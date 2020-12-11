In the Moment

Among the many challenging facets of the pandemic is that time has taken on a strangely fluid nature. Days dissolve into weeks, weeks into months. In fact, the makers of the Oxford English Dictionary are recognizing a brand new word for this effect: Blursday. 

Time's strange new dimension has provided a not-always-welcome abundance of opportunities to practice living in the moment. I'm trying to pause and appreciate things it was easy to take for granted or scarcely notice in the past: a fresh weekly load of groceries to fill the fridge and restock the pantry, the clouds parting long enough for a sun-dappled walk, an outdoor chat with a neighbor. And it's a good time to find ways to share any of our own abundance — whether food or clothing or just a happy thought — with someone who's having a more difficult time. 

Still, there's no doubt: The struggle with COVID-19 continues, and it's challenging to find things to look forward to. "Winning at Winter" (page 10) explores ways to embrace this season of cold weather and social distance. And in "New to You" (page 22), Carrie Scozzaro takes us inside the world of "upcycling" for a crash course on how to repurpose and personalize vintage furniture. We'd love to share the projects you're pursuing to pass the time — drop us an email at healthandhome@inlander.com

Take care!

Northwest Winterfest

By Chey Scott

Author and artist Emma Noyes. |young kwak photo

Eyes On Eagles

By Anne McGregor

Eyes On Eagles

Spokane's Stan Miller evokes a sense of peace and familiarity in his detailed paintings

By Chey Scott

About The Author

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.
