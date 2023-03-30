Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle?

By

click to enlarge Is Spokane's Pavilion actually cooler than the Seattle Space Needle?
Young Kwak photo
When you compare World's Fair icons, ask yourself: Who were these built for?

At its peak, the World's Fair was a chance for cities to wow visitors with massive, awe-inspiring structures that promised a unique vision of the future. But the world inevitably moves on, and the cities that spent millions on those experimental structures are left with a simple question: What happens next?

In Washington state, two World's Fair relics attempt to answer that question. After several decades and significant renovations, both stand today as landmarks of their respective cities.

The Seattle Space Needle is the famous one.

The Space Needle was built for the 1962 World's Fair with lofty, space-age ambitions. Today, the structure is instantly recognizable. It's a towering, futuristic saber that pierces the Seattle skyline — a world-famous symbol that ranks with icons like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and maybe even the Eiffel Tower.

The same can't really be said for Spokane's Pavilion.

The Pavilion was built for the 1974 World's Fair that was focused on the environment and (quite literally) more grounded. The tent-like structure is unique, but it's certainly not world famous, and I doubt most Americans would instantly recognize its silhouette.

Despite that, I think the Pavilion is actually cooler than the Space Needle.

Ask someone from Seattle about their last trip to the Space Needle. They'll probably tell you about that time a few years ago when their relatives were visiting from out of town. They couldn't think of anything else to do. They spent $35 on an elevator ride. The sit-down restaurant at the top was too expensive, so they bought food from the Observation Deck Cafe, which charges $10 for a can of Rainier. They left with a dorky T-shirt and a couple selfies. It was cloudy and the view was alright.

Related
Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

Now ask someone from Spokane about the last time they were at the Pavilion.

Maybe they were last there for Hoopfest, part of a mob of fans cheering as people competed in a slam dunk contest on a temporary basketball court. Maybe they'll tell you about a concert they saw there over the summer. Maybe they were there last week, lying on the grass with a date watching the rainbow lights dance above them on the first warm night of spring. Maybe they walk by it every morning on their way to work.

Public art and architecture so often strives to be bold and iconic — it's easy to overlook the public it's actually there to serve, and the way it interacts with the daily, lived experience of the people who call the city home. When you compare these two World's Fair icons, ask yourself: Who was this built for? When the visitors leave, how does this serve the people who live here?

You wouldn't know it from most photographs, but the Space Needle isn't even really in downtown Seattle. It's closer to Queen Anne and South Lake Union, a neighborhood with a distinct culture defined by the software made there.

The Pavilion, on the other hand, is in the beating heart of Spokane. And when it's not being used as an event space, the Pavilion is totally free. Anyone can wander around, sit on the grass or take in the views from the elevated walkway.

And while the Space Needle might tower above the Pavilion, it's important to remember that the 600-foot-tall structure has, in practice, just three floors.

Don't get me wrong: the Space Needle is cool. It's a weird building that makes Seattle recognizable and looks good on touristy T-shirts. But the Pavilion is a place. It's for the people who live here. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "World's Not Fair"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

These hot sauces will elevate and spice up your next meal

By Summer Sandstrom

These hot sauces will elevate and spice up your next meal

New fair mascot, kickstarting sound design; plus, new music!

New fair mascot, kickstarting sound design; plus, new music!

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit

By Carrie Scozzaro

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Enter the extraordinary world of book arts and meet local artists behind the movement

By Madison Pearson

Enter the extraordinary world of book arts and meet local artists behind the movement

Spokane Print Fest returns for its fifth run, introducing an array of printmaking processes and artists to the community

By Chey Scott

Spokane Print Fest returns for its fifth run, introducing an array of printmaking processes and artists to the community

Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

Must-see concerts, Ted Lasso bids farewell; plus, new music!

Spokane Public Library's seven branches house books, yes, but also a plethora of accessible public art

By Madison Pearson

Spokane Public Library's seven branches house books, yes, but also a plethora of accessible public art
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks

Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through April 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nate.Sanford

Nate Sanford

Nate Sanford is a staff writer for the Inlander covering a variety of news topics. He joined the paper in 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University. You can reach him at 509.325.0634 ext. 282 or nates@inlander.com

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 30- 5, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation