HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6

BOXING GLOVES: Hey, we found a big suitcase in the middle of the road on Fourth Street entrance going onto freeway heading east leaving C.D.A. We would love to get these belongings back to the owner. Two sets of boxing gloves. Give us a call, 208-682-4662.

KIND LADY IN THE LADIES ROOM: To the random beautiful and kind woman who approached me in the bathroom at the Toadies show. Who made me look in the mirror and paid me the highest compliments for being able to make it through breast cancer treatment. I can't tell you how much that meant to me. Thank you, Kimberly.

APPLAUDING THE APOCALYPSE: To the clueless local news and weather crew who all clapped to celebrate our record-breaking heat wave in October — WHAT?? What will you do when climate change strikes again with gale force winds or devastating drought numbers — give it a standing ovation?

BACKGROUND CHECK AT YOUR GALA: Jeers for not background checking volunteers or staff. I was unable to have my children attend an event as you had a registered sex offender working as one of your staff. (We know because they live in our neighborhood.) I wanted this to be a safe fun evening, but if you cannot properly ensure the safety of family/teen/kids from your staff working, I cannot sit idly by while you do nothing. I attempted to contact your email or contact us, and you ignored the email or chose not to read, so we post it more publicly for awareness. Be safe, Spokane, and hopefully a Con that tries to instill "safety" for its attendees knows who's working for them and who is not. My family can no longer support an organization that misses this large of a detail.

MORE POLITICAL MISINFORMATION: Mike Crapo is once again trying to sell us BS. If we want to keep funding the Pentagon, we need all people to PAY their taxes. Too many people with enormous incomes pay less taxes than I do. We've needed more IRS people for as long as I've been alive because too many rich people find loopholes to keep from paying their fair share. It would be interesting to find out who's more behind in taxes, people on the left or people on the right. Time for flat rate taxes with no loopholes.

EVEN MORE POLITICAL MISINFORMATION: All the attacks blaming the uptick in crime on politics is not going to help. Only the politicians blame it on politics. Only those of us with at least "half a brain pan" know it's a lot more complicated than who's in office. Of course it goes with the term "de-fund the police." Who ever came up with that term needs to pull their head out and get some oxygen. All it ever meant was to take some of the law enforcement funds and redirect to mental health assistance to help the police. Just more leading through fear instead of hope.

LACK OF CONSIDERATION FOR OTHERS: The scene and location are a busy grocery store in Hillyard during a busy time of day. The specific location is self-checkout. All checkouts are filled, and there is a long line of customers waiting to use them. A ... man with a child has completed checking his items, and the machine is waiting for a form of payment. Rather than doing it, he takes a phone call. It appears the person on the other line would like to talk to the child with him. So, he puts the phone to her ear, and they engage in conversation. Meanwhile, the grocery bill isn't paid, and the line continues to build. Eventually, he ends the phone conversation, pays the bill and departs from the checkout. Lack of consideration for other people is getting to be a chronic condition. It's truly amazing. Duh! Duh! Dumb!

POOR TASTE POLITICS: Hard NOT to see a white pickup truck at 3 pm this past weekend parked outside a very visible restaurant parking lot off Argonne and Liberty St. in Millwood. The large 3-x-5-foot flag waving from this truck was one of those anti-Biden messages: "F_ _ _ Biden, and F_ _ _ you for voting for Biden." I can only imagine young children in their parent's vehicle driving by this signage and having to endure this poor-taste political message. No matter your political views or ideology, the placement of this flag was in poor taste, vulgar and can only reflect disgracefully upon the individual responsible.

RE RE: SMUG VS. CRYBABY: Moving to Spokane expecting to find "class" in the natives is like looking for Bigfoot at Pig Out in the Park... probably not gonna find it. As a Spokanite native who has left more times than I can remember looking to find "class" elsewhere, I keep in mind that Spokane is always reaching for "class" and it can happen! However, it does help to at least TRY and quiet screaming children and/or parents at symphony concerts in the pursuit of "classiness." I think that's a step in the right direction. Newcomers: Thank you for coming. Spokane needs you and your sensibilities. A lot.

REPLACE ANGER WITH ACTION: It has been said over & over how dissatisfied many of you are with the ineffective job Cathy McMorris Rodgers has performed since she was elected in 2003. That's right, over 18 years living off the government. (It seems, from her allegiance to the Republican Party that she is in favor of eliminating Social Security too.) CMR brings up so many issues that disfavor the middle class, that it is disheartening. Now the question is, are the Eastern Washington citizens willing to "put their money where your mouth is"? Read about & listen to Natasha Hill as I did to their debate on PBS 10.20.22. Ms. Hill is the candidate we need to represent All of Eastern Washington. By the way, who do we think is paying for CMR's abundance of ads putting down her opposing candidate? Look it up. As Michelle Obama said, and I quote, "When they go low, we go high." Sorry to say that not one ad have I seen from Ms Hill. She doesn't have the backing of the rich famers, Trump supporters.

NEAR NATURE, FAR FROM PERFECT: I'm relieved to see some "real" concerns for a change about the direction Spokane has been going in recent years. Several comments caught my eyes in recent weeks about dirty parks and other parts of the city. It's also become abundantly clear that the U.S. has unfathomable amounts of expendable cash. Just think of the tens of millions of dollars that have been legislated and designated for homeless shelters in Washington state alone. Yet, here we sit with people still living in tents at various places around the city, with "Camp Hope" getting the most attention. Until long-term hard solutions are found for addiction and mental issues, millions of dollars on shelters will be spent to little or no avail. Washington state has long been known to be a friendly state for people who don't want to or can't live within the confines of a predefined society. Hmmmm. I wonder why...

TO HABITUAL DUMBPHONE DRIVERS: Please... (please, please, puh-LEEZ) stop using your phone when driving, or at least pull over!!! Especially when traveling on I-90!!! Several of you youngish idiots have recently caused massively detrimental collisions in our city. Here's what happens, usually: You just have to talk to (or text) a best buddy or paramour because you're in a rush to get to see him/her, or you are running late for another commitment. You are distracted, so you don't see the innocent drivers attempting to enter the interstate, then you hit them or they hit you. Then you get angry (if you're still coherent after the crash), and you blame everyone else on earth, whereas you are the sole perpetrator. Then you all wait until the police and ambulances show up, while yelling at each other. Meanwhile the interstate gets backed up for miles (yes, MILES) and other innocent people miss medical appointments, important deliveries, cross-state travel, court appearances, or picking up their frantic kids from school or community activities... Therefore you suck the Big Red One. Think about how your selfishness and immaturity affects society. Dumbshits! ♦