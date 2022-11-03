I SAW YOU

CHEERS

: Bummed you're gonna be gone on assignment for a while and not delivering to me. Maybe when you come back you can show me your lime green truck. Don't die. ;)

PURPLE HAIRED LADY: My car died in the middle of the intersection on 29th and Lincoln, and you and your kiddo stopped to make sure I was OK and stayed with me so I wouldn't be alone. I didn't get to sincerely thank you like I wish I could have. Just in a panic, I left so quickly after that guy jumped my car. But you saved me from a breakdown, and I appreciate you so so so much! It's people like you who make me still have hope. Your kid has someone real special raising them.

A LITTLE KINDNESS GOES A LONG WAY: Thank you again, Josh of the silver Silverado in the parking lot of the Safeway at Trent and Argonne on Oct. 24. When you took time out of your day to help get my Crosstrek battery going again, your compassion did more than help me get on my way in a warm car — it gave me a sliver of hope for humanity at a dark time. It had been a difficult and sad day, and your random act of kindness felt like a bit of grace when I most needed some.

HOORAY FOR THE ORANGE BOY AND HIS MINIONS: Let's hear it for T. Smiley and her efforts to keep America great. TS is showing us we don't need honesty and integrity to keep America great. We don't need people in our leadership that have an understanding of economics. Let's go back to the good old days when we didn't have Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security. Back to the days when the Ohio River would catch fire. Back to the days of lynchings and burning down businesses of non-whites. America will be great if we just do what the orange boy from New York City and his minions like TS tells us to do.

VOTE INFORMED: Cheers to democracy! As Americans we have the privilege of electing our government officials. Vote informed! Read the platforms for every candidate in each party. Make sure you understand what they are proposing. Get out a dictionary if you have to. If you feel the other party's candidate is more qualified. it's OK to vote for them. Your vote may be anonymous, but it is still influential.

WARM RESPONSE IN OUR HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD: Yesterday a friend and I went door to door advocating for the Historical Cannon Streetcar initiative votes. I was so impressed with the response of my neighbors. I am often reluctant to open my door to someone unfamiliar. We were greeted by everyone with smiles and warm conversations. I love this beautiful historic neighborhood and am so proud of the wonderful people that live here. Thank you to my neighbors who were so welcoming and generous with their time.





JEERS

RADICALS OR RACIST? I'm not going stand by and let Cathy McMorris Rodgers get away with her obviously racial ad where CMR calls two ethnically dressed females "radicals." This political ad is so un-American yet blatantly exhibits the true nature of this candidate and obviously her constituents. Why the local TV stations agreed, financially to show this abhorrent ad is almost unbelievable.

A TIFF SHY ON HER GRASP OF ISSUES: "Do you believe ME and my husband are a threat to democracy?" I object to having someone representing my state who does not grasp proper grammar rules. I am so embarrassed for her. But the real red flag is that she does not understand the complexity of the issues. When asked about the climate, "My agenda for economic recovery calls for immediately unleashing our natural gas and oil pipelines." This is NOT a climate approach. Most grade school kids could tell you increased use of fossil fuels does real harm to the environment. The last thing we need is someone rolling back hard won progress we've made to protect our climate. Let alone someone who can't talk real good and comes across as an angry ignorant Karen. Tiffany, go do some reading and try to make yourself better informed before you open your mouth.

RE: CATHY MCMORRIS RODGERS: Trust me these a**holes will be coming for your birth control, Social Security and Medicare next. Meanwhile they'll give another tax break to the wealthy. And this coward will go along with anything they put to a vote. Vote for anyone but her.

MAELSTROM ON THE RADAR: If the polls are accurate, sane and rational Americans in practically every state will have to shelter in place to survive the results of the 2022 election. Perhaps our only hope is that a horrible maelstrom WILL be unleashed when hordes of Trump puppets are voted into office. Maybe this is what it will take for an Appalled Majority to rise up and turn back the red tide. Unfortunately, the question for now is whether the next two years will be the end or a new beginning for American Democracy.

JUST STOP! Our biennial political hack claims she kept the schools open. The Teachers and Staff who did were vilified, harassed and threatened at school and home. She claims she supports the Police except the five dead and 140 wounded Capitol Police. Our local columnist hack wants morality taught in schools. Look no further than worshipping at the Altar of the Reputin Party of Trump.

DEPUTY DELINQUENCY: Your article talking about the candidates for sheriff was poorly done. You implied both candidates were problematic. Then you went on to compare a candidate zealously defending his wife (against a man you admit had violent and just generally jerky tendencies) and you compare him to another candidate who stated [somebody should kill a deputy's ex-wife]. Candidate defending his wife vs. candidate who "joked" he wants someone to kill [someone else's] ex-wife. Badly done to try to make them seem equally problematic.

SCARY POLITICS: Cathy McMorris, your TV ad is disheartening. You claim you want to import energy from Russia and China. Russia who started a war with Ukraine and has killed thousands of innocent people; they even bombed a school and a hospital. And China has been trying to see if they can get a nuclear weapon to reach the U.S. Maybe you should rethink your platform, Russia and China are not our allies, they were Trump's.

YOUR IGNORANCE (AND TERRIBLE PARENTING) IS SHOWING: It was Sunday, the last official day of the Spokane County Interstate Fair. My son and I get in (a super long) line for the very first ride he chooses. He says he likes the loud music they play during the ride and it "even goes backwards!" It's about 1 pm or so, and the sun's beaming right down on us. Then here you (and your 2 sons) come after just getting off of the same ride we're waiting in line for. You clearly know the woman a few people ahead of us in line and you start chatting with her while your sons go to the back of the line. You then make some sort of agreement about your son going with her and her daughter as you call him up to you. My son (the curious 8-year-old patiently waiting his turn in line) watched this whole thing go down and his shoulders slouch a bit, and he shakes his head ever so lightly. He was bummed out that you just cut us in line. You should take some parenting classes.

SCOOTER PLAGUE: Those friggin scooters cluttering/blocking our sidewalks — polluting our river! Why does Spokane allow that kind of detrimental situation that NO civilian company could ever get away with as a business! Here we are living in the second-fattest country in the world, according to some research, and we provide scooters to mostly kids that some other research has stated are the most out of shape of ANY generation. Walking across the pedestrian bridge, the only one open as the other languishes in forever repair, down from the condos on the Northside of the river, one surveys the wonderful water sounds so peaceful to hear. BUT one sees one more (of the many) scooter thrown into the water. Aren't those scooters tracked? You're telling me that as lazy as the general public is that after someone has just walked away without ANY thought as to putting it out of the walkway someone else just picks it up — they look kind of heavy — and launches it into the river? The person that just rode it must be on some sort of record? That would be a nice place to start with the retrieval costs. Would kind of make people think twice about wanting their name on the use record if they knew they would get a second bill for pulling their just rode scooter out of river. But that would cut into the envelope amounts on Friday, and we can't have that! ♦