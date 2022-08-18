I SAW YOU

: Just a shout-out for Camp Hope and its benefactors. You do great work, but we need you to step up one more time, and when these people (really are they just pawns in some sick cosmic game?) need to move, we'd like to know where you live and shop and relax so that they can head your way. Jewels Helping Hands' Julia Garcia where do you call home? The Barbieris? Smith-Barbieri Foundation off Garland? (South Hill, North of Garland, Spokane Valley, we are talking to you!) Do you get to go home and wind down and relax? We don't. Your neighbors in Browne's Addition, Downtown and Liberty Park, phew, we are tired, so we would like your neighbors and your neighborhood park to share in the responsibility, the trash, the crime, the vandalism. Really, it's your turn. And thank you for all you do.

MEOW KAPOW! You were in the produce section of the Super 1 on 29th singing to the '80s hits, and occasionally dancing. You wore a sweatshirt featuring a kitten throwing a grenade. I liked the silver in your hair. I complimented your dancing skill and your shirt. You made me laugh. Want to meet up and dance to '80s songs? I have a kitten shirt I can wear, too.

CHEERS

Sierra... the reason this was never done was because I didn't know. Hope you smile reading this, gorgeous.

CHEERS TO THE JEERS IN THE DOG ISSUE: To the person who wrote "Protect your furry friends" about keeping your dogs leashed unless in designated areas, thank you. Some dogs may be in training when they're out, possibly working on behavior issues; some may have aggression issues or protective problems that they're working on. You don't know if the leashed dog is blind or deaf, and sometimes owners and dogs are just having bad days and don't want to socialize. I have a 14-year-old rescue who can't see well and when startled will snap. I've lost count on how many times I have told owners "my dog is not nice" and they still disrespect my dog's boundaries saying, "It's OK, hehe;" "I'm telling you, it's not OK," then my dog attacks. He's drawn blood many times, and he's also ended up at the ER thankfully only once, but I've known a lady who had two of her senior rescues die because of encounters from off-leashed dogs and irresponsible owners. It's heartbreaking. It's not right to people who are respecting the law by doing what's correct and responsible. If I'm having a stressful day and just wanna have a picnic with my dog to clear my mind, I don't need some loose dog running up into our area. I've also noticed that a lot of the people who have their dogs unleashed are unhealthy, as when those dogs come running up to my dog, in no way are their owners able to even get to a bad situation fast enough, so I have to constantly be on the lookout to protect just taking my dog on a walk. And like the other person said, dogs in truck beds, not cool.

FELLOW CONCERTGOERS: The Sum41/Simple Plan concert at the Knit was a night I'm going to remember forever. I want to thank my fellow concert fans for keeping an eye out for my daughter, the 8-year-old in the black tee with red ear muffs. You seriously made her first concert INCREDIBLE. She was able to be right in front and was protected at all times by those around her. She had an absolute blast and was so excited to see Simple Plan up close! Thank you, thank you, thank you, and rock on!

FEMALE RESPONSE TO MAN WHO WAVED: To the succinct lady making very clear why women recreate outdoors. THANK YOU!!! Most of us worry about unwanted male interactions when we are doing what we're doing. Women being outside IS NOT AN INVITATION... to anything. I LOVED how you focused on exactly what is going through your mind and body when you (we) work out outside. It's NOBLE AND HEALTHY AND STRONG and has absolutely nothing to do with passing males. There was something transcendent about your wording. Almost like... women have a whole myriad of reasons for fitness, working out and adventure... just like men. Hmmm! Anyway just wanted to send a huge thanks!!!!

DEDICATED SOUTH HILL WALKER: Cheers to the older gentleman in the grey sweatsuit who walks up and down the South Hill every single evening. The heat didn't even stop you; you're a dynamo! I honestly don't know how you do it, but wow! Watching you these past months has truly been a joy and reminds me daily, "If he can do it, I can do it." Thank you for your inspiration.

JEERS

: I'm not going to pass judgment on cigarette smokers. What you do with your money and your body is none of my business. However, that ends when you flick a butt out the window of your vehicle. That is a scum bag move. Keep it in the vehicle until you can toss it in the trash like an adult. Be a good human.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS? REALLY KXLY? Local wildfires, explosion of homelessness, city looking to cram homeless warehousing (not services) down my neighborhood's throat, global warming's effects on farmers, residents, etc., shootings, murders, national level corruption and your GMA Breaking News lead is Serena Williams' eventual — not even immediate — retirement from tennis????? REALLY?

STUPID DRIVERS: I'm a nurse at the largest hospital in Spokane. I work on the trauma unit. Shame on all the STUPID drivers! We will meet either you or your victims. I'm not just talking about the drunk or drugged drivers. I'm also talking about the drivers in such a hurry to get somewhere. And the drivers that treat the road like a video game. And the drivers that may be perfect in every other way, but they can't turn off their freaking cellphone while they're driving!!! I only live 9 miles from the hospital, and I'm almost a victim every day I drive to work. Rest assured, we will continue to give you and your victims kind and compassionate care. One thing that we've noticed is that the people that cause these accidents are usually the whiniest patients. Our sympathy goes to the victims. If YOU caused the accident, find your sympathy in the dictionary — it's somewhere between shit and syphilis.

MISDIRECTED JEERS: Regarding the comments about Crime Check. My understanding is that they get close to 2,000 calls per day. Remember, they cover the whole county. I too have been frustrated by lack of response and "script following" by Crime Check reps. But let's direct our anger where it really belongs. At the county prosecutor's office, state government and an entrenched system that includes law schools, many attorneys and "nonprofit" legal aid organizations. They benefit from catch and release! So rather than punishing behavior that damages the law abiding and society in general, they support a flawed system that instead encourages repeated crime.

HISTORIC WALLACE: Driving back from a camping trip with a hungry family of four, we're lured by the signs along the interstate: "Visit historic Wallace, Idaho." Despite negotiating a hazardous construction zone, we choose to exit and grab a bite to eat. But alas, historic Wallace truly is history since the town was shuttered at 2:30 on a Tuesday afternoon in the middle of summer! One place didn't allow minors, many places were closed, and others were ending food service at 3 pm. Why? Is it the labor shortage? COVID? The town establishments seem charming and interesting... through the front windows. Too bad we couldn't browse and buy. ♦