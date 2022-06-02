I SAW YOU



We both had our kids at the park, and you told me about your 21-mile daily adventure and complimented my shirt. I really wanted to give you my number, but I am so shy! I dig your style and enjoyed chatting with you. I really regret not putting myself out there. :/ I'm not entirely sure how to get my number to you now, but I'll go back to the same spot, same day of the week and same time. Maybe you'll be there?

YOU SAW ME



Man it sucks we choose not to say hello... we used to be so close and our lives were intertwined... I'm sorry for going crazy. Say hi the next time u see me. Please.

No Life: Hillyard Car Wash: Me washing my Delta 88, you saw me. You caught my eye when you pulled up next to me by the vacuums, checking me out. I could not help but notice how sexy you are, waiting patiently. When I walked around to sit at the wheel, you was looking hard; smiling, you said, "Hello I am Michael," and I said, "Hello I am Melissa." You looked into my soul, melting me like butter. You persistent, me so flustered, I gave you the first three numbers wrong. So if you're out there and you read this, the first three numbers are 558 NOT 588. Michael, call me or see me at the car wash. Melissa

CHEERS



Thank you to the bicyclist who stopped, asked who I was, and then proceeded to scream at me, calling me a steaming pile and that I was a useless piece of crap. Due to your polite use of the English language and nonconfrontational manner, I have reevaluated the last 20 years of my life. Keep up the great communication skills!!

Thanks For The Tip!! Cheers to whoever stayed in room 103 at the Motel 6 in tha Valley and checked out on 3/26. I am a housekeeper, and it made my day to receive the tip you left. I appreciate it so so much!! I hope you see this. And come stay again soon.

Recycle Man: Cheers to you Recycle Man! I saw you—hiking down that steep embankment below Kendall Yards to retrieve a discarded tire someone had tossed down to the river! Just know you are appreciated!! Keep the MoJo going!

Good Deeds: Not once but twice within a month I have been thought of by two extremely honest people. The first time was when I left my purse on a bench & it was found & taken into the Rite Aid on 29th street & last Saturday when I laid my pink frozen food bag down on the cement by the Shadle Safeway. I haven't an explanation for why all of "this" took place, good luck or divine intervention? What I do know is, not only was I saved heartache twice, but the two thoughtful & honest souls must have felt proud for their kind actions. Thanks & best wishes go out to both of them.

Lord of the Garage Sales: Cheers to the folks who referenced Tolkien on their garage sale sign!

JEERS



What's the deal with the ugly Bloomsday finisher T-shirts. This year's color was peach. Interesting choice. The design is always too loud, covers the entire front of the shirt and is not stylish. For the largest road race worldwide, I think we should have a shirt that is so coveted people will want to do Bloomsday just to get the shirt! Let's select something that has some style. Bigger design isn't always better.

Avista Vanity Project: The new Upriver Park is a vanity project that just shows that Avista doesn't care about our community. While I was originally upset that they redirected traffic and closed Upriver Drive to Mission, I thought well maybe the park they are making would actually add something to the community, and I could take my child, too. Redirecting Upriver traffic to Perry and Indiana, which is a horrible intersection complete with an active railroad crossing, makes zero sense since now that intersection is inadequate for the traffic volume it has to handle. I can understand that there were at one time traffic issues with Upriver and Mission; however, making that a right turn only and there only being a left turn to get on it made the intersection safe. With Mission Park literally across the street, the new park only adds more space for Avista workers to take a lunch break outside, and provides no other use for the community. Spending a few million on a vanity project while raising rates for its customers shows Avista's true colors. Avista flips the Spokane community the bird and builds something no one wanted.

Not Too Soon But Too Late: Heaping jeers to all the self-serving cynical politicians and NRA mouthpiece pundits who say it's " too soon" after the latest massacre, or "politicizing" the matter of gun control, to speak out against the madness. And jeers to every citizen of the Mass Shooting Capital of the World, aka the US, who stays silent now. You have no excuse for inaction. Write, speak, march, organize, petition, donate, boycott, protest, vote, do not give up until this country has sane gun laws. The NRA's puppet politicians are counting on you to give in to despair, to wear you down day by day until the next horrific school massacre, then rinse and repeat.

Religious Leaders: Even Jesus got angry and over turned tables in a fit of rage. When will our religious leaders step up to save lives instead of just praying over the slaughtered? Tell your flocks to choose between their AR-15 false idol and God. But expect to have some leave your churches, temples, synagogues and mosques. But that will leave you with the truly faithful. Let the fake faithful go. To worship their golden cow.

Ride, Rude! To the family, Red Dragon Restaurant, Hillyard, Saturday afternoon. Dad, Mom, teen son, younger boy who plopped down in your chairs and left the older lady WITH THE WALKER standing to painfully fend for herself! If an elder is standing you better not be sitting.

TSA Needs to Improve: Really Spokane Airport Concourse C TSA. One line Monday morning?? When the Pre-Check line takes twice as long to get through than the standard line, that shows that someone isn't paying attention. Then after that you have one scanner lane open. Time to stop hoarding money and hire more agents.

Roomy Cranium on Mission: Saw you on Mission street. Cheap beer chugger. Drivin' yer big ol' truck. You smiled the weak-chinned smile of an oblong family tree. And with the wave of a stubby middle finger (atop a knuckle calloused from years of dragging), you proved a digital IQ readout. Let whoever is reading this to you take a minute to explain that. I thought of the zoo. I thought maybe someday civil people will stand politely next to gorillas and point at Darwin's little exceptions like you — waving their fingers in the sun. ♦