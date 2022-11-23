Keep it local and artful this holiday season with these creative opportunities

click to enlarge Several of the works featured in the Art Spirit Gallery's 26th Annual Small Works Invitational.

IT'S THE SMALL THINGS

As children, excitement for the holidays started to bubble under the surface when big packages appeared underneath the Christmas tree. Most of us assumed that the bigger the present, the more we would like it; however, that's not always the case.

In the art world, "small works shows" showcase more diminutive art pieces. As the saying goes, "big things come in small packages," and these two art shows with shopping opportunities prove that even if a gift is small, it can still have a lot of heart.

In Coeur d'Alene, the Art Spirit Gallery's 26th Annual Small Works Invitational features a plethora of art to gawk at. With over 1,000 pieces from 100 regional artists, the show includes small paintings, ceramic art like cups and bowls, sculpture and even functional home decor pieces that could make any last-minute holiday decorating that much easier. If you can't make it out to Coeur d'Alene to shop or take a looky-loo in person, the Art Spirit has the entire show online for virtual viewing and shopping pleasure. Thu-Sun from 11 am-6 pm through Dec. 24.

In Spokane's historic Garland District, Spokane Art School is displaying its annual Small Works and Ornament Show as well. It's another show full of art that, despite its smaller stature, packs a real punch. A variety of mediums and styles are represented within the show. Artist Liz Bishop's work features colorful depictions of cats on ceramic cups, bowls and containers, while artist Sondra Barrington repurposes vintage, scavenged and recycled objects to make jewelry and mixed-media assemblages. Mon-Fri from 10 am-5 pm and Sat from 10 am-4 pm through Dec. 23.

Dec. 2-Jan. 7

CUP OF JOY

This exhibition is a celebration of all things drinking vessels. With ceramic mugs and cups made by over three dozen artists from around the U.S. delivering four cups each to this show, there's a ton of love and care flowing over the brim of these creations. Mugs are a universally loved gift. Who doesn't love sitting down with a ginormous mug of hot cocoa and gazing out the window at the fresh snowfall? Visitors can either simply browse through the exhibition or, better yet, take home a mug of their own and own a small piece of functional art that will last them a lifetime (if you have a strong grip). Wed-Fri from 11 am-5 pm, free to shop, Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St., tracksidestudio.net

Dec. 3

HOLIDAY ORNAMENT MAKING

There's nothing quite like receiving a handmade gift that came straight from the heart, er... hands, of a loved one. Various Spokane County Library District branches are inviting kids and adults alike to create holiday ornaments of their own. Just stop by one of the participating branches — Fairfield, Deer Park and Airway Heights — and get to crafting. This is an all ages event because you're never too old for some good, old-fashioned, holiday spirit. All of the supplies you'll need to create a thoughtful ornament for your family's Christmas tree are provided free of charge. Times and locations vary, free, scld.org

Dec. 3

HOLIDAY ARTIST STUDIO TOUR

Hosted by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, this self-guided tour takes participants on a journey through the studios of six local artists. Each artist shares insight on how they create their work and shows off the space that makes their creative process possible. Before leaving each studio, you'll have the chance to buy artwork directly from the artist. After a busy day of looking at beautiful art, mozy on down to the Steam Plant Restaurant & Brew Pub to mingle with the artists, listen to some live tunes performed by Ron Keiper Jazz and enter a raffle for one of two art experiences from local artists Helen Parsons and Tim Lynch. 10 am-6 pm, $15-$20, locations vary, northwestmuseum.org

Dec. 17

BrrrZAAR

Unlike Terrain's summer market, Bazaar, which lines Main Avenue in downtown Spokane, Terrain's winter market invites visitors in from the cold to browse through thousands of pieces of local, handmade art inside River Park Square. It's no coincidence that this market happens right before the biggest gift-giving holiday. If there are any last-minute gifts you need to snatch up before the big day, you'll have no problem finding one here. The event also features more festive fun with food and drink vendors as well as live music that'll get you in the holiday mood and excited to be the person gifting the most unique gifts at your holiday function. 10 am-8 pm, free to shop, River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave., terrainspokane.com ♦