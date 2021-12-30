In a challenging year for the movie business, these 10 films were the best to hit screens large and small

click to enlarge French Exit
French Exit

What even is a 2021 movie? That seems like a pretty basic question, but the continually evolving state of pandemic-era movie releases has made it tougher to answer. The Oscars and most awards-giving organizations decided that 2020 extended into the first couple of months of 2021, leaving them with a 10-month year to consider this time around. As movie theaters reopened, movies didn't necessarily follow, and it's harder than ever for viewers to figure out how and when to watch any given movie.

As more and more feature films debut on VOD and streaming services, the definition of what qualifies as a "movie" is also blurring. Are the three interconnected Fear Street movies, released weekly on Netflix, three separate feature films, or a three-part TV series? Is Peter Jackson's three-part, nearly eight-hour Disney+ Beatles documentary Get Back just a really long movie? Does it even matter?

Whether you're comfortable returning to movie theaters or you prefer watching everything at home, whether you're a purist about the format and presentation of a feature film or you're platform-agnostic, one constant is that the movies keep coming. There are amazing pieces of art to experience, no matter how or where they arrive. Here are the 10 that I found to be this year's best.

10. LICORICE PIZZA Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson returns to his beloved home base of the San Fernando Valley with this delightfully shaggy 1970s-set coming-of-age story about a teenage actor and aspiring entrepreneur (Cooper Hoffman) and his slightly older but equally immature object of desire (Alana Haim). Hoffman and Haim make striking screen debuts, and Anderson builds a wonderfully immersive world around them. Now playing in theaters.
9. COMING HOME IN THE DARK Dark is certainly the word for this relentlessly bleak New Zealand thriller, in which a pair of criminals kidnap a seemingly innocent married couple on vacation. As the kidnappers sadistically toy with their victims, the movie reveals a complex, sickening moral dilemma at the heart of its cruelty. Director James Ashcroft forces the audience to confront the same harsh realities as the characters. Streaming on Netflix. 8. JOHN AND THE HOLE Why does 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) decide one day to drug his parents and sister and trap them in a concrete hole in their backyard? This coldly disturbing drama has no answers, instead simply following the budding sociopath, who's sometimes cruel and calculating, and sometimes just a kid who wants to eat sweets and play video games. Either way, he's one of the most memorable movie characters of 2021.Available for VOD rental. 7. OXYGEN With essentially a single location and a single actor, director Alexandre Aja creates a tense, surprising sci-fi thriller, anchored by a bravura performance from Mélanie Laurent. She plays a woman trapped in some sort of futuristic medical pod, who has to figure out who she is and why she's there before her air runs out. Laurent is bolstered by simple but powerful set design and visual effects, conjuring a vast world beyond the cramped pod. Streaming on Netflix. 6. SHIVA BABY Writer-director Emma Seligman delivers a sustained anxiety attack in film form with this sometimes brutal comedy about neurotic college student Danielle (Rachel Sennott) facing both her ex-girlfriend and her current (married) hookup while attending a shiva for a deceased relative. Seligman keeps her characters in constant motion, as Danielle careens from one uncomfortable encounter to another, just trying to find her place in life (and eat a bagel in peace). Streaming on HBO Max and Kanopy. 5. SUGAR DADDY This small-scale Canadian drama is an excellent showcase for star/writer Kelly McCormack, who plays an aimless aspiring musician turning to sex work to make some extra money. Director Wendy Morgan stages experimental music video-style interludes that blur the line between the main character's life and her art, and McCormack (who also performs the original songs) creates a vivid portrayal of a complex, sometimes infuriating young woman. Streaming on Amazon Prime and Hoopla. 4. THE VIGIL The set-up for writer-director Keith Thomas' debut feature sounds like dozens of other horror movies: A man experiences terrors while spending the night in a creepy house alongside a dead body. The Vigil is a top-notch version of that stock horror premise, but what makes it remarkable is the way it ties its horrors to a specific social context, Brooklyn's Orthodox Jewish community, and connects the religious and cultural upheaval of Dave Davis' main character to his terrifying ordeal. Streaming on Hulu.
The original print version of this article was headlined "Weird Year"

