Keep it local and creative this year with both indoor and outdoor artisan markets

By now you've surely seen the memes about how "local art" is not stuck on a cargo ship somewhere. True fact. If you're into local art, or just art, look no further than these events to get your holiday shopping done and support a local creative at the same time. Some of them are new, others a welcome recurrence — no small feat after the year we've had.
NOV. 27, DEC. 4, 11, 18
WINTER WONDERLAND MARKET
Organizers hope you'll have a wonderful time at the first-ever Wonder Building winter market featuring local artisan vendors, lots of good eats and plenty to keep the kids amused, like ping pong and big-screen movies. Get in on the gingerbread competition and groove to local, live music, as you enjoy a sweet deal: free hot cocoa and Italian zeppole (fried dough doused with powdered sugar — so good!) from Bosco Pasta & Panini. Should you want something a little more substantial to nosh on at Bosco, your bites also benefit Wishing Star Foundation. Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St., free, 10 am-2 pm, wonderspokane.com
DEC. 1, 8, 15, 22
RIVERFRONT WINTER MARKET
DEC. 3-4
OUTDOOR EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET
Hayden is heading to Germany and Austria for inspiration this holiday season with its first-ever open-air Christkindlmarkt, or Christmas market. The two-day, family-friendly event features outdoor booths from local creatives, as well as tasty eats like brats and pastries. There will be live music, twinkly lights, warming fires and a visit by St. Nick. The market coincides with the city's holiday parade, which starts at 5 pm Friday on Government Way, heading south to Honeysuckle. The parade — a 14-year Hayden tradition — concludes with a tree lighting in McIntire Family Park, where the market will be ready for its debut. McIntire Family Park, $7/two-day entry, $5/Sat only; Fri 4-8 pm; Sat 10 am-6 pm, haydenchamber.org
DEC. 4
DAHMEN BARN HOLIDAY MARKET
The Dahmen Barn is an hour-and-a-half scenic drive south from downtown Spokane, so a suggested itinerary might include a nice meal before or after your trek. The barn itself is a historic treasure as are the guest and resident artists with work representing textiles, photography, ceramics, jewelry, glass, basketry and more. 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown, free, 10 am-4 pm, artisanbarn.org
DEC. 18
BrrrZAAR
Last year was a buzzkill for BrrrZAAR organizers, when COVID forced the cancellation of this popular pop-up throughout all three floors of River Park Square by 72 local and regional artists and artisans. For one day only, get your fill of funky, fresh and eclectic, enjoy live music and activities for the kids from Mobius Discovery Center (10 am-5 pm). And reconnect with your community before we all take the winter plunge. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave., free, 10 am-8 pm, terrainspokane.com
THROUGH DEC. 23
ORNAMENT AND SMALL WORKS
Ornaments made by artists are just as likely to look cool hanging on your wall as on your tree. Find plenty for both (or for other people's walls or trees) at this year's Ornament and Small Works show at Spokane Art School. Also find fun things like fingerless hand warmers by Jenifer LeMontagne, illuminated manuscript paintings by Hannah Charlton, and colorful pottery by Angelika Wilson-Wipp. Spokane Art School, free; Mon-Fri from 10 am-5 pm; Sat from 10 am-4 pm, spokaneartschool.net
THROUGH DEC. 31
UNWRAP THE CREATIVE: SMALL WORKS EXHIBITION