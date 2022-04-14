I SAW YOU



Hey blue eyes; were you just scared to tell the whole truth? Makes for an awkward conversation with your girlfriend... of five years? Not so single as you made it out to be. Guess you will be soon, but... no need to "be in touch." How 'bout you take that story to another playing field. We're both smarter than that. You... not so much. Why would you believe she didn't see you there? Exposed.

YOU SAW ME



I lost your phone number! My 122 needs your help. Beverlyann75@gmail

CHEERS



Reading this issue of poetry was emotional. I'm usually not a poet enthusiast, but this article piqued my interest. I was touched, especially, by Janelle Cordero's entry, "Better For It.". Prose & humanity. Lovely.

Mom and Dad: I know it didn't work out together, but you raised six kids and you did your best. Mom, you're beautiful, wicked smart and sarcastic in the perfect way — and the most charming person I've ever known. You are an amazing teacher. Dad, you are brave, compassionate, hilarious, and you try so hard to do the right thing. I know us kids have our ups and downs, but you've always seen us through and been supportive, even in some low lows. Now that I'm an adult with kids of my own, I hope you know that I understand how difficult it was and admire you for everything you did for your children. I wish you both happiness going forward — you deserve it. I love you!

JEERS



"I wish we could go back before the large hadron collider created the black hole that sucked us into the alternate dimension where everything was backwards. In this world freedom means captivity, despondency, apathy and lackadaze. But really they've created the propaganda to force the average useful idiot to believe the greater good is greater than the individual. And when the greater good becomes commonplace well that's the commonwealth. Comrade."

Crooked Contractor: I saw you taking advantage of a girl who thought the world of you and trusted you. You lied to her and led her on for a year. Your deceitful ways cost her a lot more than a broken heart. She finally found out you are a married womanizer and clued your wife in. Maybe you will man up and make it up to both of them.

Re: Not Selling Out: I understand where you were headed w/ your "cheers" but feel it falls short really. If only individual homeowners not selling to commercial real estate companies actually made a dent in the housing crisis. Why not jeers the government for allowing a basic necessity of life to become a high-dollar scheme. Look around Spokane; local property management companies are scooping up all of the real estate and have since 2015. They are not updating the properties and making them nicer or contributing to the community. Instead, they are gouging people at double the cost. Why not jeers our local government for being thick in the head and not addressing this issue head on before it blew up. It was so obviously going to explode. I am annoyed that you are putting the onus on the local homeowner, possibly struggling to somehow compensate for how the government let corporate America hijack the housing market. Do your research; this extends far beyond Spokane. Spokane is just another fallout of a national housing crisis. When I sell my Downriver home with a river view that I purchased 5 years ago for $180k (lucky me), you better believe I'm going to the highest bidder. I deserve the money free of guilt or shame for doing the best I can in a messed-up economy.

RE: The Kaepernick Fanboy: Kaepernick, really? He needs his job back? He is, and was never that good; he inherited a good team. Make no mistake, it was never about playing football again for him. He just wanted a platform. Think about this; he had a chance to showcase for a few different teams. Time and place were agreed upon. However, at the 11th hour, he decides he wants to control the narrative. I ask, if you are applying for a job, do you, as the applicant, decide when and where the interview takes place? I think not. If he was serious about playing again, he would have done anything and everything he could have, to prove he is worth it. Instead, he wanted to do it his way, and waited until week 11 of the season, and then pull that nonsense of I only practice with my people and my place. Lastly, do you really think he would be successful in Seattle? Russell Wilson can do more than Kaepernick with one hand behind tied his back and blindfolded. The Seahawks are a mess. They have quite possibly the worst offensive line in the league, zero creativity calling plays, and a pathetic defense. And now Metcalf is gone, for picks. Wow. The NFC west is a gauntlet, 2nd toughest only to the AFC west. The Seahawks will be cellar dwellers for a while. And good for Russell Wilson, hoping nothing but success in Denver. His career was going to be cut short playing behind that pathetic Seahawks line.

Ouch: On April 6, 2022, we met in the Ben Burr Trail. I've see you before. You have an aggressive dog you can't manage. I moved my dog far over to the right to get away from you & your dog. I turned my ankle & fell. Cheers: you and your girlfriend stopped. Jeers: learn how to manage your dog! PS. My ankle is broken.

Road Rage Much...? March 26, 2022...about 3 pm...I-90 hill eastbound...As we changed lanes and then slowed a little to be closer to the speed limit, out of nowhere your white Chevy cargo van is tailgating our car. So close to our bumper that the only thing visible in our rearview mirror are your windshield wipers. As if almost causing at least one nasty accident and/or possible huge pile up at 63 mph, you make the extremely adult decision to speed up and as you pass us, you proceed to shatter a glass bottle against our rear passenger door. After that you immediately push the gas peddle to the floor and race away at God knows what speed, endangering even more people with your reckless and childish behavior. Then as if of all this isn't enough, when we do manage to catch up with you (to get pictures of you and your license plates as evidence, by the way), your passenger jumps out yelling and threatening my husband, then both of you have the nerve to call us cowards? Please save us all a lot of headaches and get your anger under control before some innocent person gets hurt....or worse as a result of your inability to behave like a reasonable and responsible human. ♦