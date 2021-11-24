Keep it local and creative this year with both indoor and outdoor artisan markets

click to enlarge Brandon Vasquez photo BrrrZAAR is back after a year off.

By now you've surely seen the memes about how "local art" is not stuck on a cargo ship somewhere. True fact. If you're into local art, or just art, look no further than these events to get your holiday shopping done and support a local creative at the same time. Some of them are new, others a welcome recurrence — no small feat after the year we've had.

NOV. 27, DEC. 4, 11, 18

WINTER WONDERLAND MARKET

Organizers hope you'll have a wonderful time at the first-ever Wonder Building winter market featuring local artisan vendors, lots of good eats and plenty to keep the kids amused, like ping pong and big-screen movies. Get in on the gingerbread competition and groove to local, live music, as you enjoy a sweet deal: free hot cocoa and Italian zeppole (fried dough doused with powdered sugar — so good!) from Bosco Pasta & Panini. Should you want something a little more substantial to nosh on at Bosco, your bites also benefit Wishing Star Foundation.

DEC. 1, 8, 15, 22

RIVERFRONT WINTER MARKET

Let's hope outdoor markets are an unintended upside of our pandemic experiences, and a trend that sticks around. This year, check out the return of Riverfront Park's Winter Market, with more than 40 vendors signed on (and more likely added throughout the market's four-week run). Grab a cup of Swell Coffee or something a little stronger from Mountain Lakes Brewing, and a snack from Skewers' food truck. Meet local artisans like Bryan Correll from Lake Time Photography or Modern Vintage home décor's McKensey Richmond Domas. Grab a treat for the dog from Fetch Barkery or groovy jewelry from Seven Moons. You get it — shop, eat, drink, and be merry.

DEC. 3-4

OUTDOOR EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET

Hayden is heading to Germany and Austria for inspiration this holiday season with its first-ever open-air Christkindlmarkt, or Christmas market. The two-day, family-friendly event features outdoor booths from local creatives, as well as tasty eats like brats and pastries. There will be live music, twinkly lights, warming fires and a visit by St. Nick. The market coincides with the city's holiday parade, which starts at 5 pm Friday on Government Way, heading south to Honeysuckle. The parade — a 14-year Hayden tradition — concludes with a tree lighting in McIntire Family Park, where the market will be ready for its debut.

DEC. 4

DAHMEN BARN HOLIDAY MARKET

The Dahmen Barn is an hour-and-a-half scenic drive south from downtown Spokane, so a suggested itinerary might include a nice meal before or after your trek. The barn itself is a historic treasure as are the guest and resident artists with work representing textiles, photography, ceramics, jewelry, glass, basketry and more.

DEC. 18

BrrrZAAR

Last year was a buzzkill for BrrrZAAR organizers, when COVID forced the cancellation of this popular pop-up throughout all three floors of River Park Square by 72 local and regional artists and artisans. For one day only, get your fill of funky, fresh and eclectic, enjoy live music and activities for the kids from Mobius Discovery Center (10 am-5 pm). And reconnect with your community before we all take the winter plunge.

THROUGH DEC. 23

ORNAMENT AND SMALL WORKS

Ornaments made by artists are just as likely to look cool hanging on your wall as on your tree. Find plenty for both (or for other people's walls or trees) at this year's Ornament and Small Works show at Spokane Art School. Also find fun things like fingerless hand warmers by Jenifer LeMontagne, illuminated manuscript paintings by Hannah Charlton, and colorful pottery by Angelika Wilson-Wipp.

click to enlarge A piece by Melissa Cole from the Art Spirit Gallery's holiday show.

THROUGH DEC. 31

UNWRAP THE CREATIVE: SMALL WORKS EXHIBITION

One month is not nearly long enough to explore all the goodies under the Art Spirit Gallery's proverbial tree this year. In honor of its 25th anniversary, the North Idaho gallery has extended the time frame for its popular Small Works exhibition. And they've packed even more into the main floor, mezzanine and newly renovated lower level with 2- and 3-D works of all sizes and media by 100 artists, many of them new this year, but plenty from the vault like the late Harold Balazs, Morse Clary and Terry Gieber.

♦