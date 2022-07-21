I SAW YOU

CHEERS

: Valley Winco last month. Me with my teenagers in the checkout line, you by yourself in front of us. I asked what was up with something in your cart. You countered asking me what was up with something in mine, and then we had a conversation about wisdom teeth. You bought the groceries in my cart that day, and all of the cart of the guy in front of you as well. I am really grateful to you, so thank you for doing that. You also seem like someone I would like to get to know. If you see this, email wincomissedconnection@yahoo.com and let me know what either of us had in our carts that we commented on.

SPOKANE IN BLOOM A HUGE SUCCESS: Just wanted to thank the public for supporting Spokane in Bloom local garden club tour last month. We were finally able to have our garden tour after two years of being put on hold with the whole COVID thing. Spokane really stepped up and came to our tour with flying colors. We had six incredible gardens, vendors and live music. Please mark your calendars for next year for Spokane in Bloom: June 17, 2023. We are always looking for fabulous gardens to showcase on our tours. Next year we are planning to be on the South Hill again; so if you have a tour-worthy garden, we would love to hear about it. Please contact The Inland Empire Gardeners at tieg@comcast.net or call 509-535-8434. Thanks Spokane community for the continuous support of the Inland Empire Gardeners for over 25 years. Spokane rocks!! Special thanks to all our garden club volunteers, too.

SPOKANE WOMEN: Fellow women, don't know if you've heard Ashton Kutcher's speech honoring women, stating "confident" women are sexy? Well, I listened intently to the entire speech (it's years old, but still relevant). My point is, I don't know when clearing our throats loudly around each other in public places became a common practice. I, a female, know what you are doing. When did this become a form of communication? Please stop. Let's just be Kind and stop the competition. Let's value fellow women. Stop the looks. Stop the throat clearing. Be Kind. Being a girlfriend, wife, mom, etc., etc., etc. isn't always easy. Just smile instead of clearing your throat and giving a, well, stuck-up look. Please stop it and be Kind to each other. Cheers, women. Confidence is KEY. Go on your own way, be kind, and be confident. It might just make you happier, too.

SPOKANE VOTERS: For those who have posted on billboards, social media and in newspapers all of their complaints about Cathy McMorris Rodgers, let's see how serious you are to have her removed from her lofty position. CMR has been living off taxpayers without any or very few of her inconsequential bills passed since taking office on 1-3-05. "She" appears to be only a poster child or showpiece for Eastern Washington Republicans. Now is the time for all those who fervently want CMR removed from her comfortable lair to Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, & VOTE her out.

FREE STUFF!!! Cheers to the people who put unwanted items on the curb with a cardboard sign stating, "Free," to keep usable items out of the dump and help people in the neighborhood who may be struggling financially and benefit from your selflessness. Cheers to caring about the planet and paying it forward. If people shared things instead of throwing them away, our country wouldn't be drowning in cheap crap from China. Now go back to poisoning your lawn and the bees with pesticides and wasting water on your perfect yard instead of worrying about what's in front of MY house.



JEERS

CATHY McMORRIS RODGERS, REALLY? Your TV ad is laughable. Your last campaign was about veterans; still waiting to see help for our veterans medical, mental and homeless needs. Now you are going to help with gas pricing after the Republicans voted down capping the gas prices. You blame the current president, but the president doesn't control the gas prices. Prices were low in 2020, but there was also a pandemic (that the former president ignored) and people couldn't travel, which depressed gas prices. As the country opened up, more demand led to higher gas prices; also oil refineries are not running 100%. You want to stop paying people not to work; minimum wage is not going up, but food and housing are. You want people to work, pay them a living wage. But you state you have ideas to help, so now you want to fix the economy; where were you the past two years? Why are you waiting for re-election to help? Do something now. I think it's time to step down and let someone who cares 365 days a year, rather than every two years to get re elected, and then does nothing.

HERMES HECKLER: Nearly all of the Sunday Hadestown matinee audience waited patiently for the show to begin. No explanation for the delay was given. After the incredibly talented Levi Kreis (Hermes) called the crowd to repeat, "Well alright," one self-entitled jerk yelled, "It's about time." Mr. Kreis smiled and went on to deliver a fabulous, passionate performance. The reason for the delay was that the two lead performers contracted COVID, and their understudies needed a little time to get up to speed. That performance went on; the evening one was canceled. This musical begins and ends with the song "Road to Hell," in which Mr. Krieg sings, "It's a sad song." But for one man, the cast could have ended their stay here on a positive note. Spokane you were so close. One would think with all the world has been through that we all have learned to be more tolerant and understanding.

HIGH DRIVE CAMPERS: When did High Drive on the South Hill become a camp site for white vans with blacked-out windows and missing license plates?

TICKETING A HANDICAPPED CAR WITH $450 FINE: OK, Spokane parking patrol, you have gone too far!! Yesterday downtown I was at a medical appointment and parked in a handicapped space. I have personalized license plate with the official disabled parking sticker. Imagine my surprise when I come out to my car and see a traffic ticket on my car for $450 for parking in a handicapped space. What?! So crazy. Called the traffic court number, and they said you need to protest the ticket in traffic court or send a statement on the internet. Don't know what this world is coming to. Making a poor crippled old lady go to court or, even worse, try to use a computer and defend her handicap needs. I would love for the person who wrote this traffic ticket ... to be put on some kind of a probation for a few weeks and go without pay. Whoever it was sure made me have a very bad day.

RE: BAD TOWN FOR BICYCLISTS: To the person who said Spokane is a bad place for bicycles & bicyclists, you must not have lived here long. We spent millions making the Centennial Trail and millions more recently for new bike lanes. Of course they didn't make the lines with day glow paint & forgot we have snow four to six months out of the year. Also there used to be a road share campaign, "Same road, same rules, same rights" Half of the bicyclists in this town DO NOT follow the rules!! Yes, drivers need to pay attention, but I've lost count of how many bicyclists blow stop signs and red lights, don't know signals, don't wear helmets... The list goes on. They also weave in & out of traffic, ride the wrong way, etc. The police do nothing. I know their hands are full, which is why bicyclists need to teach other bicyclists how to ride properly. DD

RISING FACISM: For a country called the "United States of America," we are more divided than ever, as well as a rogue SCOTUS and a dysfunctional government. I fear the worst if nothing is to counteract the assault on our rights; fear and hate do not belong.

GERM-FREE LIBRARY? Be extra cautious in what you touch while visiting the 117,000-square-foot, $33 million remodel of the downtown library. I say that because there is not one hand-sanitizer dispenser in that 117,000 square feet, so I'm assuming that the powers that be believe COVID is over, not to mention the common cold, flu and germs in general. And don't get me started with River Square Mall; I think they have the same powers that be!

AQUAMAN Jeers to the person that elected to steal aquaman's custom wetsuit from the beach at Beaver Creek campground on July 14. I refer to him as aquaman because I don't know his name and he is obviously in the top tier of the elite category for personal watercraft athletes in the area. Perhaps the person will appeal to their better nature and find a way to drop it off anonymously at someplace like Fitness Fanatics or a local bike shop, and I am sure any of them could find the owner as people know each other in these communities. ♦