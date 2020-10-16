Keep Music Live is a new fundraising initiative aiming to protect Washington's indie venues

click to enlarge Alicia Hauff A scene from Inlander's 2019 Volume Music Festival, which looks pretty alien now.

Although bills focused specifically on theatrical and music venues have been introduced to Congress —

— gridlock over stimulus negations have held them up.

But venue owners are becoming more aware that they can't sit around and wait much longer, which has inspired grassroots initiatives like Keep Music Live to carry the torch. The National Independent Venue Association, the group behind Save Our Stages , is one of the more prominent of those groups: This weekend, they're hosting the

a virtual fundraiser that will feature performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Miley Cyrus and Macklemore.

"PPP [the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses] has been saving a lot of restaurants," Ewing says, "but it's not a good fit for a music venue, because they can't bring their staff back on. They're going to be forced to close until what sounds like 2022."

recent survey conducted by NIVA found that 90 percent of indie venues in America could cease to exist by 2021, barring some kind of financial assistance.



And it's not just tiny clubs: Ingersoll points to Neumos, a well-established venue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, as a beloved indie mainstay that won't be able to survive with its high monthly rent much longer. The projections for music venues are dire everywhere. ASpokane has already seen the closure of all-ages venue the Pin in August, its owners citing the current economic climate , and more could follow.