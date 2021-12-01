Iron Maiden heads to Spokane Arena in September 2022

By

click to enlarge iron_maiden.jpg
Christmas has come early for Spokane metalheads.

Iron Maiden will be making a stop at Spokane Arena as part of the legendary band's 2022 "Legacy of the Beast Tour." The English heavy metal titan play Spokane on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Not only has Iron Maiden carved out a monumentally influential path over its 46-and-counting-year lifespan with genre classics like "Run to the Hills," "The Trooper," and "The Number of the Beast," but the lineup has remained remarkably stable for an older band. Essentially, the guys that were in the band in the early '80s are still the ones you'll see shredding the Spokane Arena stage.


"The Legacy of the Beast Tour" is said to be a career-spanning two-hour rock spectacle featuring extravagant set pieces, pyrotechnics, and, of course, representations of the band's zombie-esque mascot, Eddie. Iron Maiden will bring along acclaimed Floridian metal band Trivium to open the show.

Tickets for Iron Maiden at Spokane Arena go on sale next Friday, December 10, at 10am via TicketsWest.com. Seats run $42-$117, with standing room only floor tickets costing $92. (For the record: Two tickets to Iron Maiden, baby, would cost twice that. Duh.)

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

Northern Quest Resort & Casino announces its initial summer 2022 concerts

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Avett Brothers prep for outdoor concerts with outdoors time.

Inlander Insights: Spokane String Quartet's Amanda Howard-Phillips

By Seth Sommerfeld

Amanda Howard-Phillips (second from left) and her Spokane String Quartet compatriots.

Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

By Seth Sommerfeld

Allen Stone ponders what songs to play at Lucky You.

Inlander Insights: Super Sparkle gets ready to say goodbye

By Seth Sommerfeld

One last time to Sparkle! (Karli Ingersoll pictured top right.)
More »

Latest in Music News

Northern Quest Resort & Casino announces its initial summer 2022 concerts

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Avett Brothers prep for outdoor concerts with outdoors time.

Free the Jester's Thanksgiving Throwdown returns for another year of spotlighting Spokane talent

By Seth Sommerfeld

Thanksgiving Throwdown VII's intergalactic poster art.

Examining the relatability disconnect on Billie Eilish's and Lorde's new albums

By Seth Sommerfeld

Noted crown-wearers: Billie Eilish (left) and Lorde

Inlander Insights: Spokane String Quartet's Amanda Howard-Phillips

By Seth Sommerfeld

Amanda Howard-Phillips (second from left) and her Spokane String Quartet compatriots.
More »

Readers also liked…

Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

By Seth Sommerfeld

Allen Stone ponders what songs to play at Lucky You.
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Ellen Travolta Presents: Saving Christmas

Ellen Travolta Presents: Saving Christmas @ The Coeur d'Alene Resort

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Sundays, 5-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 25- 1, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation