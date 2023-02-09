I SAW YOU

: To the guy that gave me my coffee Wednesday morning. You are super cute! You are medium height, dark hair and look Mediterranean. Your soulful brown eyes and sexy smile have brightened my day for the past two years. I will be there Friday for my coffee; slip me your number? I'm the gorgeous chick with the hoop earrings and long dark hair.

BEACHED AT LILAC CITY LIVE 1-19-23: You: in a blue tie-dye hoodie sitting in the back. Me: goofy guy sitting next to you. We talked about Ryan's crying and "Beaches" days. I think your friend was one of the artists interviewed. Want to get together and talk sad movies sometime?

RE: BLUES: Likely meant for another... There was significant damage due my failure of your trust. Someday sounds hopeful. I retreat to my den, solitary makes it far easier to not let others down, again. It's lonely, blue even, but safe. I can't fathom it as an option, but you know where I'm burrowed.

NOT A MAN: The Inlander recently caught my eye on account of a comment made by a fellow reader in regards to the unhoused individuals in our area. This reader expressed frustration at "having to see" the tents, belongings and physical presence of the unhoused, specifically in regards to public lands and parks. I was reminded of a passage from the good book, telling us that God is "not a man, that He should dwell in temples made with hands." Originally, both the people of Israel and the earliest known predecessors of the Christian faith, upon which Conservatism is supposed to depend for its values, dwelled in tents, known in the religious context as a "tabernacle." Many small church congregations today choose to be called Tabernacles, to reflect life's transitory nature in God's eternal universe. I think perhaps people choose to be offended by what they see. Those people should choose either to look at something else, or as the good book also says, "shake the dust off from their sandals and leave" without looking back.



CHEERS

BABE, YOU ROCK: To the man who shows me what a healthy relationship is... every day. I love how we stay up half the night talking, how present we are with each other, how we read about love, how affectionate we are. No toxic masculinity, no games. I'm so thankful that the universe sat us next to each other, and I'll never forget that our friendship began with these four words : "I'll go with you." Yes, yes you will babe. I love you.

THANK YOU FOR MY DINNER: To the three ladies that bought my dinner at the Hwy 2 Azteca Restaurant, on Friday Jan. 27th, I don't know who you were, but I do thank you very much for doing this.

ANGEL AT WALGREEN ON 29TH: Thank you to the Angel who paid our bill, Jan. 31, 2023. My wife and I were at the register checking out when I realized I forgot my card. So we were going to put everything back till I got my card. I apologized to the lady behind us for taking too much time. She smiled and said she would pay for our purchases, which came to almost $100. She was only buying a couple of drinks. People like her are a rare breed. I was too blown away to properly thank you. May God bless you. You asked us to pay it forward, we most certainly will. P.S. We already called our pastor, who said give a testimony this Sunday; can't wait to tell everyone I can about you.

OFFICER WHO PULLED ME OVER: To the Spokane police officer who pulled me over last week for expired tabs. Thank you for being so patient and kind with me! I had septic shock in 2020, and my memory has suffered immensely! I also told you I have PTSD — some guy under the influence hit my car and ran me off the road in 2013. Then you guys found him in one hour! I was so nervous and was having such a hard time getting my paperwork together! You gave me a verbal warning. Just wanted to say thank you, you never get enough kudos for the good things you do. I have my tabs now!

FAITH IN HUMANITY: On Friday, Feb. 3, around 4:44 pm. I was at Rosauers in Browne's Addition. A tall dark gentleman had amazing manners. I complimented him and his Mother, as he learned from her. Got a hug. I went to check out, and the gentleman helped pay for my groceries. I've only ever saw that happen on tube. I cried. Thank you.

SPOKESPERSON HELPER: A big Thank You to the Spokesman-Review customer service representative who researched the loss of all paper deliveries (Jan. 1) to "rural" sales outlets on the Palouse and L/C Valley. THEY responded quickly, completely, and compassionately in a "Grace"-ful way. Too bad this fine regional rag has decided to leave us by the wayside. We appreciate the weekly Inlander physical paper issues deliveries even more. Kudos to all.

JUMPIN' JIMMY: The biggest cheers to Jimmy for giving me a jump at Walgreens Friday evening. You told me you'd been up since 2 am, which makes me appreciate your willingness to stop and help even more. Thank you for your kindness, Jimmy!



JEERS

COLD CASES NEED WARMING UP: Message to all news outlets who have focused only on recent area murders. Why not look into the many unsolved regional cold cases? A good friend and former USFS roommate, beloved special ed teacher disappeared Spring 1986 and has never been found! Her car, purse and school items inside were discovered at the Tubbs Hill trailhead. She likely went on a hike/run after work. At her home, an Easter potluck dish for church was ready in the fridge. She was not a party girl, did not live in a group house, no weird boyfriends or substance abuse. Well established in her community, she was mentally and physically fit. Granted, security cameras, phone "pings" and such did not exist back then to help investigators. But hey, cold cases such as hers should not be forgotten and neither has the memory of my lovely, kind friend.

RE: SCALLYWAG ALERT: We all can understand the frustration of less than stellar customer service, but your descriptions and anger are ignorant and ill-informed. Your physical descriptions are offensive and border on racist. Be thankful for whoever serves your food and be grateful it was unaltered. Love, an ex-service worker

GO HOME, MONEY BAGS: Thank you to all you rich transplants from big cities for coming into our once affordable town and screwing up our economy so bad the average Joe has almost no chance of buying a home anymore. Five years ago half the houses here were around $250,000, and almost half the people that LIVE AND WORK here could afford them. Now, thanks to you and people like the easy home buyer, less than 15 percent of the homes are under $250,000, and only 5 percent of the people that have lived and worked here all their lives can afford a home. The American dream of owning a home is all but dead to anyone who's not rich. Here in Spokane it has been sold to the highest bidder. Go back to wherever you came from and give us our American dream back.

JEERS TO THE SKATE RIBBON SKATES: The Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park is a wonderful addition to our city. A fun, unique attraction in every way, except the Skate Rental Department. The customer service is fine, very nice people, but the skates! The skates are so dull, it's like skating on spoons! Seriously. I tried two pairs, and it was not pleasant. It's difficult and frustrating, even for experienced longtime skaters to enjoy the Ribbon on dull skates. It turns out they only sharpen the rental skates every two or three weeks. So please, change the Jeers to Cheers, and sharpen up! Once a week can't be that difficult.

PERSON WHO LOST THEIR GLOVES: Shut up. Don't be a dummy and lose your gloves if they're sooooo important.

RE: SCALLYWAG ALERT II: Shut up, moron.

RE: DO BETTER, LOCAL NEWS: Last week's JEER perfectly expresses my opinion. Considering the population size of this area and that multiple institutions of higher education are in the area, the poor quality of local TV news broadcasts is puzzling and frustrating. Less money could be spent on the self-aggrandizing TV commercials, and more resources devoted to state and local news reporting. Furthermore, the morbid fixation on tragedies is disrespectful to the victims and their loved ones.

BUYER BEWARE: He tells you he is a Tom Cat , but he really is a feral alley cat. 14 years I tried to domesticate him, spoiled him, bought him cars, got him jobs, gifts for every holiday. A well-kept cat. Couldn't keep his temper in check, verbal assaults, couldn't keep a job, couldn't even go get a driver's license. He is always the victim, and it's always yours or someone's fault. Missing my big birthday party, not even a card, and then stealing all my birthday money? How low can you go. A leopard doesn't change its spots, so buyer beware!