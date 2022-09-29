It's possible to buy the best of the best without breaking the bank

When it comes to cannabis, the products available on the market are diverse. They can also be quite expensive, which can make expanding your purview cost-prohibitive. Fortunately for the budget-conscious among us, local dispensaries offer a wide range of deals that allow curious consumers access to products that might otherwise be outside their price range.

Almost every dispensary in the region offers always-alliterative daily deals that open up new areas of the market to consumers. You'll often see "Munchie Monday," "Wax Wednesday" or "Shatter Saturday" at dispensaries around the city. Those deals offer consumers a way to try products outside their comfort zone at a discounted rate. They're far from the only savings regularly available, though.

By and large, better cannabis is more expensive than low-quality cannabis. As with most things, the better stuff just costs more. Fortunately for shrewd consumers, many dispensaries offer discounts on high-quality cannabis. You just need to know when, and where, to find it. If you're looking to up your cannabis game, these deals are worth seeking out.

Multiple dispensaries around the region offer something along the lines of "Top Shelf Tuesday" — many market it as that, while some offer effectively identical deals on different days of the week. These sales allow consumers to try the best of the best when it comes to cannabis, but at a below-market-rate price.

Among the best are at Greenhand, The Green Nugget and TreeHouse Club, all of which offer 20 percent off top-shelf cannabis on Tuesdays. Spokane Green Leaf on Country Homes Boulevard and Primo Cannabis in Otis Orchards both offer 20 percent off as well, but on Friday and Saturday respectively. Cinder's three locations around the region offer 15 percent off top-shelf products on Tuesdays, while Lucid's two locations offer 10 percent discounts.

Additionally, good value can be found if you know of a quality brand. Green Light in the Valley offers 20 percent off all Phat Panda products on Fridays, and 20 percent off all NorthWest Cannabis Solutions products on Saturdays.

As is the case with almost all products available in a free market, there is a difference between the best and the worst when it comes to quality, and that difference is often reflected in cost. If you're a smart shopper, though, you can buy top-shelf cannabis without emptying your wallet. ♦