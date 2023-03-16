I SAW YOU

U took me dancing ages ago. At thirsty's we requested American pie at the end of the night, so we had a few extra minutes on the dance floor. My time was best spent when I was with you, then things got complicated, and we lost touch. Last time I saw you was at RFP on 7/4. I told you all about my new love. Well, he ended up being a HUGE DUD. Wally, I miss you terribly and would love to see ur smile sparkle and eyes glisten once again. Are you still skating? Are you still in the area? If someone sees this and knows who this is, please ask him to contact me.

NORDIC GODDESS: I saw you on the Mt. Spokane Nordic trails coming up the switchbacks on Outer Limits. You had a big smile on your face and you passed me too fast. If it wasn't so out of breath, I would have stopped to talk but I couldn't breathe. Hope to see you in the lodge or at the Quartz Mountain lookout before the seasons over.

NICE GLUTES YOU: Running through Riverfront Park at a speedy clip. Me: eating an ice cream cone, yelling encouragement from my spot at the Carousel. I'm sorry if the "Run Forrest Run!" cheer is cliche, but it just felt right at the time. Maybe a pre-Bloomsday training run? Or skip the run, head straight to beer?

SERENDIPITY: I saw you, you saw me, years passed along, and at just the right moment I saw you again... and again... and everything is falling into place in just the right way, as it feels like it was woven into the fabric of the great mystery of the universe. Let it grow. It feels perfect.

CUTE GIRL AT THE ROCKET: You, cute brunette, wearing those nerdy glasses staring at a copy of the Inlander. Me tall, dark, handsome giving you the look as I drink my huckleberry mocha, wondering how you fit in those jeans. I hope you see this and maybe connect.

UNCOUTH: Guys, I see you: struggling to get on and off the bus; shuffling along in public places. You are not infirm. Your movements are hindered because you wear your pants with the crotch down at your knees! If this was once hip styling, it is no longer. Pull up your pants, wear a belt, show some dignity. Don't you want society to know that there is more to you than just vulgarity?

CHEERS

On Monday I had an appointment at the Heart Institute at Sacred Heart. I had been sent a map of exactly where to park, and I followed it to the letter! Walking is extremely difficult for me, so I had left home over an hour early. I parked but had to walk a distance since the handicapped spaces were full. Sitting at the elevator I noticed the wall directions said I could not get to my destination from where I was. I called the office. Tired, frustrated and having chest pains. I was in the wrong building, and it was a long ways to my destination. But there was an escort service that would take me in a wheelchair and then bring me back. The helpfulness of the gentleman trying to show me where I had made my error was so refreshing! The kindest girl came and whisked me to my appointment a mile from where I was located. The tech had started his next appointment while he waited for me. He was so calming and reassuring, and when I finished with him I had planned to accomplish some lab work, but since I had fouled everything up I said I'd do it another time. Nope. He personally drove me up to the lab, the lady held my walker for me during the draw, and another fantastic lady came and picked me up and drove me back to my starting place. What an afternoon of kindness, and grace, and patience, and everything that is good! I was so impressed with all these people, both volunteers and workers at Sacred Heart. It was pure joy to be in their presence. Thank you for helping this old lady remember what life used to be like. I am very grateful.

A LIFESTYLE OF COMPLIMENTS: The person that wrote "a genuine nice compliment" was on target. However, it would be nice if we develop a lifestyle of giving compliments. For many people, it is always winter — even in 100-degree weather. You never know if your compliment might snatch someone from the brink of suicide. In conclusion, I would also suggest putting a filter on your mouth when it comes to launching fiery darts of slander. Venting seldom helps.

HELPING THE HOMELESS: To the gentleman that helped my son on Thursday morning, May 9. I am assuming he solicited you for food and you were kind enough to buy him something at the Brews Brothers, downtown. Thank you for being so kind. He is not doing well and needs help and does not want it, right now, from his loving and worried family. Thanks also for not giving him cash, as that is the last thing those with his struggles need!

BIPOLAR ESTRANGED WIFE: Remember, you are the Phoenix. You have set fire to your nest and are being consumed by flame. You'll rise from ashes and live once again.You may not feel like the Phoenix, but there is no better metaphor for you and your life. You reinvent yourself every so many years whether change is needed or simply wanted by you. You set your nest afire using embers of your own flesh. The nest being the relationships you formed during that particular lifetime, and the embers are the lies and lack of self-worth you harbor. Once all those important relationships have been severed, the nest no longer burns, you just fly away with not a care in the world. The Phoenix is destined for solitude and solitude by choice... and so are you. I love you, and I don't question it at all. I love you, but I don't think I can endure the flames of another one of your short lifetimes. We are supposed to live once and only once.

GONZAGA PREP: Congratulations to the 2023 4A Civic Bowl State Champions. Accomplished by hard work on their own time while carrying a full class schedule.

JEERS

Jeers to those who commented on my comment on taking down Christmas lights. Sure, some folks could be disabled vets or elderly, but then, how did they get the lights up in the first place? Also? I don't see any Halloween decorations still up, Christmas trees in windows, or blow-up lawn decorations to accompany the oh-so-overdue taking down of lights. To imply that I have a utopian existence to suggest that being lazy isn't a good look is nonsense. All I'm saying is, if you can put them up, you can take them down. Or perhaps we'll just all park facing the wrong direction in front of our house. I didn't realize I would strike such a nerve in the Spokane community that would equate to no less than four people who "had not only the time but the honest to god inclination to contemplate, articulate and disseminate a detailed description of the unbearable displeasure you have endured at the hands" of someone who upset you by suggesting that Christmas is special, it's over, and it's time to move on. You want to keep the lights up? Fine. Make them holiday specific. Otherwise? It's just lazy and you know it, or you would still have a Christmas tree in your window and Halloween decorations up.

RE: LIBRARY CONCERN: To those who criticized the jeer about the downtown library conditions, you probably need to bone up on your own education before insulting someone else's. Despite your sympathies for those who choose to live outdoors, the word "library" is defined by "Mr. Webster" as "a place in which literary, musical, artistic, or reference materials (such as books, manuscripts, recordings, or films) are kept for use but not for sale." Nowhere in the definition does it indicate it's a refuge for those who choose to live outdoors. The Inlander did a great job of explaining the problem a few weeks back. The problem seems to rest in those who don't understand the definition of "library." Last I checked, there were "shelters" when it gets cold for those who choose to live outdoors. I'll let Spokane decide whether the $30 million renovation was intended to be for a shelter. Go back and read the article. Get a little education. You need it. There are problems at the library mentioned in that article. Learn about them.

LOCAL GRIFTERS AKA GOVERNMENT: Instead of wasting everyone's time and money passing the Fair Meal Delivery ordinance cap, you let the market decide. Leave your Marxist B.S. in the trash where it belongs and start working on actual problems facing normal people. Instead of telling businesses what they can and can't do, how about you get to work fixing the roads, crime, and actually addressing the drug/mental illness problems that are the real cause homelessness.

RE: CITY COUNCIL PRO-HOMELESS? Get your facts straight. The SPOKANE City Council is not rezoning a mobile home park, the CHENEY City Council is.

SPOKANE SPECIAL: Here's a handy little test: Do you drive a 20-year-or-older car? Give yourself 1 point. SUV? Add another point. Is it missing glass? 1 point. Driving on a baby spare? 2 points. Studded tires year-round? 2 points. Expired tabs? 2 points. Missing license plate? 3 points. Raiders decal? 2 points. Trump or MTFU decal? 5 points. If you scored more than 10 points, you don't belong on the road. 15 or more points you're probably a felon with a warrant. ♦