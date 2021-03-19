Idaho Sen. Nelson warned against a COVID outbreak in the Legislature last year. That outbreak is here.





He’d had enough. He was going home.



“Good luck to all of you in this national crisis,” he concluded. The legislative session concluded just a few days later.

“I will not put my family, neighbors and community at risk."He’d had enough. He was going home.“Good luck to all of you in this national crisis,” he concluded. The legislative session concluded just a few days later.

But when it came time for the 2021 legislative session, Idaho didn't go the route of Washington state, with most legislators videoconferencing from home.









And now, a year after Nelson delivered his speech warning about the possibility of the Idaho Legislature becoming a superspreader event, his fears appear to have been realized.



There's been an outbreak, one bad enough to shutter the Legislature for a few weeks.



Six Idaho House members — Republicans Bruce Skaug, Greg Chaney, Julie Yamamoto, Ryan Kerby, Lance Clow and Democrat James Ruchti — have recently become confirmed COVID cases. A seventh, Boise Republican Codi Galloway is currently quarantining. Most of them are connected to the House Education Committee, Nelson says.

Two house staffers and one Senate staffer have also tested positive.

Two house staffers and one Senate staffer have also tested positive.

"We could have done this remotely," Nelson says. "We could have all met remotely to do this."And now, a year after Nelson delivered his speech warning about the possibility of the Idaho Legislature becoming a superspreader event, his fears appear to have been realized.There's been an outbreak, one bad enough to shutter the Legislature for a few weeks.

"I’m shocked it’s taken this long, to be honest," Nelson says.





"If we continue meeting in this building, we risk sending home legislators all over the state that might be infected and could infect entire communities," Nelson said from the floor.