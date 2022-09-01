I SAW YOU

I appreciate the opportunity to be your friend. Thank you for having the capacity to work through the lies to find the truth buried in them and choose to show genuine generosity to someone like me, who only has friendship and a good will to offer in return. You make the difference, so keep your head up. -T

MEOW KAPOW! You were in the produce section of the Super 1 ... singing to the '80s hits and occasionally dancing. You wore a sweatshirt featuring a kitten throwing a grenade. I liked the silver in your hair. I complimented your dancing skill and your shirt. You made me laugh. Want to meet up and dance to '80s songs? I have a kitten shirt I can wear, too.

LET'S TALK ABOUT BRUNO: Under a golden sun, in the waning days of summer, you drank Bruno and talked about your day — your kids, your work, your frustrations and your fantasies. I listened. I saw you. I'm not sure you saw me right then, distracted as you were, but I didn't mind. I was falling in love. Again.

LOCKED IN NOM NOM (NW BLVD.) U opened door 4 me as I struggled against locked door leaving. U are blond, smiley, attractive. I was in white In n Out tee, masked. I should've waited, talked. U in Audi I think. I'll open door 4 U next time. Lol This was Saturday Aug 27 at 3pm. U have shoulder length blond hair, gorgeous smile.

: I highly recommend to all to go see the latest MAC exhibit - "Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen"! Talk about a fun and mind-blowing experience for everyone who enjoyed Dreamworks films. Every aspect of creating an animated film is explored and explained in a fun, interactive way for all ages. Thank you, MAC, for bringing this to Spokane!

FEMALE RESPONSE TO MAN WHO WAVED: To the succinct lady making very clear why women recreate outdoors. THANK YOU!!! Most of us worry about unwanted male interactions when we are doing what we're doing. Women being outside IS NOT AN INVITATION... to anything. I LOVED how you focused on exactly what is going through your mind and body when you (we) work out outside. It's NOBLE AND HEALTHY AND STRONG and has absolutely nothing to do with passing males. There was something transcendent about your wording. Almost like... women have a whole myriad of reasons for fitness, working out and adventure... just like men. Hmmm! Anyway just wanted to send a huge thanks!!!!

CHEERS TO THE JEERS IN THE DOG ISSUE: To the person who wrote "Protect your furry friends" about keeping your dogs leashed unless in designated areas, thank you. Some dogs may be in training when they're out, possibly working on behavior issues; some may have aggression issues or protective problems that they're working on. You don't know if the leashed dog is blind or deaf, and sometimes owners and dogs are just having bad days and don't want to socialize. I have a 14-year-old rescue who can't see well and when startled will snap. I've lost count on how many times I have told owners, "My dog is not nice," and they still disrespect my dog's boundaries saying, "It's OK, hehe;" "I'm telling you, it's not OK," then my dog attacks. He's drawn blood many times, and he's also ended up at the ER thankfully only once, but I've known a lady who had two of her senior rescues die because of encounters from off-leash dogs and irresponsible owners. It's heartbreaking. It's not right to people who are respecting the law by doing what's correct and responsible. If I'm having a stressful day and just wanna have a picnic with my dog to clear my mind, I don't need some loose dog running up into our area. ... And like the other person said, dogs in truck beds, not cool.

: Shame on the West Hills residents who complain about homelessness and in the same breath protest efforts being made to address this issue impacting our city. Their bizarre and entitled ramblings at City Council meetings are an embarrassment. Maybe instead of using those hands to clutch at their pearls, they should lend a helping hand to those in need by volunteering at Catholic Charities, and seeing first hand the good that organization is doing in our community.

BOUNDARY COUNTY TERRORISTS TAKE OUT LIBRARIAN: The mob of self-styled censors in Boundary County must feel so proud for terrorizing their local librarian into resigning. How brave! How Christian! These evil crusaders will be burning books next. They can't stand the thought of... well, any independent thought at all. George Orwell and Ray Bradbury didn't write science fiction, it turns out. In nightmarish North Idaho, the temperature is Fahrenheit 451.

SAD POLITICS: Sunday paper saddened me; if you put the front page, pages 9 & 10 together, it's a full page, I can't even remember almost two years after Obama left office, seeing full page articles about him, and with Trump they're almost always filled with stirring the the pot on hate or election fraud, Then moving on, the shortage of baby formula and of course it's Biden fault, since he's known since January 2022, but in reality, the shortage has been caused by a recall and plant shutdown by a major manufacturer and ongoing supply-chain issues due to the pandemic. The pandemic caused by COVID-19, that wasn't handled by Trump in 2020, who didn't take it seriously; when he left office, left Biden with little to no vaccines, in 2021, that to date, over a million people have died from. So if the baby formula is Biden's fault, is the COVID-19 pandemic Trump's fault, for ignoring the reality?

YO: Go back to California, please. OR be less of douchey please. Spokane is friendly. We like it that way. Please act accordingly.

REPORTING CRIMES: I've lived in several different parts of the U.S. and have traveled in most states. Occasionally, I've called for "emergency" help. E.g., witnessing an accident and seeking assistance. Spokane is the only place I've been in which it's difficult to get assistance. I've tried a few different times in which a crime was occurring. Those do seem to happen a lot in Spokane. E.g., theft. I'll save the details because they don't matter here. But I found it difficult. Oftentimes, when an "emergency" is occurring, time is of the essence. In Spokane, they spend so much time trying to find out preliminary information that by the time the report is ready to be taken, the crime has already been completed, and there is nothing left to do. So, I guess Spokane is a nice place for criminals. I've read the recent articles in the Inlander complaining about it also. I've noted the complaints about spending lots of time asking questions that aren't easily answerable by someone who isn't in law enforcement. I found the exact same when trying to get help in an "emergency" situation. In Spokane, it's really hard to get "emergency" help. Ironically, in close Whitman County, it's actually really easy. They're helpful and efficient, and I doubt people pay any more on their phone (and other) taxes there than the people of Spokane. So, good luck all!

POOR REPRESENTATIVE OF EMPLOYERS: After having recently moved to Spokane, it's appalling how often employees poorly represent their employers publicly. Here is one of several different examples with some details omitted to protect the "innocent." The setting is a grocery store deli on North Foothills Drive the week of Aug. 15-19 about 11:30 am. Several tables are occupied by "men" wearing yellow shirts with the name of their local plumbing company clearly on them. They're speaking loudly and using "non-family" language frequenlty with f—- being the most common word used in nearly every sentence. Again, these conversations are not quiet. Rather, they are loud and obnoxious and easily heard from across the deli. While I can certainly understand the right to use any kind of language (no matter how offensive and juvenile it may be), personally using that kind of language and having the kinds of offensive conversations that occurred that day about other people while wearing the name of your employer on your shirt is just plain dumb. By the way, we do need some plumbing, but are not likely to use your services. We don't want to be the next subject of your inferior conversation. I'm thinking your employer would have been embarrassed should they have heard it all. If not, they're definitely not the right company for me.

HAVE RESPECT: If you want to go to a concert, especially in a small venue, have some respect for the performer and those around you. If you'd rather talk loudly with your friends instead of listening to the music, go somewhere far enough away so you're not disrespectful, especially to the person who's on stage. It's also great if you want to bring your kids, but control them. They really aren't cute to anyone but you. ♦