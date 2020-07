(Kids) book recommendations from the pros: Wishing Tree Books

click to enlarge Wishing Tree Books Wishing Tree Books has you and your kids covered with activity books and more for all ages of young'uns.

, diversions to stoke our passions and intellects are particularly welcome, and rarely delivered in finer form than a good book. I hit up several area bookstores for recommendations and several were more than happy to share some with us.Next up is a list focused on the kids, from toddlers to 12 (and older), courtesy of Janelle Smith, owner of Wishing Tree Books, and her employee Spokane author Sharma Shields. The kid-centric charming shop in the South Perry District opened last fall in a sweet little house, and they’re ready to get you and your kids reading fresh new books that will definitely help get you through house quarantine with young’uns. Check out wishingtreebookstore.com and see what’s available in store immediately for a “porch pickup,” or what they can order up to deliver right to your house.Here are Wishing Tree’s recommendations, relayed via email from Shields:A hilarious book for bibliophiles and library lovers of all ages about a Viking barbarian who becomes a librarian, realizing that the true treasure in life is stories/books."Cuddly cauliflowers, droopy pods of peas / Rhubarbs reading stories to worn-out broccolis." Sweetly illustrated and penned with thoughtful, smile-inducing rhymes, this is the perfect bedtime read-aloud. The book highlights a colorful variety of vegetables and gently urges kids to appreciate the importance of rest for all growing bodies.A pirate and a prince learn to share a woodland fort in this wondrous book about imagination and playtime. Awesome illustrations.A beautiful book about friendship, missing someone, and collecting and sharing memories. Touching and magical.Our owner Janelle recommends this book for kids who read very swiftly and need an engaging and meaty series. The series features a telepathic girl and a rich fantasy landscape filled with elves and goblins and more.A girl crosses the country on her bike in this lauded novel that, according to a starred review in, "elegantly blends elements of mystery, adventure, and fantasy."This is the much-anticipated sequel to, which won the Newbery Medal. In this novel, Bob the dog sets out on a journey to find his sister, accompanied by his friends Ivan (a gorilla) and Ruby (an elephant).This is a great gardening manual for kids ages 8 to teen, filled with full-color photographs and stellar gardening advice from teen-peer Emma Biggs.When your kids need a break from homework, hand them this fun, crafty, wacky book and let them unleash their inner creative. "Paper airplane meets origami meets Pokemon," 'nuff said.As a kid, I loved stitching and braiding projects for my friends, although my talent left much to be desired. If only I'd had this book! Kids can make badges, gloves, embroidered "art pillows," jewelry and more. As the book says, "Busy hands make happy brains."This will be a hit for basketball fans and graphic novel fans alike. This is a memoir about Yang's own life in comics and how he uncharacteristically became interested in a high school basketball team, documenting their quest to win a state championship.