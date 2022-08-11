I SAW YOU

CHEERS

My friend and I were headed up the escalator from the first floor as you were headed down. You very clearly made intentional eye contact and smiled in a way that I haven't been smiled at in a long time. If you're interested, email me what you or I were wearing to dwntwnspokaneadventure@gmail.com



DARRELL, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH: DWS, you are my love, boyfriend, significant other, my man!! Here is to us, honey. We are a team, and I vow from this day forward to love you and be by your side, no matter what we call our relationship. I love you, Darrell! Thank you, for choosing me. Kisses and hugs, Jennifer R



JEERS

MEMORY LOSS, CMR: Cathy McMorris Rogers. Your TV ads are confusing. First you say you supports the veterans and then vote no on the Veterans Bill; then you say that Biden hasn't done much in two years, but two years ago was July 2020 and Trump was still the president — and you're right there, Trump didn't do much. Biden didn't become president until 2021. Remember? You were going to vote to overturn the election, until the insurrection, then you changed your mind. I think our state needs a candidate that does what she says she'll do, not just mouths the words; so far you're 0-2, not supporting our Veterans, blaming Biden for what happened in 2020, when he's done more since 2021,then Trump did in four years.

SMOKE AND MIRRORS — ZERO TRANSPARENCY: Why is no one addressing Catholic Charities and city of Spokane plans to place a low barrier shelter at Quality Inn on Sunset, homeless camping in Finch Arboretum, and pallet homes on Empire Health-acquired property on Sunset adjacent to Ascenda, which was supposed to provide additional housing from the Empire Health land purchase? Unlike low and no barrier shelters, which appear to be basically "anything goes" warehouses, programs such as Ascenda give folks access to resources, structure and empowerment for breaking the cycle of poverty, addiction and homelessness through sobriety, employment skills, and family health. Two overwhelming responses from Spokesman Review's Camp Hope poll — a negative answer to wanting access to resources for addiction, mental health, or job training, and the highest percentage answer for the biggest reason for the respondents' homelessness is conflict with family or friends; neither of which is addressed or solved by low barrier housing. Transparency and true help by Catholic Charities and Spokane officials is very low!

RE: CHECK-UP ON CRIME CHECK: OMG! I thought it was just me who had problems with Crime Check. I live near Double Eagle in the apartments across the way. In January of this year there was a break-in. I called Crime Check. I was asked how I knew the place was broken into? I replied that the alarm was going off and I saw a shadowy figure running away. No, there was no car, just a figure. Crime Check proceeded to ask me race, age, hair and eye color, and they were VERY annoyed when I didn't know. If I was Wonder Woman I wouldn't need Crime Check. I'm not Wonder Woman, so we need Crime Check; we just need them to be better.

ALSO RE: CHECK-UP ON CRIME CHECK: Two years ago, I called Crime Check to report suspicious activity in the alley behind my apartments. Vehicles of all kinds had tape over their license plates and makes and models. The men of all the cars got out, high-five each other, switched vehicles and drove off. Because I didn't have sufficient info, Crime Check didn't believe me. This activity went on every weekend for weeks until I found an officer in an unmarked car. When I told him what happened he said it was suspicious and he'd investigate. The next weekend the bad guys were caught. Not all of us citizens are criminology experts, but some of us know what time it is.

CONTROL YOUR KIDS: Look, I don't mind giving kids their freedom and encouraging them to have a say in things. But I seriously draw the line at letting them run up and down aisles in a Red Robin. What's going to happen to Little Timmy when he runs into one of the poor servers trying to get food out? He might get hurt, the server might, other people might. But it's not Timmy's fault, he's just a child. The person who I put the blame on is the person who is supposed to be looking after him, not letting him treat that place like it's the McDonald's playhouse. Now I don't care about the noises kids make, that's what they do. But that child could hold their own against a husky on crack.

RE: CRIME CHECK: Last summer I was at my brother's apartment, and I noticed shadowy people taking pictures of the inside of people's cars. I couldn't discern race, hair or eye color so I was told "Yep, people do that" then they HUNG UP! Two days later, my brother comes out to his car to find Carvana loading it up on a truck. Cargurus taking a lady's car. The lady was screaming and throwing rocks at the guy taking her car, and THAT'S when the police came. Good job, Crime Check.

TRAFFIC ON FREYA BETWEEN SPRAGUE AND 5TH: I don't know who I hate more, the junior college level "engineers" that regulate traffic flow, or the damned idiot drivers who are so impatient that they create chaos. Get it together, Spokan't.

WOKE-PHOBIA AT WHACK-O-BARREL: How dare they put a plant-based "sausage" at the trough alongside the fatty bacon, greasy gravy and real pig portions? Cracker Barrel patrons are outraged: It's another Woke conspiracy, all part of the Antifa Agenda! This "protest" would be merely hilarious if it weren't so pathetic. Go ahead, folks — keep lining your arteries with lard. What could happen?

CATHY, I'LL TELL YOU WHO OUR TEACHERS ARE...Yes...who are our teachers? The ones who are underpaid? The ones who spend many hours outside their classroom planning equitable instruction? The ones who are there to guide students who have absentee parents at home... who also have to double as counselor and comforter in order for certain students to get through the day and learn?! The ones who uplift all their learners. And what are they teaching? Perhaps you should visit a local Spokane school and investigate. Maybe then, you wouldn't be asking questions such as in your commercial. State standards haven't changed... and many teachers go above and beyond to deliver a sound, quality education. Like you, I also have a special needs child. District 81 has come through exceptionally for us. Having been both a teacher and a parent, I understand the difficulties and also the cost of meeting students needs. Perhaps you could spend more time with our public school teachers, and then tell your constituents that you do know our local teachers, and you understand that what they are teaching is standards-based and woven into every lesson that is delivered. If not... you have offended many educators who work tirelessly to meet the needs of their students.

EMMY LOU HARRIS: What a great concert... what my 90-year-old mother and I could hear of it, anyway. [Some] people were so drunk and loud, constantly talking over the music so that they could hear each other... it bothered people three rows away from you, even; but especially the people sitting directly in front of you. You were oblivious to the music and the rest of us, whose tickets cost as much as yours did. My mother waited 50 years to get to hear Emmy Lou sing, and you totally ruined it for her. And me. Basically, you sucked at concert behavior 101. ♦