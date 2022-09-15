Joi D. McCoy hits the stage in Hairspray, sharing themes of love and acceptance

click to enlarge Jeremy Daniel photo Jump for joy with Hairspray!

For many local theater lovers, there's truly no better feeling than hearing word that Spokane's Best of Broadway season has been announced. Except, maybe, for the feeling of joy after being told you've landed a role in one of the shows.

Joi D. McCoy, who's playing Little Inez in the national tour of Hairspray — stopping in Spokane Sept. 20-25 — can attest to that statement. Fresh out of college, she's now jumping on stages across the country and putting all of her hard work to the test. The Inlander talked with McCoy about landing the role, the hype around touring and more.

INLANDER: How did you get started in the world of musical theater?

McCOY: I grew up in a very musical family. They're all creative and self-proclaimed comedians. I just always knew that I would do something related to the arts when I grew up. I started as a dancer, but my "aha!" moment was during the 2006 Tony Awards when Sutton Foster performed "Show Off." I saw myself in her; the rest was history — I wanted to do what she was doing. I just graduated from UCLA with my degree in musical theater, and now I'm ready to start the next chapter of my journey.

Has the transition from college productions to a national tour presented any challenges?

The difference between being in college and performing in those productions versus being on tour is that you're constantly having to adapt. You're on a new stage almost every week, so I'm always staying on my toes and staying vigilant. When you're in the same setting every day, you don't have to pay much attention to the smaller details, but now I'm a more attentive actor.

Is there anything you're particularly excited to do while on tour?

Since this is my first tour I'm just starting to dip my toe into that world, but I'm excited about shopping in different cities. I want to pick up something in each city we stop in just for the memories.

Do you have a special connection to Hairspray?

My first introduction to it was the remake film with Zac Efron. The first half of that film is so special to me because of the message it portrays. "Run and Tell That" is all about self-love and Black love, and it just makes me feel this absolute jubilation. I could feel it through the screen. The show itself is so special and beautiful because of the messages and themes woven throughout.

How do you relate to your character in the show?

Little Inez isn't afraid to voice her concerns and speak her mind. I think that we can all learn about that from the Black community. We're upfront. Through the power of song and behind all the glitz and glam of this show, the message stays the same: Be accepting of everyone no matter their size, race, sexual orientation, etc. ♦

Hairspray • Sept. 20-24 at 7:30 pm, Sept. 24 at 2 pm, and Sept. 25 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm • $48-$96 • First Interstate Center for the Arts • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • broadwayspokane.com • 509-279-7000