I SAW YOU

: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.

DEAR BROKEN HEARTED: I've been wondering why you called me, for two years, but now. I just wanted to let you know that I'm not ghosting ya. Just "circumstances." Ho hum. I've been waiting. Can't wait for that second kiss!!??!! The Wanderer

WANDERING THROUGH THE FLY SHOP: To the gorgeous girl with the wavy '70s hair that came into the fly shop looking oh so stunning. You were there buying flies and leader for yourself. I immediately fell in love with you. Hope to see you again soon, maybe on the water.



CHEERS

RE: DRIVERS VS. CROSSWALKS: As a longtime walker in different Spokane neighborhoods for over 50 years, I agree with you: Drivers using cellphones are scarier/more dangerous than ones before cellphones. Insurance statistics prove this, sadly. Being over 60, I move slower than I used to do. However, I'm worried for every pedestrian out there. I have a grade school a few short blocks from my place and see driving all around it that chills me to the bone. Drivers, Please Slow Down! There's never an excuse to forget that we all own the roads, and they should always be safe for pedestrians and drivers alike.

OH NO THE BIG 4-0!! BRITTANY Morgan H.R......Happy Birthday!! Sooo glad you made it this long — it's been a long road at times, and it's not over yet girl! There's the future daughter/son-in-laws and grandkids (maybe), taking care of the old folks...again, mom and daughter trips to wherever. Hope you have a speedy recovery, and I'm there for you anytime you need me. I Love you, my only daughter!! Yer Momma

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE: Cheers to the officer who happened to be driving behind me when a pothole jostled my battery loose and my car stopped abruptly in the middle of the road, leaving me without even emergency indicator lights! Your calm demeanor and quick problem-solving got me back on the road and safely home that dark and rainy evening. I suppose you had no choice but to stop. I was in the middle of the lane! But thank you so much for your help.

RE: SPOKANE HAS A BAD REPUTATION... ...Because it's earned.

THANK YOU TO DELIGHTFUL YOUNG COUPLE: While we were waiting to be seated at the Onion on Riverside Ave., we met a young couple who paid for our dinner after learning it was my husband's birthday. Thank you for your kindness — it meant so much to us. There are wonderful young people out there.

CITY OF SPOKANE UTILITIES: A great big cheers to the City of Spokane Utilities Dept. and all the other entities at City Hall that used funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay down or completely pay off our citizens utility bills. I know our household really needed it. Government does work! Thanks

SPOKANE CHINESE LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: Thank you to the Spokane Chinese Association for the fantastic Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration held at the Fox-Martin Woldson Theater this past Sunday. The evening show featured traditional Chinese folk dances, Chinese Choir, tai chi, Peking Opera, Lion Dance, Chinese music and instruments, and more. Before the show there was a free cultural event with all sorts of activities and food sampling... I hope this becomes an annual event.



JEERS

DIRTY SNOWFLAKES: When the city starts ticketing folks for not maintaining their sidewalks and fire hydrants, maybe I'll consider not tossing the nasty black-stained snow with God knows what chemicals, salts, oil and rubber that studded tires and snow plow blades churn up. Our tax dollars are being wasted on stupid murals and crosswalk art, maybe we should purge our city council members and spend on actual infrastructure such as potholes and the many, many unpaved little roads and alleys all around our city. Also maybe start plowing earlier so when the plow does come through the people aren't overwhelmed and can manage it instead of coming out to a 3-foot berm of concrete-hard dirty glacier from hell.

JEERS TO "STYLIST" WHO CUT MY MOTHER'S HAIR: Everyone's had a bad haircut. I'm not talking about a "regret-clipping while drunk" episode. No, this strikes me as Passive-Aggressive, a nasty sort of "here's what I think of you-ism" akin to spitting in a patron's drink or keying a stranger's car. I'm telling you, this level of bad haircut takes some doing. Did you think it was funny? Did you think my mother deserved to be treated like that? ... My mother mentioned later that it was "shorter than she wanted" but insisted "it will grow out." She couldn't look me in the face when she said it.

LOCAL TERRORIST: I am encouraging residents in the NorthTown area to please call in reports.The years of terrorism have only escalated, now they include Christmas Eve. No bottle rockets or firecrackers, just their favorite mini-bombs that are lit multiple times day and night for over a week around July 4th, New Year's Eve, and now Christmas Eve and other random days. If you live close enough to know who this is and where they live, even if you don't know, please make a report! Traumatized veterans, war survivors, children, animals, and wildlife have no other recourse. This is beyond noise pollution. An M-80 is 1/8th stick of dynamite and is federally illegal... If citizens would make reports about this domestic terrorist, it might at least result in confiscation and federal fines ... Your neighbors and my last surviving chicken who did not die yet from this continuing assault this past year would also be grateful.

SPOKANE ZIPLINE: NO! Stop using our tax dollars for frivolous, unnecessary, wasteful projects! Fix our streets! Get us off the bottom of the list in the U.S. in housing! Have police write tickets to speeders, red light runners, road rage participants! ... Don't we have a gondola over the river? Our city is more than Riverfront Park, way more! Realize it and act accordingly! No more statues, ridiculous art, colored sidewalks etc.! This is not Portland or Seattle, this is SPOKANE!

SICK OF THE CONSPIRACIES: When did so many folks decide to believe in all the dumb-assed conspiracy theories? When did hate become so much more important than truth? ... Too many people hate anything that doesn't go with their beliefs, and some of us are sick of it. Please keep your hate to yourselves, and let the rest of us move on to the future instead of looking to the past.

PRIUS: You verbally abused me and my daughters. You have my car/I have the title. That car will only be moved when I deem you are sorry for that. Until then, you are a staunchly conservative country guy with a 2007 Prius. P.S. You are blocked on my phone. This is your challenge.

SLOWER THAN THE GREAT GIZA PYRAMID: It's not a major street but useful. I walk my dog by there almost every day. I've gotten to the point of counting the number of men working just for laughs. Sometimes six, sometimes up to 10. But what stands out are the two giant cranes majestically standing over and guarding the bridge. I wonder if there were Egyptians walking their dogs wondering when in Hades the great Giza pyramid was ever going to be finished. Of course, it was bigger, but it had many more people working on it! The Egyptians didn't have two cranes costing how many thousands of dollars a day just sitting there. ... Even the north-south freeway is moving faster given its size, and it's about to be put on hold.

BROWN BROWNE'S: Why, oh why sweet heavens above, do so many of the town folk let their dogs shit all over the sidewalks?! Every day when I take my jolly jaunt round the neighborhood and into town, I have to stay light on my feet, keep a slight bend in the knees, core engaged, arms extended and eyes peeled like potatoes just so I can be prepared to dodge ALL THAT POOP. It's not quite delightful to let your pooch poo on a strip of grass or in your neighbor's front yard, but it is exponentially less choice to leave it on the cement, where it just sits there like a stanky sidewalk toupee that no one asked for.

INLANDER NOT MLK FRIENDLY? Bummed with staff at Inlander. You didn't have any coverage on upcoming MLK events! You're responsible for the journal and normally do a good job covering important events, etc. Shoot, I usually urge people in the region to read your material. To make change MLK wanted, leaders and citizens, like the Inlander, need to do better. ♦