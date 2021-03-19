Idaho Sen. Nelson warned against a COVID outbreak in the Legislature last year. That outbreak is here.

By

click to enlarge Idaho state Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, speaks before the Idaho Senate. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID NELSON
Photo courtesy of David Nelson
Idaho state Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, speaks before the Idaho Senate.

By the time Idaho Sen. David Nelson of Moscow — a rare Democrat in the Idaho Legislature — took the floor of the Idaho Capitol on the morning of March 17, 2020, everyone knew the world was beginning to fall apart.

Infection was spreading in nearby Washington state. Sports tournaments had been canceled. Then-President Donald Trump had called for gatherings to be limited to only 10 people. But the Idaho Legislature continued to meet in person.

"If we continue meeting in this building, we risk sending home legislators all over the state that might be infected and could infect entire communities," Nelson said from the floor. “I will not put my family, neighbors and community at risk."

He’d had enough. He was going home.


“Good luck to all of you in this national crisis,” he concluded. The legislative session concluded just a few days later.
Related
Outside of Sandpoint, Kay Jorissen joined other protesters marching against Idaho's stay-home order on April 17.

While Washington state forges alliances, Idaho battles the coronavirus its own way

But when it came time for the 2021 legislative session, Idaho didn't go the route of Washington state, with most legislators videoconferencing from home. 

"We could have done this remotely," Nelson says. "We could have all met remotely to do this."

And now, a year after Nelson delivered his speech warning about the possibility of the Idaho Legislature becoming a superspreader event, his fears appear to have been realized.

There's been an outbreak, one bad enough to shutter the Legislature for a few weeks.


Six Idaho House members — Republicans Bruce Skaug, Greg Chaney, Julie Yamamoto, Ryan Kerby, Lance Clow and Democrat James Ruchti — have recently become confirmed COVID cases. A seventh, Boise Republican Codi Galloway is currently quarantining. Most of them are connected to the House Education Committee, Nelson says.

Two house staffers and one Senate staffer have also tested positive.

"I’m shocked it’s taken this long, to be honest," Nelson says.

Other members have tested positive previously, he says. State Senate Agricultural Affairs Chair Van Burtenshaw was one of the first positive COVID cases early in the session. Nelson suspects there may be more we don't know about.

"I’m sure there’s a big group in the Legislature that is refusing to test," he says.

On Friday, the Legislature voted to put the session on pause until April 6.

"You know, I just wish we could have not made this a political issue," Nelson says. "We could have treated it seriously."

Among Republicans, he says, not wearing a mask almost became a badge of honor.

"The Republicans are appeasing their base who don’t believe in mask mandates, who almost don’t believe in COVID," Nelson says. "Wearing a mask has become a mark that you're a Democrat: 'Only Democrats wear masks.' It’s really hard to legislate if most of the body isn't wearing a mask."
Related
Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene has been so full that it's had to send patients to other hospitals.

A coronavirus case surge tests Idaho's "local control" and "personal responsibility" strategy

It's common for legislators to peel off and talk to each other quietly in a corner about a bill. But if that colleague doesn't have a mask and might be infected with COVID? That gets trickier.

Even after the outbreak, Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke told reporters on a video conference today that while they would look at safety protocols when they return, they would "stop short" of mandating masks.

In fact, this very week, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee approved a bill from Republican Rep. Karey Hanks to ban local governments and health districts from imposing their own mask mandates.

“If people were dying in the streets, we would not need government mandates,” Hanks said, according to Idaho Education News.


Nearly 2,000 Idahoans have died with COVID so far, though many did so in hospital beds and nursing home rooms, not in the streets. Idaho's in the top 20 states for the number of COVID cases per capita, though they're in the bottom dozen for COVID deaths.

Despite the in-person session, Nelson says he has remained healthy so far. The Legislature started offering COVID testing a few weeks into the session.

"I had a test yesterday that was negative," Nelson says. "I did another test this morning." 

Nelson has received his first shot of the Moderna COVID vaccine, and he's a week away from receiving his second shot.

Trending

Outgoing Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke isn't the politician she campaigned as — but she says that's a good thing
How to Human: Instructions on Living
Chef Adam Hegsted pivots his Kendall Yards eatery, opening the Mediterranean-inspired Baba in place of Wandering Table
Bandmates reflect on the musical legacy of the late Spokane singer-songwriter Henry Nordstrom
March Madness: Gonzaga's historic season enters its final phase; plus, the Zags women, WSU women and EWU men go dancing, too
Top Stories
Advertisement:


"We got the word about three weeks ago that we could be vaccinated as legislators. I have to say, it felt weird... It was kind of unofficial, you don’t really find us on the list," Nelson says. "[But] I decided if I’m going to be in that damn room with all those unmasked people, I need to be vaccinated."

