Infused beverages to help you navigate the post-holiday hangover

The holidays can be a time of extended overindulgence. For many, January becomes a time to return to a healthier normalcy. One increasingly popular way to do that is to cut out alcohol for a "dry January." Setting aside the booze doesn't mean spending the month drinking nothing but boring old soft drinks. Cannabis-infused beverages are alcohol-free, but still bring some buzz.

SUNGAZE CANNABIS SELTZER

The Yakima Valley is a prolific locale in the world of alcohol, as both a hotbed for growing hops and the first officially recognized wine producing region in the state. Unsurprisingly, it's starting to make a name for itself in the world of cannabis as well. One of the hottest products out of the region right now is Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer by Bale Breaker Brewing Company.

Unlike most infused beverages on the market, Sungaze products come in a familiar serving size. Their 12-ounce cans contain 2.5 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD, allowing for a paced drinking experience and buzz equivalent to cracking open a few cold ones while watching the game.

LIL RAY'S LEMONADE

Ray's Lemonade is a staple on dispensary shelves around the region, but one of their newer offerings is generating some sizable buzz despite its small stature.

"Some of our biggest products right now are our 100 milligram mini-drinkables,'' says Jesse Rogers, purchasing manager at The Top Shelf. "They're just basically like a Five Hour Energy looking thing, but there's 100 milligrams in this tiny little bottle."

Like their larger cousins, Lil Ray's come in a dozen fruity flavors. They're great for high-tolerance users who just want to get the job done, or for adding flavor and fun into a mocktail of your making. Beware, though, as they pack 20 servings into less than 2 ounces of liquid.

CYCLING FROG TINCTURE

Seattle's Cycling Frog may have helped inspire the theme of this week's Green Zone with their dry January discounts and promotions. The company offers a wide variety of edibles and beverages derived from hemp, which thanks to a loophole in a gray area between numerous overlapping and contradictory laws, means they can legally ship their infused products direct to your door.

Known for versatility, tincture can be consumed directly, held under the tongue, or if you're like me, mixed into another beverage. Because servings are just 1 milliliter, tincture imparts very little flavor and even less volume into your beverage of choice, making them ideal for those who want the THC but not the taste. ♦