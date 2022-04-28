Not all right, dude! You. Parked at Comstock, Saturday the 16th. We were in the park. WITH your car running and windows up, heard you SCREAMING at your passenger. Wife? Girlfriend? Friend? We...heard...you!! She got out of your car...you followed,...throwing things into her vehicle, still ranting. You OK? Everybody's a little and a lot stressed lately, but: NEVER is that acceptable. (Do you even think she "heard" what you were attempting to "say"?!) We live in that neighborhood. So do you. We'll reach out to you. It seems you could use some support. We get it; we all "lose it" occasionally, BUT...."DOOOD"!...that's not all right. Take a minute and regroup, buddy. It's never as bad as it seems. We know that, if anybody does. We've been through some stuff, too. Take it easy...on yourself,...and everybody around you. Peace works.

Grocer's Outlet I spotted you in the Rosauers in Browne's Addition. You were the spitting image of David Hyde Pierce in Frasier. Our eyes locked as we both went for the same box of saltines. I'll be waiting near the kosher pickles if you come by again.

River of Hope ....indeed!! You, the small home group meeting Wednesday at The Garden in Spokane Valley...have changed my life. The WORD that you teach, preach and reach has been a lifesaving...River Of Hope. I am blessed. I am grateful. I am Loved. LOVE to you all, who fellowship with any who come to that "water." You are the example of "Love one another." With no exception. Be blessed with all that gives you strength.

Deaconess Hospital ICU My family and I have thought about you often since losing my dad in late February; we have talked about you (especially Christie) almost daily — you were even a part of my sister's speech at his Celebration Of Life. No one enjoys being at the hospital and worse — going through losing a loved one — but there you all are witnessing the fear, pain, anger and sadness that we humans endure every single day; not only are you there, but your hearts are too, and it shows. You gave us warmth and strength during a very difficult time; you offered extreme kindness and even cried with us during the last week we had with my dad. You helped us say our goodbyes in the most heartfelt ways, and it didn't go unnoticed; we talked about bringing doughnuts, lunch, coffee, gift cards and more, but there just aren't any gifts (or even words) which measure up to what we feel you did for us. The career you chose is not for everyone, but it seems like it chose you — THANK YOU.

Exceeding Your Expectations So often now we are greeted with the phrase "How can we exceed your expectations?" It is rarely uttered sincerely, and usually by a bank clerk as part of a canned greeting. Recently my husband and I celebrated our wedding anniversary. We wanted to try something new and special. We noticed that Park Lodge had reopened for lunch service. Simply WOW. It was a drizzly day, but sitting by the window looking out over the river was just the right choice for our new experience. The entire staff made us feel special and welcomed. We were greeted with glasses of sparkling wine that was delicious. We sampled the menu, and each course was better than the last. The pacing was perfect, slow and relaxing. We felt like we were on vacation. When we were finished with our main course, the kitchen sent out another treat — warm beignets. Oh, were they exquisite. Thank you to the entire staff for making our special day extraordinary. On our way out they all wished us the best. We were the lucky ones.

Hey Dummy Thanks for being who are. Glad you were born. Appreciate and love your nerdy, archaic sense of humor. Light that Lucky Strike, and pour yourself a scotch. I think you deserve it.

Kitty Cantina Doing God's Work To the barista on Friday who made me a new drink because I didn't like the Americano, you're the GOAT. SF DF caramel machiatto is my new go-to drink :)

Maryhill Winery Big cheers to Karsyn at Maryhill winery on 4-22. I was on a first date and don't know jack sh*t about wine tasting. You helped explain the wine and ordering for me before my date got there so I knew what I was talking about. You were very nice and provided fast service. The date went great. Thanks for playing wing-woman for me!

Returned Wallet Cheers to you for being an honest Man and returning a billfold to its owner. We were at a park on North Standard, and my son dropped his billfold, and when you heard his name on the playground, you verified the ID and returned it. Thank you so very much! You are an awesome Dad setting the standard and doing the right thing. Bless you!

To My Angel at Spokane Tribe Casino On April 17th I was enjoying my $2 Blue Moons and celebrating being on "vacation" (all the way from Spokane Valley). We were having a lot of fun!! Until we left, and 10 minutes later I realized that I had lost my wallet. "Vacation" was surely ruined now. We went back and learned that someone good had turned it in with everything intact. I'm not sure if it was an employee or a guest that found it, but I was so appreciative and relieved that I didn't have to spend the next few hours canceling credit cards and going through the hassle of switching all my autopay bills. Thank you so much!! I cannot believe that I did that.

Hello Doggy! Cheers to the guy who said hello to my dog while I was picking up a copy of the new Inlander in front of the Milk Bottle on Garland. I'm sorry he didn't say hi back. He was distracted by the delicious smells wafting from the diner.

To All the Catalytic Converter Pirates Your recent "work" on the Corbin Senior Center tour vans caused a lot of heartache. Come on over to my house and pick on someone your own age.

You Took the Marmot Rock At the corner of Freya and 37th there is a rock on the sidewalk that looks like a small marmot sitting on all fours. At least, there was. Until it was rudely removed. I don't know who took the marmot rock, but whoever it was, I want you to know that you have made my days immeasurably more bleak. I hope you are happy with yourself.

Quit Being Entitled!!! People who go into gas stations/convenience stores after 9 at night with $100s, just STOP. Unless you are putting 50 or more in your gas tank, don't whine when the clerk declines the sale. There is NOT an unlimited supply of money. They are not banks. In fact what is the last thing they ask you at the bank "How would you like that?" Ask for $100 in 20s to make your lives easier. Also ROBBERY PREVENTION is what makes these businesses drop all big bills. Some don't let the clerks keep 10s and above in the tills after dark. ♦