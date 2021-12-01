Iron Maiden heads to Spokane Arena in September 2022

Iron Maiden will be making a stop at Spokane Arena as part of the legendary band's 2022 "Legacy of the Beast Tour." The English heavy metal titan play Spokane on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Not only has Iron Maiden carved out a monumentally influential path over its 46-and-counting-year lifespan with genre classics like "Run to the Hills," "The Trooper," and "The Number of the Beast," but the lineup has remained remarkably stable for an older band. Essentially, the guys that were in the band in the early '80s are still the ones you'll see shredding the Spokane Arena stage.
"The Legacy of the Beast Tour" is said to be a career-spanning two-hour rock spectacle featuring extravagant set pieces, pyrotechnics, and, of course, representations of the band's zombie-esque mascot, Eddie. Iron Maiden will bring along acclaimed Floridian metal band Trivium to open the show.
Tickets for Iron Maiden at Spokane Arena go on sale next Friday, December 10, at 10am via TicketsWest.com. Seats run $42-$117, with standing room only floor tickets costing $92. (For the record: Two tickets to Iron Maiden, baby, would cost twice that. Duh.)