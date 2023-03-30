I SAW YOU

We saw you struggling, drowning, grasping, gasping. She stepped up when we could no longer offer ideas that you would consider. She was your rope, "Dude." Not to save you from yourself, but to help YOU. She only wanted you to love yourself as much as we all love you. ... Did you even hear what she was saying when you asked her to speak? When she supported you with connection? Did you read those letters you waited to receive? Maybe one day you will see it and hear beyond the distractions you crave. The distractions you create.

WE ALL SEE YOU: Now I've never been a die-hard supporter of "the police" as a whole, but I do believe that the police could be a force for good, and I did vote for a bill to increase police funding ... I believed that maybe with more funding and/or oversight, we could make positive changes. Chief, you personally gave a disproportionate amount of this community's resources that the hard-working people of this city collectively gave you, in good faith, ... to a wealthy business owner, personal friend and political ally. Speaking only on behalf of this one citizen, I can have no faith in the Spokane Police Department while you are at the helm. From someone who was once skeptical but had hope. Resign.

FIRST METAL SHOW: I ran into you at the Knitting Factory last week (Soufly show). Your name is Hannah, you study jazz, and it was your first metal concert. I am interested in doing a piano/keyboard forward project, and you were cool and funny. Email me, sashathechop@outlook.com if you would like to discuss. Grazie!

SHOOT YOUR SHOT: You. Tall and handsome. Me admiring from table behind you. Have seen you often at a local pizza spot. Hearing you talk about golf, chili cooking at home and the overpriced beers makes me want to take care of you. When you left, you "shot" your receipt across the bar. Wondering if you'd "shoot your shot" with me?



YOU SAW ME

NOT OPTIONAL: Wheelchair users, like myself, park in accessible spots so we are able to use our mobility aids to get into stores. Those white-painted lines that run alongside parking spots are NOT for you to park in — especially so close to the door of a car that they cannot get back in. I am an amputee, I require my wheelchair to get around, and the gentleman who parked next to my car at the Cheney Dollar Tree today seemed to fail to understand the white lines are not FOR YOU. I couldn't get my wheelchair back in my car and had to hop through the slim gap you left me. You had an entire parking space to your right, and instead you decided to park like a donkey's rear. If you cannot park your vehicle safely and in alignment with the rules of the road and parking lots, don't bother driving. Sincerely, a disabled person with ruffled feathers about my safety and my accessibility.



CHEERS

SHOUT-OUT TO LEO'S: I would like to thank all law enforcement officers. Without you there would be chaos. I wanted to write this because all I seem to ever hear about are the negative things going on in this World. ... If we all tried to spread the positive more, this World would be a better place. Thank you to all that protect and serve. You rock!!!

YOU ARE SO KIND! To the two young men at the Spokane Valley Rosauers on Friday, March 24, handing out BEAUTIFUL fresh roses to all the women! What an AWESOME gesture! You are truly appreciated!

DOUBLE CHEERS TO DOG WASH: Cheers to the wonderful employee Chisholm at Ritzy's Dog Spa and Car Wash Plaza on Thor for helping us and for some delicious Tootsie Pops. Second Cheer to the kind couple grooming their dog that didn't do well with other dogs, and had us wait for 10 minutes, but then paid for our dog afterwards. We need more kind people in the world like you!

GOOD ENERGY: Thanks to Ms. Beautiful at the Hillyard Safeway for giving me potted plant advice. Your smile and sincerity made my week.

AWESOME YOUNG MEN: U-City Rosauers, March 24 around 3 pm. Walking into the store, two young men asked if I would like a rose. I hesitated at first, then they said they are free. As I took a pretty yellow rose, we all smiled then I asked them why they are doing this. They simply said to make people smile. I told them that they were doing a great job! As I was leaving the store, they were still there with more roses handing them out to all the women. Our future looks a lot better with young men like these in the world. Again, thank you!!



JEERS

YOU BROUGHT A BABY...TO A BAR: As the weather starts getting better, I want to preemptively send jeers to those who are about to make a regular occurrence of bringing their underage children to breweries. I get the appeal. There are fun activities, lots of board games, and yes, most breweries encourage family involvement. That said, it's still a bar. And yes, I'm aware that a brewery is not a bar in the eyes of the liquor board, so spare me the lesson in semantics. To those who are able to have a beer, play a game and keep their kids from screaming and running around? More power to you. Well done. I've heard stories of such things happening, but much like the existence of the great white buffalo, no one has ever seen such a thing. In reality, it turns into parents who prioritize drinking over interacting with their own children and then go full "Karen" when someone drops an f-bomb at a bar in front of their little darlings. Take it elsewhere.

COLD WEATHER: I moved here from San Diego to focus on my online college studies, and I've been trapped indoors for months. All the Google images I looked up before I came here to live with my uncle had snow on mountains. Below the snow were the roads, and they were all clear of snow. Was it CGI or a snow-take-a-way filter on them? Then people say go take a hike to me all the time at gas stations. Hello! I tried, there's snow! ... I'm looking forward to spring break.

SPOKANE SADNESS: Jeers to the people that think the homeless people are a nuisance. Do you have any idea the traumas that some of them have gone through? Well, I do! Because whenever I am out, I try to share a kind word or words of encouragement or even some spare change. I went downtown the other day, and I saw a man literally lying on the ground. My heart broke! Not all the people out there are lazy and don't want to work. Most are in a cycle of addiction that most don't make it back from. We need to love one another. So, maybe next time that you see a homeless person you can spread the love. These people are human beings and should be treated as such. ...

WHAT CAN YA DO? In response to the person who wrote about how Spokane is changing for the worse... I feel ya. I used to be angry about how much Spokane has changed; now anytime I am reminded of everything that's changed, I just shrug my shoulders. There were many a time I'd overhear conversations between transplants and them raving about how much they love Spokane so far, what a quaint little town it is, and how much easier and less expensive life is for them here. When maybe 10 years ago, those same people wouldn't dare live here, and they looked at us locals as slack-jawed uncivilized trash. Well, they still look at us like trash, AND they've out priced us in the housing market.

LIBRARY HOMELESS SHELTER: To the people who keep writing the uninformed cheers and jeers regarding homeless people in the library (including the one who says they work at the library), it sounds like you're part of the problem rather than the solution. Go back and read the "rules" of the library. There are particular ones about people sleeping there. If you're not going to enforce the rules for the rest of us, perhaps it's time for you to seek different employment. I've rarely read a bunch of dumb responses to the issue of people congregating in the library. Dumb. Dumb.

LIBRARY ISSUES JEERS: Wait a minute. Someone expresses concern about homeless people sleeping and causing disturbances in the library, and you want that person to stay away from the library or use drive-up to pick up their materials? Now I understand what is wrong with Spokane. People like you! Wow! Just wow! ... Clear out the library patrons. It sounds like it was made for "everyone" even though the problem issues are chasing away "everyone" but those creating the problems.

RED LIGHTS: Who is in charge of traffic lights around here?! You are an absolute moron!

REALLY, DOG LOVERS? I don't mind if you have a dog or like to take them on car rides! GREAT! What I do mind is that your tiny, little yapping puffball stay away from my costly SERVICE ANIMAL!!! I am blind, and I need my dog to help me navigate thru the store or businesses ... But when your companion comes up to my service animal, next time I will have my dog take a bite of your dog, and then we'll see how you handle the situation! Go ahead, call the cops. Then they'll ticket your fluffy princess, and I'll send you the bill for our hospital bills! ♦