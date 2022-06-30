I SAW YOU

would never do anything to cause you problems. But after all this time, I'm simply not going anywhere, and I plainly hope that there's a path for us at some point. Whomever is running this simulation may just take pity on this hopeful simp (it's you, you're running it). Until then, catch you on the plane. Drink your water. Ciao, bello.

CRAFT AND GATHERING CHANGE.... We had a long wait for our food. You stood next to us in line with friendly conversation, a great smile, and even made my daughter 52 cents. We failed to ask for the handle on your friend's Instagram page where she posted all her found money in NYC! We want to follow lol! You brightened our day... no doubt you do that everywhere you go, but thought you deserved a "cheers" in the I Saw You section. Happy change hunting! Find me @tangerinetendencies.

CHEERS

When the House of Representatives approves the daylight savings bill, also known as the Sunshine Protection Act, co-sponserd by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., we Washingtonions will have, as Sen. Murray stated, "No more dark afternoons in winter. No more losing an hour of sleep every spring," among other benefits associated with the passing of this bill, as reported by MyNorthwest publication. So thank you, Sen. Murray, for your help in writing this bill. "We" hope the House of Representatives also passes this bill before Washington's winter weather is upon us.

ROCKY HORROR FUN: Cheers to the Garland Movie Theater for being better than ever! And hanging in through the Covid dark age. Thank you for making movie watching affordable ($5 tickets), yummy snacks, friendly staff. I could go on and on.! Namely, thank you for the Rocky Horror Picture Show Saturday night at midnight. Lively audience, cult classic, dedicated fan base. And a thoroughly trashed theater after 2:30 am when it ended. T.P. Rolls, toast, playing cards everywhere for staff to clean up! And I saw staff members still smiling. Thank you G.M.T.

SUMMER PARKWAYS - PERFECT: Cheers to the organizer, sponsors, and participants of this year's Spokane Summer Parkways. The event was amazingly fun. The sense of community was palpable. A great start to the summer. Please continue to hold this event!

EMPATHY FOR BIG LIE VOTERS: Having watched every hour of the Jan. 6 hearings so far, a thought occurred about the frustration of the pro-Trump crowd, or I could call it the losers-of-presidential-elections crowd. Because of the Electoral College system of electing presidents, roughly half the votes every election do not count. Only the majority winners of each state can feel that their vote counted. This has got to feel a little unfair to the electoral losers who would probably get 40 percent of their state's electoral votes otherwise. So, let's change the Constitution to allow for proportional electoral voting for president. Or better yet, get rid of the Electoral College altogether and have Ranked Choice Voting so that I can vote for my preferred "radical" choice as well as vote for a likely more moderate choice if my "radical" choice doesn't win.

LITTLE BIRD: To the human who called out the little bird that chirps, starting at 4 am, every morning... so beautiful. Cheers to seeing and appreciating the beauty and positivity that exists everywhere always!

JEERS

My wife and I took our daughter to get her ears pierced for her birthday. While I was in the back with our daughter, you decided to start yelling at my wife for "cutting in line." My wife tried to explain to you that we'd already waited in line, made an appointment, and then been told by the workers that when they called to let us know it was her turn we didn't need to stand in line a second time and could just come in (which we double-checked on when we got there). Instead of admitting your mistake and apologizing like an adult, you continued yelling that my wife was still rude for not saying "excuse me" (Which. She. Did.). Thanks for casting a shadow on what should have been a fun, happy day! It's self-righteous, entitled, "attack first, ask questions later, apologize never" people like you who are dragging society into the sewer.

JEERS TO BLACK DIAMOND PAVING COMPANY PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY: I awoke this morning to a Big White Pickup Truck and small white car parked on my private property at the end of my driveway. This probably wouldn't be so odd, but they were parked directly in front of six NO TRESPASSING, PRIVATE PROPERTY signs. The men walking around had on light green T-shirts with [a paving company name] written on the back, although when I asked who they worked for none of them would say. When I spoke with the flagger that was standing in the middle of the road, I pointed out the signs and asked who the vehicles belonged to. He said that they were employee vehicles and said, "So, do you want them moved?" An older man that identified himself as Spokane County traffic control, then came over and seemed surprised that I wouldn't want other peoples vehicles parked on my private property. He again said, "So, do you want them moved?" WELL, OF COURSE, I wanted them moved. Please learn to read and respect the property owners' NO TRESPASSING signs.

THE SUPREMES SHOW THEIR FANGS: There is no longer any doubt about the radical political agenda of the majority of our Supreme Beings on the High Court. Who are they? So what's next on the program? Banning interracial marriage (except when your wife is named Ginni) and gay marriage and access to contraception and LGBTQ rights and of course the linchpin to all of it, eviscerating voting rights to make sure nobody who disagrees with them can cast a ballot. They've only just begun.

MAYOR WOODWARD 0/10 WOULD NOT RECOMMEND: Jeers to Mayor Woodward. Your record on the treatment of people experiencing homelessness is abhorrent. You displace people according to you and your cronies' NIMBYism without even trying to collaborate with the community to devise suitable options for people experiencing homelessness. You're not a mayor of the people; you're the leader of rank capitalism in the city. Shame on you.

PRO-WHAT EXACTLY? Ah, me, nothing so exemplifies the sincerity, compassion, and faith of Pro-Birth advocates like calls for organized harassment at clinics, stalking individual Pro-Choice demonstrators, and using your truck to run down people you don't like. Amen, and pass the hypocrisy. ♦