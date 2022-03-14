Jim Gaffigan heads to Spokane Arena this August

While it's a joy watching a stand-up comedian ply their trade in the intimacy of a comedy club, there's something overwhelming and communal about laughing along with an arena full of people. And few moderns comedians are better suited for getting thousands of people from different walks of life on the same comedic page as Jim Gaffigan. He'll attempt to have Spokane Arena chuckling in unison when his "The Fun Tour" stops in town on August 9.
Gaffigan has been one of the best stand-ups in the business for decades at this point (14 specials and six Grammy nominations). His material (which he co-writes with his wife, Jeannie) — often focused on food, relatable low-stakes family issues with his five kids, and active behaviors he finds absurd — manages to be relatively clean and universal without ever coming across as if he's trying to be a safe people-pleaser. He's in the Brian Regan class of comedians that kids, grandparents, and comedy nerds can enjoy in equal measure.
Tickets for Jim Gaffigan at Spokane Arena go on sale to the public this Friday, March 18 at 10am via TicketsWest. Seats cost $40-$100.