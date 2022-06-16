Kids

Head to the park, local library, Green Bluff and the county fair this summer, with the whole family in tow

By

click to enlarge All manner of sweet treats (and free tractor rides!) await at Green Bluff. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
All manner of sweet treats (and free tractor rides!) await at Green Bluff.

Summer is a time of seemingly infinite freedom: School is out of session, the weather is vibrant and warm, and the mundane structure of day-to-day life is relaxed thanks to all the events and fun the season brings with it. Even with all of this free time and new opportunities, it's sometimes challenging to find things to do that meet the needs of a family with kids. Luckily, there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do in the Inland Northwest to keep the entire family busy all summer long.

OLD-TIME TRANSPORT

I know I'm not the only kid who'd watch a movie set in the Middle Ages or a fairytale world and enviously watch the main characters galavant around in a horse-drawn carriage. Since carriages aren't common anymore, the awe and wonder surrounding such a concept is more pronounced, even in the minds of teens and adults. This summer, however, you may finally be able to experience the seemingly fantastical mode of transport. Free carriage rides, sponsored by Wheatland Bank, happen every Friday evening, from 5-9 pm, throughout the summer. The eight- to 10-minute journey begins in Riverfront Park near the SkyRide, and each carriage seats up to eight, making it the perfect thing to do while waiting for an event downtown, or just looking for something fun on a Friday evening. Find out more at riverfrontspokane.com.

GET UP TO GREEN BLUFF

Green Bluff is an Inland Northwest staple, and summer is one of the prime times to visit its farms and get your hands on some locally grown fresh fruit, like apricots, cherries, peaches, blueberries, blackberries and more.

For strawberry lovers, Siemers Farm's strawberry festival, happening June 17-July 9, is an ideal time to get outside and pick some fresh, juicy berries, taking a free tractor ride to get there, of course.

Starting in July, head to Fleur de Provence Lavender Farm on the weekends, Friday-Sunday from 10 am-4 pm, to pick a bundle of lavender and enjoy views of the fields of purple flowers and buzzing bees. To find out what else is happening at Green Bluff this summer, visit greenbluffgrowers.com.

ESCAPE INTO READING

Our local libraries always have lots of events and summer reading contests that make learning in a non-school environment fun for kids of all ages.

The SPOKANE COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT is hosting a summer reading contest, for which readers earn badges for every hour read, and for completing challenges like writing a book review or attending a library event. Each badge earns an entry into a prize drawing, with winners announced Sept. 1. With all the events at its branches across Spokane County, such as family storytimes, camping challenges, solar system labs and tie-dye parties, earning badges is an easy task. More info at scld.org.

For North Idaho readers, the COEUR D'ALENE PUBLIC LIBRARY has lots for all ages. Storytime events in the park and at the library are perfect for toddlers and younger kids, and a range of science and craft classes cater to the whole family. Other events include board game nights for teens, and a variety of musical events. More info at cdalibrary.org.

click to enlarge Spokane County Interstate Fair's thrills don't stop with the rides. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Spokane County Interstate Fair's thrills don't stop with the rides.

FUN AT THE FAIR

Even though school resumes in late August and early September for many in the area, summer isn't officially over until Sept. 23, making the Spokane County Interstate Fair the perfect family stop to wrap up summertime fun. From Sept. 9-18, head out to enjoy the petting zoo, fair food, roller coasters, ferris wheel, and exhibits showcasing the skills of local bakers, cooks, flower and plant enthusiasts, farmers, and artists.

This year's fair also has concerts every night, including headlining performances from Cole Swindell (Sept. 12), Elle King (Sept. 14) and Nelly (Sept. 15). General admission is free for kids age 6 and under, $10 for ages 7-13, military, and ages 65+, and $13 for everyone else. More info at spokanecounty.org.

Trending

BACKYARD CAMPING

Camping is a classic summertime activity, especially in the Pacific Northwest with the tall pine trees, starry night sky, and numerous lakes, rivers and hiking trails. But with wildfires and unhealthy air quality from smoke becoming an annual occurrence, it can be tricky timing a camping trip. Sometimes smoke blows in unexpectedly, and driving hours back into town after finally setting up the tent is an experience to avoid.

