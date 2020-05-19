(Kids) book recommendations from the pros: Wishing Tree Books

Next up is a list focused on the kids, from toddlers to 12 (and older), courtesy of Janelle Smith, owner of Wishing Tree Books, and her employee Spokane author Sharma Shields. The kid-centric charming shop in the South Perry District opened last fall in a sweet little house, and they’re ready to get you and your kids reading fresh new books that will definitely help get you through house quarantine with young’uns. Check out wishingtreebookstore.com and see what’s available in store immediately for a “porch pickup,” or what they can order up to deliver right to your house.
Here are Wishing Tree’s recommendations, relayed via email from Shields:
FOR YOUNG KIDS (TODDLERS/PRESCHOOLERS)
RONAN THE LIBRARIAN, by Tara Luebbe and Becky Cattig, illustrated by Victoria Maderna
A hilarious book for bibliophiles and library lovers of all ages about a Viking barbarian who becomes a librarian, realizing that the true treasure in life is stories/books.
GOODNIGHT VEGGIES, by Diana Murray, illustrated by Zachariah OHora
"Cuddly cauliflowers, droopy pods of peas / Rhubarbs reading stories to worn-out broccolis." Sweetly illustrated and penned with thoughtful, smile-inducing rhymes, this is the perfect bedtime read-aloud. The book highlights a colorful variety of vegetables and gently urges kids to appreciate the importance of rest for all growing bodies.
THE FORT, by Laura Perdew, illustrated by Adelina Lirius
A pirate and a prince learn to share a woodland fort in this wondrous book about imagination and playtime. Awesome illustrations.
IN A JAR, written and illustrated by Deborah Marcero
A beautiful book about friendship, missing someone, and collecting and sharing memories. Touching and magical.
MIDDLE READER NOVELS
KEEPER OF THE LOST CITIES, by Shannon Messenger
ADVENTURES OF A GIRL CALLED BICYCLE, by Christina Uss
A girl crosses the country on her bike in this lauded novel that, according to a starred review in Publisher's Weekly, "elegantly blends elements of mystery, adventure, and fantasy."
THE ONE AND ONLY BOB, by Katherine Applegate, illustrated by Patricia Castelao
This is the much-anticipated sequel to The One and Only Ivan, which won the Newbery Medal. In this novel, Bob the dog sets out on a journey to find his sister, accompanied by his friends Ivan (a gorilla) and Ruby (an elephant).
ACTIVITY BOOKS FOR KIDS
GARDENING WITH EMMA: A KID-TO-KID GUIDE, by Steven and Emma Biggs
This is a great gardening manual for kids ages 8 to teen, filled with full-color photographs and stellar gardening advice from teen-peer Emma Biggs.
PAPERTOY MONSTERS: 50 COOL PAPERTOYS YOU CAN MAKE YOURSELF, by Brian Castleforte, illustrated by Robert James and photography by Jen Browning
When your kids need a break from homework, hand them this fun, crafty, wacky book and let them unleash their inner creative. "Paper airplane meets origami meets Pokemon," 'nuff said.
STITCH CAMP: 18 CRAFTY PROJECTS FOR KIDS & TWEENS—LEARN 6 ALL-TIME FAVORITE SKILLS: SEW, KNIT, CROCHET, FELT, EMBROIDER & WEAVE, by Nicole Blum and Catherine Newman
As a kid, I loved stitching and braiding projects for my friends, although my talent left much to be desired. If only I'd had this book! Kids can make badges, gloves, embroidered "art pillows," jewelry and more. As the book says, "Busy hands make happy brains."
TEEN (12 AND UP)
DRAGON HOOPS, by Gene Luen Yang
This will be a hit for basketball fans and graphic novel fans alike. This is a memoir about Yang's own life in comics and how he uncharacteristically became interested in a high school basketball team, documenting their quest to win a state championship.