Inside North Idaho-based designer Molly Hustoft's favorite remodel

Mary Jo Rawlsky/Major Images photo Designer Molly Hustoft says her project dubbed the "Peterson Remodel" took two years to complete, eventually overcoming delays due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Kitchen and bath remodels, for example, involve not only space planning and surface selections but also project management, says Hustoft, the principal at Designer Homes Interiors. For her, that includes scheduling, building relationships with contractors and plenty of problem-solving.

"It takes an energetic positive person to be an interior designer, as much as it takes artistic skills," says Hustoft.

In 2008, Hustoft transitioned out of a career in finance to pursue her design degree, opening Designer Homes Interiors four years later. In 2017, she won a National Kitchen & Bath Association industry award in the "Budget Friendly Bath" category.

Hustoft says her favorite recent project dubbed the Peterson Remodel tested all involved, with delays due to COVID and supply issues that ended up extending the remodel of the family's principal bath and great room — living, dining and kitchen area — to two years.

Materials proved especially challenging, says Hustoft. For example, they'd ordered custom tiles for the kitchen backsplash, which had a six-month lead time, but a warehouse fire burned the product before it could be shipped.

"Honestly, because of this misfortune we probably ended up with something even more stunning than the original selection," says Hustoft, who found a granite tile with brass inlay by Spokane-based Northwest Trends instead.

Goals for the Peterson remodel included adding functionality and updating the 12-year-old home's finishes, many of them dark or outdated, such as the yellowish tongue-and-groove knotty pine ceiling.

The new design for the kitchen features a white quartz island and matching countertops, with white walls and ceiling combined with wood accents. One bank of floor-to-ceiling cabinets is wood, while two are white, helping distinguish the wet bar from the main kitchen. Gray tones in the seating, backsplash and flooring add visual variety, while brass accents add sparkle.

Although it took longer than expected, everyone is happy with the result. The Petersons love the new design, including the 8-foot center island with a double sink that provides plenty of prep space and seating, says Kari Peterson, who shares the home with her husband, Chad, and their two children, as well as two dogs and assorted foster kittens.

"We also appreciate our new column fridge and freezer, which provide much more food storage space and are less visually obtrusive," says Peterson. Looking ahead to winter, she says, they're really going to appreciate how the great room is much more open and brighter.

Hustoft is also happy with the results.

"Of course, client satisfaction is my main goal," says Hustoft, "but also managing their expectations within budget and time constraints is a huge part of this."

With the remodel challenge met, Hustoft is dreaming up new challenges. "I really want to design a beautiful nursery for expecting parents, or a bunk room," says Hustoft, who recently became a grandmother. "Hopefully I'll get the chance to do this soon!"

PROJECT PROFILE

Hustoft works with local businesses as much as possible, the Peterson project included:

CABINETS: Freeze Manufacturing, Spokane

APPLIANCES: Thermador suite from Ferguson, Spokane

COUNTERTOPS: Gargoyle Granite, Hayden

FLOORING, TILE BACKSPLASH: Northwest Trends, Spokane

LIGHTING: Homestyles Lighting, Coeur d'Alene

CABINET HARDWARE: Spokane Hardware, Spokane

PANTRY DOOR: River City Glass, Spokane

FURNITURE: Ennis Furniture, Spokane

PAINT: Jay's Custom Painting, Coeur d'Alene