Luckily, the backyard is a great camping location during random bursts of good summer weather, and it's an affordable alternative to expenses for gas and campsite fees. And in the event that smoke wafts in from nearby fires, an indoor refuge is just feet away. While stargazers in the house may not be able to see as many dazzling lights, a small telescope can reveal some of the hidden secrets in the night sky. Plus, the oven and barbecue are within arms reach, so burgers, corn-on-the-cob, and s'mores can be enjoyed with ease.

PEDAL KART THE PARK

Riverfront Park is a great place to go on a sunny day, and with the recent addition of rentable pedal karts, exploring the park becomes exponentially more fun. These karts are perfect for kids age 5 and up, but even adults can take them out for a spin. Riverfront currently has four single-seat and two double-seat carts that can be rented at the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide building. Kids can ride these karts to one of the many playgrounds in the park, stop by the Looff Carrousel or Red Wagon, or take a trip over to Mobius for a break from the heat to learn some science facts. Don't forget about the Rotary Riverfront Fountain, right next to the Skate Ribbon, and a great way to cool down and make a splash after returning the kart for the day. More info at riverfrontspokane.com. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Kids"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Let's all finally agree that motherhood is far too complex to be boxed into a holiday greeting card or Facebook post

By CMarie Fuhrman

Let's all finally agree that motherhood is far too complex to be boxed into a holiday greeting card or Facebook post

Banter is what makes Marvel movies (and this video game) great, you won't want to stop reading The Other Black Girl, and new music!

Banter is what makes Marvel movies (and this video game) great, you won't want to stop reading The Other Black Girl, and new music!

Steven Soderbergh's Seattle flick, another Sopranos book, and new music!

Steven Soderbergh's Seattle flick, another Sopranos book, and new music!
More »

More from Summer Guide

2022 promises to be the most lively summer in years, and we are so ready for it

2022 promises to be the most lively summer in years, and we are so ready for it

Sports and Recreation

By Will Maupin

A select few have moves like Ribby.

Manito Magic

By Will Maupin

Manito Magic

Arts

By Madison Pearson

The Hive is an all-access opportunity for artists and art lovers alike.

Tree Glee

By Madison Pearson

Tree Glee

Road Trips

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Priest Lake area is joyfully tough on cell phone reception.

The Roadside Diner

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Roadside Diner

Food

By Carrie Scozzaro

Pullman's National Lentil Festival really lets you get into the local agricultural staple.

Sense of Place

By Carrie Scozzaro

Sense of Place

Drinks

By Derek Harrison

Simon Moorby and Ren&eacute;e Cebula, your craft cocktail professors.

Water

By Nate Sanford

There's nothing quite like whitewater to get the adrenaline flowing.

When the Virus Forced Us Outside

By Nate Sanford

When the Virus Forced Us Outside

Theater

By E.J. Iannelli

Hadestown brings a Broadway smash to mid-summer.

The Great Indoors

By Chey Scott

The exhibits will draw you to the MAC. The air conditioning might keep you there once the heat hits.

I'm Yours, Huckleberry

By Chey Scott

I'm Yours, Huckleberry

Sunshine and CDs

By Summer Sandstrom

Sunshine and CDs

Screen

By Dan Nailen

Goonies never say die, and never turn down a wild summer movie.

Caught in a (Tourist) Trap

By Dan Nailen

Caught in a (Tourist) Trap

Music

By Seth Sommerfeld

Music

Cling to Me Like a Plastic Wristband

By Seth Sommerfeld

Cling to Me Like a Plastic Wristband

Wheels

By Daniel Walters

Go ahead, scoot close to each other.

Balcony Seats to an Exclusive Performance

By Daniel Walters

Balcony Seats to an Exclusive Performance
More »
More Summer Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Terrain's Bazaar

Terrain's Bazaar @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., June 18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 16-22, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation