted me, and I let you down in the worst possible way. Rather than offering support, I abandoned you. I could not initially comprehend what you were going through, and when I finally figured it out, you had vanished. I was extremely worried for you, but I heard through the grapevine that you were doing OK, and I was so relieved and glad to know that. I see you around the neighborhood sometimes, and when I do, I hug you with my eyes, like I always did. I care about you. You matter to me. Words cannot fully express the depth of my regret, guilt, shame for how thoughtlessly I've mishandled everything. I hope you can forgive me, accept my very belated apology. I'm so sad that I've lost you.

Heart Aches for Morgan... I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl that I named Morgan Renee Lynn on Aug. 6, 2009, at Sacred Heart. I have not seen her since she was about 6 months old. She was adopted by a woman named Amanda. I just want to know what my baby girl looks like... My heart aches every second of everyday for her.....

CHEERS



On March 5 my son's father went on a hike up in the CDA mountains, and he got stuck in the snow waist deep. He texted me to call 911. I want to thank the 911 dispatcher in Kootenai County Sherriff's Department and the deputies who assisted in the rescue. The 911 dispatcher called me twice to let us know what was happening. Thank you so much for all that you did in helping us through this. God bless first responders. You rock!

Profits Before Humanity: I read that Shell recently bought oil from Putin at an exceptional discount, they say profits will be used to help in the Ukraine humanitarian efforts. Here that China? Just sell your oil to Shell at a discount so they can be considered humanitarians while you slaughter Taiwanese.

Sunny Side Uppers: Cheers to the people that make life a bit easier, better, more cheerful in their very existence. People with whom you can share a TV show that makes you happy or the retelling of a life event so meaningless and meaningful simultaneously. People like Sunny, who can make magic with the sound of their laughter and can conjure the highest forces of energy and excitement through their attention and focus. You have no idea the power you hold as you go about your life, not realizing how amazing it feels just to command your attention even but for a moment. I am continually intrigued.

SPD Patrolling S Cedar: Thank you to the SPD for patrolling S Cedar. The rampant speeding, tailgating, passing over the double yellow (or in the bike and parking lanes), and the unwillingness from most motorists to stop for pedestrians is a blight on the neighborhood. The enforcement efforts of SPD are GREATLY APPRECIATED! Please visit often!

3/4/22 North WinCo: Thank you to whoever found my silk scarf and gave it to the customer service desk. Thanks, also, to the store employees who helped me in my distress. Future wearings of the scarf will trigger prayerful thoughts of you all!

JEERS



AR-15 owners who are not currently serving and never served in the military or in law enforcement. Here is your chance to make a positive difference in both the U.S. and Ukraine. Send your AR15s to the Ukrainians. Body armor too. Make Ukraine more deadly for the Russian invaders and the U.S. safer for our kids. A twofer! You will still be more than well armed with your other guns.

Thanks, Benito: So, reading the response to a piece the other day that mentioned Mussolini, I was so dumbfounded by the response I laughed at how far off of the point it was. Actually, it just proved the actual point I was trying to make. That point? That the West side of the state takes advantage of the East side of the state (East side is US BTW) all because we are such dolts that we just follow along like bobbing head dolls in the back window of a VW bug. I don't care whether Mussolini did or did NOT make the trains run on time! I do care we get screwed by the West side on Everything! Wake up people — NOT woke! Aware!

Spokane Drivers: Jeers to the drugheads who can't drive properly. Recently, I was driving west down Mission when a fool cut between us and the car in front of us (way too close), so they could slam on their brakes and turn right on Hamilton. The car was driven by a female with a male passenger. They promptly stopped at the first red light on Hamilton. She blew a big puff of vape smoke our of her window, and the scumbag passenger opened his door and vomited out something as the light turned green. Upon a honked horn or two, they both proceeded to show their tiny middle fingers. He had a bunch of silly looking tattoos over his little hand and fingers. It was rather amusing. I suspect a link between their tiny fingers and their intelligence. I write this for a larger audience because it's certain they don't read this. One has to be able to actually read to do so. Regardless, if you are indeed a Spokane driver, don't be a fool. Give yourself room between cars before switching lanes and nearly immediate turning. Otherwise, someday you may pay for it.

Enough Jan. 6 Talk — Time to Yell: Tired of hearing about January 6th? I can't see how some don't or won't understand how near we came to losing our country on January 6th. I guess we don't need to hear about it every day as long as all the perpetrators, organizers and participants are held to answer for their treasonous actions. However, do you really suggest we just "let it go?" If your bank account was emptied, would you let it go? If someone kicked you off and took your property, would you let it go? If your parent or child was taken and sold into slavery would you let it go? No? Guess what? Our democratic republic and the rule of law is exactly what was at risk on January 6th, and without it, there's nothing protecting your money, your property, and the liberty of you and your family members. Without it we don't have a country. My question to you is, why don't YOU want to yell that from EVERY rooftop?

Lame Driver of Illinois Minivan: Whether you're visiting or new in town, Illinois Dodge minivan driver on Country Homes, keep your cigarette butts & your middle fingers to yourself. Respect the pretty city you're trying to escape your Midwest crap hope town in. Super lame and uncool of you to do this. Ever hear of "wildfires"? You're gross.

Ref: You Need Therapy: Good advice. Ignore treason aka Jan. 6th. That will keep our democracy strong.

Donuts in the Park? Not Sweet To the knucklehead who thought it would be fun to drive their car onto park grass in the soft spring thaw and actually do donuts on the grass. I really hope the karma gods catch up with you sometime soon! ♦