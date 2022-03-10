Israeli decriminalization, Brittney Griner's Russia arrest and March Madness moves

click to enlarge Lorie Shaull/CC BY-SA 4.0 photo Basketball star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for alleged drug possession.

Cannabis has been in the news around the sports world, and the world at large, in recent days. While some areas move toward more liberal cannabis policy, others remain staunchly committed to enforcing prohibition. Here are three big stories you might have missed.

DECRIMINALIZATION HITS THE MIDDLE EAST

Cannabis policy in Israel is poised to make a jump toward further decriminalization. On Sunday,

reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced a package of legislation that would increasingly decriminalize recreational cannabis and allow for the expungement of past criminal convictions.

In recent years cannabis has become somewhat decriminalized in Israel. Currently, possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use can result in a fine for first- and second-time offenders. The legislation being advanced by Herzog would completely decriminalize cannabis possession and use for adults who are not serving in the police or armed forces. It would also cap any potential fines at 1,000 shekels, or about $300.

STAR ATHLETE ARRESTED IN RUSSIA

Brittney Griner, who plays for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, the USA Women's National Team, and a Russian team during the WNBA offseason, was arrested last month for allegedly possessing cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport. News of Griner's arrest was made public on Saturday. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

MARCH MARIJUANA MADNESS?

No, college athletes won't be allowed to smoke up before busting your college basketball brackets later this month, but they will be allowed to have elevated levels of THC in their systems. Last month, the NCAA announced it was increasing the threshold for positive drug tests regarding THC. Previous standards held that concentrations of THC of 35 nanograms per milliliter would trigger a positive test. Effective immediately, the threshold will be 150 nanograms per milliliter.

The NCAA also announced it would be recommending, but not yet implementing, changes to the punishment policy for a positive THC test. Under the proposed changes, a student athlete would not automatically be deemed ineligible for first, second or third instances of a positive THC test. ♦