Inspired by a new film about the Go-Go's, we pitch some of our dream rock documentaries

click to enlarge Fleetwood Mac: Always ready for their closeup.
Fleetwood Mac: Always ready for their closeup.

We've all seen documentaries and TV specials exploring the influence of a band or solo artist, full of sordid stories told via contemporary interviews, archival footage and photo montages, all designed to explain their legacy.

The new documentary The Go-Go's, now airing on Showtime, follows that blueprint with a nuts-and-bolts history lesson on the titular California pop band, still the only all-female group to top the album charts with songs they wrote and played themselves. It's a tried-and-true formula, one that has also been applied in recent years to Linda Ronstadt, David Crosby, Leonard Cohen, the Band, Nina Simone and more.

We racked our brains and came up with some artists we'd most like to see get the bio-doc treatment, from unheralded geniuses to cultural juggernauts with killer backstories.

FLEETWOOD MAC
The central contradiction of Fleetwood Mac is that their drug-fueled, contentious behind-the-scenes drama inspired some of the smoothest soft-rock of the '70s. Perhaps enough has been written about the band's most famous iteration, fronted by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, but imagine a multipart documentary spanning the many iterations of Mac — its early days with blues guitarist Peter Green at the helm; the tumultuous, stadium-filling era of Rumours and Tusk; the 1990s comeback all the way up to the last few years, which found its members still squabbling publicly. (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

MAYHEM
Making the bickering of Fleetwood Mac look like mere schoolyard taunts, this Norwegian black metal band has a dark history. Their live shows were notoriously chaotic. One of their frontmen shot himself and his bandmates wore jewelry made from pieces of his skull. The bassist murdered the guitarist, and one of the band's former members admitted he had planned the same crime but was simply beaten to the punch. These events were dramatized in the 2018 film Lords of Chaos, but surviving Mayhem members have taken issue with its accuracy. Maybe it's time to let them tell their own bizarre, brutal story. (NW)

HÜSKER DÜ
It wasn't exactly a secret, but it wasn't exactly common knowledge, either, that the two songwriters of one of the loudest, fastest punk bands of the '80s were both gay men. Guitarist Bob Mould and drummer Grant Hart both evolved as songwriters over the course of Hüsker Dü's career, exploring pop, psychedelic and prog elements alongside bass player Greg Norton, and the band was a clear influence on the likes of Nirvana and the Pixies, among others. Their story's been documented to a degree in a film about Hart (Every Everything) and Mould's autobiography (See a Little Light), but a film exploring the sexual politics of the early American punk scene with Hüsker Dü as a jumping-off point would be fascinating. (DAN NAILEN)

LOS LOBOS
Before there was any "Latin pop" explosion there was Los Lobos, who self-deprecatingly call themselves "just another band from East L.A." Best known among most White Americans for their No. 1 cover of "La Bamba" for the 1987 movie of the same name, Los Lobos goes back to 1973, when they formed as high school friends. They've found fans among hipsters, hippies and classic-rockers, not to mention listeners of all races, while remaining rooted in their Mexican-American culture. I'd love a film exploring the brotherhood of "the wolves" and their expansive sound. (DN)

THE MONKEES
Even at their peak, the Monkees were written off as a manufactured gimmick, a fake band thrown together for a TV show, a Beatles cash-in. And they were those things. But they recorded some genuinely great songs, even if they were performed by anonymous studio musicians. The Monkees are also more idiosyncratic than they get credit for: Check out their 1967 LPs Headquarters and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd., which show them leveraging fame for studio experimentation. Or, even better, watch their 1968 film Head, a stream-of-consciousness satire that the band co-wrote with Jack Nicholson while they were all on acid. (NW)

THE BANGLES
Arriving in Los Angeles a few years after the Go-Go's as part of the "Paisley Underground" scene, the Bangles could make for great documentary fodder thanks to a career arc that includes massive success after starting out as an indie band, recording a Prince song ("Manic Monday"), having a hit with a jokey song ("Walk Like an Egyptian") and the typical strife that comes when the lead singer is singled out as the star among a band of equals. As ass-kicking women rocking through the male-dominated industry of the '80s long after the Go-Go's split up, and still going strong all these years later, the Bangles story would be great to watch. (DN)

MATERIAL ISSUE
This Chicago trio broke out in the early '90s with a smart power-pop sound landing somewhere between Cheap Trick and the Replacements, and lyrics full of both love and heartbreak from lead singer Jim Ellison. Their major-label debut International Pop Overthrow cost only $5,000 to record and sold more than 300,000 copies, and two more strong albums followed before the band came to a tragic end with Ellison's 1996 suicide. He left a note and its contents have never been revealed. There are reports of a documentary on the band in progress, and a film that uncovers Ellison's last words and introduces a new generation to an excellent band could be pretty great. (DN)

DONNA SUMMER
She is, without question, the predominant voice of the disco era, but Donna Summer's pre-fame career could inspire a documentary unto itself. Before she became a dance floor diva, Summer worked as a model, fronted a German psych-rock band, starred in a production of Hair and collaborated with legendary producer Giorgio Moroder on sexually suggestive jams that were so long they took up an entire side of a vinyl record. Basically, the world needs to know about the wonderful weirdness of Summer's early contributions to pop music, and she deserves to be the subject of a documentary as glossy and stylish as she was. (NW)

SYLVESTER
Here's another disco pioneer, but one who isn't as well known. You've still probably heard the late Sylvester's most indelible hit, 1978's "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)," which merged R&B, gospel and the technological innovations of electronic pop in ways that had an incalculable influence on future dance music. Sylvester was also one of the few artists of his era to brazenly subvert gender norms and openly identify as queer, which would no doubt inspire terrific insight from contemporary academics and performers. A documentary about Sylvester's legacy was apparently in production a decade ago, but it has yet to materialize. (NW)

JANE'S ADDICTION
Jane's Addiction seemed to appear out of nowhere with their major-label debut Nothing's Shocking in 1988, bringing a bombastic metal-meets-alternative sound and a distinct visual approach unheard of in the mainstream at the time. One more album (Ritual de lo Habitual) and they were essentially done (save for later desperate and forgettable reunions), but their legacy remains intact largely on the strength of those two albums and leader Perry Farrell's invention of the Lollapalooza festival. With Farrell and his original bandmates Stephen Perkins, Eric Avery and Dave Navarro all alive and kicking, and no doubt plenty of great old video footage, a doc capturing their early years could recapture the magic in ways new music can't. (DN) ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "It Might Get Loud"

