Brick by Brick: If you want to get someone or something off your back, stand up!

By

click to enlarge betsy_wilkerson.jpg

"The weight of oppression is palpable and physical, each brick representing every individual and witness encounter with racism, the stories of what our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents endured, each talk we have had to have with our daughters and sons. These bricks are countless and add on regularly to our backs," writes author and educator Alicia Montgomery. She captured my thoughts of why I feel tired.

I have personally spoken of the talks I have had with my son and daughter. More bricks, now I am talking with my grandson and granddaughters. You will hear Black folks say that they are "tired of being sick and tired."

Just think if you started carrying bricks from the time you were old enough. Bricks in grade school because your skin or hair is different, bricks if you don't live in the right neighborhood, bricks if you are athletic and smart, more bricks when folks ask how did you get here, more bricks as to why are you here. Go on to college, discrimination in employment, discrimination in housing, discrimination just for living Black and then we die. There are many Blacks who are successful and who have reached their dream, we can only guess on the many bricks they have/endured on their backs.

Some people have asked me why I am not more angry and mad. Well, I am! Here we lay under these bricks, under the weight struggling to get up and have our opportunities, to claim our place in America as full citizens. The old folks in the Black church would say, "If you want to get someone or something off your back, stand up!" I have to say the bricks have only made me stronger. As a single Black mom, I had to survive and provide for my family and the struggle is REAL! No one knows how much weight they can endure, and what the breaking point is. Protest, rallies, marches and the outrage of recordings on the phone, Black lives being taken was our breaking point... more bricks on our backs.

In one of my many video-conferencing meetings, Dylan Dressler, a young lady of color who works with the Native Project, said, "We are only 6 percent of the population in Spokane, why do we have to do 94 percent of the work?" I thought basic math. For Spokane's Black folks the bricks are heavy and our backs are bowed. To all the many allies who have helped to make our burden lighter, thank you. This is a long journey and we need you to be able to go the distance and get some of these bricks off our backs, and don't let others put them back on. Let us take a note from Scripture when Christ said, "Take my yoke upon you and learn from me." Let us help with each other's yokes and truly be our brother and sister's keeper. ♦

Council Member Betsy Wilkerson grew up in Spokane and has strong family roots within District 2. She is proud to be the second African American woman to serve as a council member in the city's 147-year history and has raised two children in the city. Now, as a grandmother of three, Betsy is dedicated to making sure that every resident of the city has the tools to succeed in life and that Spokane remains the City of Promise that attracts people from all over to make it their hometown.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Brick by Brick"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

A Sandpoint company's airplane technology makes flights more environmentally friendly while responding to conditions
This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all
Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
Thirty-five years since blasting into theaters, Back to the Future is still a timeless classic
As AC/DC's Back in Black turns 40, the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and more reflect on the album's legacy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of This Is America

This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all

By Jacob H. Fries

Demonstrators gather in Spokane on June 7.

A Sense of Belonging: Diversity is exactly what makes our nation great

By Luc Jasmin III

A Sense of Belonging: Diversity is exactly what makes our nation great

About the George Floyd Mural

Local artist Daniel Lopez in front of his George Floyd mural.

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all

By Jacob H. Fries

Demonstrators gather in Spokane on June 7.

A Sense of Belonging: Diversity is exactly what makes our nation great

By Luc Jasmin III

A Sense of Belonging: Diversity is exactly what makes our nation great

About the George Floyd Mural

Local artist Daniel Lopez in front of his George Floyd mural.

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

Cohabitating during COVID-19

By Kailee Haong

Kailee Haong is a local writer.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green @ University of Idaho

Thu., July 23, Thu., July 30, Thu., Aug. 6, Thu., Aug. 13, Sat., Aug. 22 and Thu., Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Betsy Wilkerson

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation