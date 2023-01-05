I SAW YOU

12/23 in the midst of holiday madness I noticed you as we passed in the aisles numerous times. You seemed calm navigating through the intensity of Xmas consumerism at its best. You wore boots, dark jeans, a black jacket, black hat and black-trimmed glasses. I dug your style and how you carried yourself. Me a tiny blond who wore a grey jacket, black scarf, baggy jeans and Doc Martin boots... just a land-locked surfer living nomadically between this area and Central America for a number of years now embracing the winter and crowded streets. It is a rarity that I see anyone who catches my eye here, but you did. ... Hope our paths cross serendipitously again. Salud to fine print and old school attempts.

NYE AT THE PUB! I went to the amazing Burlesque show on NYE at Prohibition, and was seated by three super awesome people. I couldn't tell if you were dating or not, or if you're open to new friends or more, and I was chatting with a cast member when you made your exit. Wish I had thought to exchange info sooner in the night cause you were cute ... Happy New Year, and I hope to see you again soon!

NATURAL GROCERS CURLY HAIRED BEAUTY: You worked at Natural Grocers on Division, around 2.5-3 years ago.. We flirted as you checked my groceries a few times. You once said to me "if you feel called;" I replied, oh I def do.. You turned around and told me you really liked my hair as another woman checked my groceries; I was on the phone and shot you down. I hope to see you again soon! Mjpd18@yahoo.com

YOU WERE DRINKING JACK: I saw you sitting at the neighborhood dive, at the bar, regularly. You drink whiskey with a little coke, wear a hat over your shaggy longish hair, and are always generous and a gentleman. Sipping and talking and smoking and sometimes dancing after or between your team's many games, you try to make me want to keep a guy like you around for a while. ... We reject the others trying to pick us up, pick the best songs, and play some decent games of pool together over stories and laughs. You still owe me a REAL dinner date at my favorite restaurant, tho. Put which bar we drink at and my name in the subject line to schedule it with me- TIGRRRLILLY2000@GMAIL.COM

CHEERS

"I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me." A personal thank-you of deep gratitude to the kindly old woman with a magical bird who when I was counting my last few dollars for Christmas at the checkout line paid for my gifts for Christmas for my family and handed me the change from the 100-dollar bill. It was the most moving kindness I have seen in years. ... I promised to light you a candle at church, and I will at St. Als at Gonzaga. Sending love.

FUNDING CHOICES: All you have to do to support normalization of the degradation, humiliation, and remote termination of employees, help eliminate worker self-esteem, undo 100 years of fair labor practices, enable the rise of white supremacist platforms, ... defend fascism, give to the desecration of the Constitution, encourage the defamation and belittling of all union workers, show your support for anti-Semitism, give an audience to Holocaust deniers, promote ignorance, end democracy... is just keep your Twitter account, then go out with your transportation spending choices and buy a Tesla.

BROWNE'S ADDITION HELPER: A big cheer to the men helping pull out person on mobility scooter who was either stuck or couldn't get across the snow berm across from Browne's Addition Rosauers two weeks ago. Same to those who provide shoveling and other aid to their neighbors who need help!

FASHIONABLE NEWS ANCHOR: Got to compliment Channing Curtis on KREM afternoon news for her charming, stylish, smart & "out of the box" attire. So delightful.

YOU ARE KIND: To the old lady with the long, neat braid. You are so kind. You shop my store and have never failed to remind me to treat myself well. What a concept to remind others they matter; you make a difference, and I am thankful every time I see your smile and hear your kind words. Keep it up — we need more of that.

STRANGER WITH A TOW TRUCK ON CHRISTMAS: Major, major cheers to the kind stranger who helped me out late Christmas evening. I was high-topped on a snow berm, and, after several unsuccessful attempts, was entirely stuck. I had slipped and fallen on a patch of ice earlier... I was exhausted, in pain, and panicked when someone knocked on my window and said they were going to pull me out. Without another word, they hooked my car to their truck and rescued it from heaven knows what. ... I guess it's true what they say about Christmas miracles. Thank you so much, whoever you are, and I hope your new year is safe, bright, and full of wonderful things!

HILLYARD SAFEWAY THANKSGIVING DAY: Thank you to the man with the paw print who paid for my sad-looking haul of groceries for one on Thanksgiving day. I was headed to work next and just needed a few things to get me through the OT that day, and your very kind action truly lifted my spirits. ... Thank you, your kindness is a bright spot in this world.

COSTCO CHRISTMAS: To the BEAUTIFUL short-haired girl checking receipts at the exit. Thank you for saving me almost $100! I never thought you guys looked at those receipts. But I guess you do! THANK YOU again!

SAME OLD LANG SYNE: I didn't look up as he called out your name over and over. When he was suddenly at my elbow I told him: "But that's not my name." He said that I looked a lot like you and struggled to realize that I wasn't you. He watched me walk away as I returned to shopping with my family. I don't know him. I don't know you, but it's New Year's Eve... so maybe you should know that he is still alive and well ... But his disappointment that I wasn't you was visible for miles. Whatever the two of you had between you... all that love and all that pain was still written on him ...

JEERS

DECADES OLDER: When we first met, I was barely 19 and you were decades older than me. Due to our age difference, and other factors, a relationship between the two of us could never be fair and equal. I ended up changing who I was for you, and it hurts knowing that I won't get my youth back. Why did I give up so much? I don't know, I guess I was just a naive young girl being taken advantage of by an older man. ... I've spent years moving on, and you had the audacity to contact me and bring me right back to that space again. So this is me saying for the last time that I'm NOT interested in hearing from you! And to everyone reading this, don't ever let a subpar man disrespect, gaslight, and/or guilt trip you for expressing your wants and/or needs. You owe them nothing, and you deserve peace.

FREAK ON A LEASH: I'm a dog. I hate leashes. I have to wear a collar. I don't know why. Yet when my human takes me out to chase squirrels, a leash is the last thing I need around my neck, besides the collar. I don't even know if this microchip thingy in my neck is updated or if it even works, but I'm a dog and really don't care. What bugs me is, as a fun-loving dog, that some crazy, out-of-state transplant (yes I can smell them, I'm a dog) screams about my leash being left at home. Yeah, I blame my human for that. ... Don't scream at me for being off a leash.

WALKING AND RUNNING TRAILS: This is probably both a cheers and a jeers. Let's start with the positive. Spokane has an amazingly beautiful river that runs right throught the middle of it. At a cost, the city decided to create wonderful running and walking trails along it that ANYONE should be able to enjoy. ... Now for the "jeers." Why are people still allowed to live along those same trails? Why are they allowed to litter the forest and the river? ... Why are walkers and runners now deprived of access to the same river because of blockage by multiple tents? Law enforcement, please remove them.

GO AWAY PERMANENTLY: USA to Trump: You are NOT special and we DON'T love you. You are forever disgraced and may you and all your minions be brought down by the House Jan. 6th committee with their four referrals to the DOJ.

CATS: To the guy who called me a "s—- volunteer" when as a SCRAPS volunteer I was taking TNR cats back to their neighborhoods: I hope you at least had the decency to offer some food and shelter to those three cats you claimed to love. ♦