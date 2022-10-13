I SAW YOU

Dear Page Six, I saw you, twice!!! Me, sitting at the bar, reading the Inlander as usual. You, More than a Meal, Dining Out 2022 edition. I turn to page six and find myself reading "Let Go and Savor, continued..." continued from where? The only pages preceding it were advertisements and table of contents. Imagine my relief when I found the true Page 4 nestled between 22 and the Green Zone. All in good fun - these things happen. Thanks for being my bar-time entertainment.

GOOD MORNING AT WALMART: I saw you Saturday morning, Oct. 8th, just after 6 am at the Shadle Walmart. You were the handsome bearded man I passed in the clearance area. I randomly said "good morning" to you, and you had the most genuine smile and simply said "good morning" back. I know it was a simple exchange, but sometimes it is the little things that can start your day out right. Maybe I will see you again on a Saturday morning, right at opening and see your handsome smile.

HOOAH DELIVERY GUY: Bummed you're gonna be gone on assignment for a while and not delivering to me. Maybe when you come back you can show me your lime green truck. Don't die. ;)

"EL RODIO" HAS MEANINGS: You know, I was at Target the other day. Can't remember what I was wearing though. I did recently wear a gray shirt and blue jeans. Seeing me at Target is indeed a rare coincidence. And no, you can't MAKE someone heal. Trying to force healing on anyone can actually cause more damage, and you're probably a do-it-yourselfer and not a licensed shrink, so you probably couldn't even HELP someone heal. Healing takes time. Thanks for not startling me; that was very mindful of you. Luckily, I was distracted and didn't notice you. Btw, I'm a girl and "El Rodio" has a few meanings, so I'm not sure quite what you mean, or if I'm even the one.

CHEERS

JEERS

: Thank you to a young lady for showing the love of Christ by paying for my birthday dinner out of the blue. Totally unexpected and so appreciated! Don't ever lose that kind heart and generous spirit.

HOUNDING POOR PATIENTS: If you want a depressing example of the grotesque contortions built into our health care system, look no further than the recent debt-collection practices of Providence Health & Services. Providence is one of the biggest hospital chains in the country and operator of 14 hospitals in Washington, including Sacred Heart and Holy Family in Spokane. It is legally obliged to provide free care to low-income patients as a requirement of its tax-free, not-for-profit status, which saves the chain more than $1 billion in taxes every year. What it's done instead, according to the allegations in a lawsuit from the state attorney general and a broader new investigation from The New York Times, is develop "elaborate systems to convert needy patients into sources of revenue." "The result, in the case of Providence, is that thousands of poor patients were saddled with debts that they never should have owed," the Times reported last month. In other words, instead of caring for the neediest people at no cost – as the law requires – it hounded them without even mentioning the possibility of charity care and turned them over to debt collectors. "These aggressive collection measures capitalize on the power and knowledge imbalance between Providence and its patients," the lawsuit says. "Providence is fully aware of the availability of charity care. Many of Providence's low-income patients, however, are not."

HOMEGROWN COMMUNISM: Hey Idaho, there's nothing better than homegrown things. Homegrown fruit, wheat, flowers — communism. That's right, communism. Trying to prevent abortions is bad enough, but then you have college staff scared to talk about preventing pregnancy with birth control methods. Some of them like birth control pills help women with other health problems too. THEN as if that wasn't bad enough, you allow Boundary County to terrorize librarians to remove any and all books talking about anyone not White or straight. THIS is how communism starts!! This is what your grandads, dads and some moms fought against in all those previous wars!! Apparently communism is bad unless it's our own homegrown Communism. We already can't say much as it is pretty soon we will all be living the NK lifestyle.

YO MAMA IS PROUD: Passenger prince in Jeep Monday on Pines Driveway of Chevron. As your driver was crowding the middle of the driveway I nodded to her and said "you're fine" as I could get in to the driveway where she was. No worries. You can imagine my puzzlement on exiting my car a full three minutes later after parking to hear a male raging. Looking about to see if danger was impending, I hear it is from said Jeep... still there. Your rant was frightening enough, but the one-fingered peace sign had me worried for the future of your female driver. If you get that enraged over a perceived slight, I can only imagine what you will do if she overdrafts a bank account, burns your toast or doesn't please you in any way. Run, sweet driver, this boy is no buenos.

ACES HIGH, FACULTIES LOW: To the woman who decided to punch me in the face multiple times at the Iron Maiden concert. I was trying to get your male companion to not crush the 5-year-old behind me as you were both inebriated and barreling through like tantruming water beasts. Telling you to go around the kids was not a ridiculous request. I understand you needed to leave, but my daughter and the kid behind me were at risk of your ignorant, abhorrent grudge match to anyone who dared not acknowledge the sanctity of stupidity. Next time you cannot hold your alcohol, maybe recognize alcohol won (you did not). Perhaps, see others who were simply attempting to enjoy the concert, and in turn trying to protect kids from your little tirade. I would say you ruined the concert, but it was one of the best shows I had seen in spite of your little intermission. Me choosing to not fight back is because I want my kid to know she is safe, not that her parent has something to prove. Just know you likely won't be so lucky with the next person you swing on. I don't regret how I behaved. Do you?

A HOUSE OF CARDS: It is estimated that around 2 million people in the U.S. are addicted to gambling, and that for as many as 20 million the habit seriously interferes with work and social life. Gambling is when an individual risks something of value in the hope of getting something of even greater value. Gambling addiction is the uncontrollable urge to continue gambling despite the toll it takes on one's life. Gambling is addictive because it stimulates the brain's reward system much like drugs or alcohol can. In fact, gambling addiction is the most common impulse control disorder worldwide. There are many factors that can contribute to the development of a gambling addiction, including desperation for money, the "high" that comes from the thrill of betting and the intoxicating atmosphere of the gambling scene.

ROUNDING UP THE SHEEP: Last I heard, Christian forgiveness was reserved for those who repent, but apparently this doesn't apply to the sheeple Evangelicals in Georgia and elsewhere who still support Herschel Walkout on Her. The evidence that Walkout paid for one abortion and urged a second abortion with the same woman continues to grow, and he continues to deny that these events ever happened. Of course he's anti-abortion... now. He needs the Sheeple Vote. This unrepentant liar, schooled in the art of deception by his mentor and master prevaricator Donald Trump, still has a chance to win. Let's be clear. Mindless support for any candidate Trump pushes is what's really happening here. Walker is just the most obvious example of this terrible truth.

CATHY MCMORRIS REALLY? Your TV ads are ridiculous. Why are you trying to take credit for what you haven't done? Lowering gas prices? Biden already did that, and you voted against a bill to cap gas prices, and want to stop relying on foreign oil; we need renewable energy, so that we don't have to rely on foreign countries, and by the way, why didn't you do that when Trump was in office; also inflation, that was partly caused by a COVID-19 pandemic, that was ignored; also you want to hold Biden responsible, when no one held Trump responsible. I think you need a new platform, and Washington needs a new candidate that stands for the people, not for politics from 2020. ♦