To be clear, the legislators who were infected weren't necessarily the most reckless members. After all, cloth and surgical masks are more effective at protecting nearby people than protecting the wearer.

Nelson says that Ruchti, the Democrat who got infected, was very diligent in wearing his mask, and that Republican Rep. Chaney wore masks more frequently than many of his Republican colleagues. Chaney made headlines last year for a Facebook video slamming the snake oil salesmen and political opportunists” who he said were dishonestly using the backlash to COVID restrictions to sell their agenda.

In an interview with the Inlander last year, Chaney warned that if Idaho didn't take Idaho Gov. Brad Little's COVID recommendations seriously the state would pay the price and have to shut down again after it reopened.
Related
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's approval ratings have had a big boost since his response to the coronavirus.

Despite protests, Washington and Idaho give their governors' coronavirus response the same strong approval rating: Angry protesters and acidic politicians don't appear to have had much impact on the governors' support

"We're going to be right back to where we were before and worse," Chaney told the Inlander last year. "Thumbing your nose at the coronavirus... is probably not the best way to approach it."

Even if you didn't agree with the government imposing restrictions, he argued, following health advice was still a good idea.

"Look, you can believe, and maybe I'll agree with you that the government has no right to tell you that you're not allowed to drink bleach, but that doesn't make drinking bleach a good idea," Chaney said.

Yet Idaho also has a very angry group of anti-mask and anti-lockdown advocates. When state lawmakers limited seating in a special session last year to follow social distancing requirements, an angry mob of protesters broke the glass door of the Capitol and rushed in.

Ammon Bundy — a far-right Idaho resident famous for his 2016 occupation of the Malheur wildlife refuge — united a sweeping number of anti-vaxxers and anti-government activists under a "People's Rights" banner, adopting a tactic of protesting outside public officials' homes.

When Chaney introduced a bill to ban protests outside officials' homes, a mob showed up at his family's home, wielding actual torches, literal pitchforks and an effigy of Chaney. 

Despite Idaho's considerable economic success during the pandemic, Nelson says that much of the legislative session has been over how to strip away much of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's emergency powers, constraining his ability to impose restrictions even during major disasters.

Even in a swing district like Nelson's, supporting COVID restrictions isn't necessarily an easy path to electoral victory.

In 2018, Nelson beat incumbent Rep. Dan Foreman by over 2,000 votes. But last year, facing the same opponent, he only squeaked by with a 220-vote margin. 

"We had two debates and my opponent wouldn’t show up because he had to put his mask on," Nelson says.

In the college town of Moscow, which had a mask mandate, Nelson says wearing his mask didn't bother people while doorbelling. 

"In Moscow, you ended up keeping your mask on all the time,"  he says. "The rural parts, especially in Benewah County, it made people uncomfortable [to see me] walking around with a mask."
Related
Interpreter Caroline Allen wears a clear face mask while using sign language to translate at Washington Advocates of Deaf & Hard of Hearing.

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate


So he figured out a compromise for rural areas: He would knock on the door with his mask on at first, introduce himself, and then ask if he could take his mask off so they could have a conversation with 10 feet of distance between them.

"This was a weird campaign," Nelson says.





Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Local News

Outgoing Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke isn't the politician she campaigned as — but she says that's a good thing

By Daniel Walters

As Kate Burke says, "I think you never really know what type of politician you're going to be until you're making the calls."

The proposal to build a downtown Spokane stadium is back. Has the pitch improved since three years ago?

By Wilson Criscione

The United Soccer League has given a firm commitment to bring a pro team to Spokane if the stadium is built downtown.

Experts criticize methodology of report that called it "unlikely" Spokane Police exhibit racial bias

By Wilson Criscione

In 2019, the Inlander asked Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl about racial disparities in policing. At the time, Meidl suggested that at least part of the reason minorities are overrepresented in policing data is because some demographics simply commit crimes at higher rates.

Spokane’s police contract shows cops and police reform advocates can agree; it just might take a very, very long time

By Daniel Walters

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the idea of bringing Breean Beggs (right) to the negotiating table came from the police union.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Democratic candidates to debate again, Hillyard water still dirty, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Spokane law enforcement receives grant for more mental health diversion teams

By Josh Kelety

Spokane law enforcement receives grant for more mental health diversion teams
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Reclaiming Culture: The Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Repatriation

Reclaiming Culture: The Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Repatriation @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation