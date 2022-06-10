Lace 'Em Up!

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The last Hoopfest was in 2019.

It's been a long time coming, but like Bloomsday before it, HOOPFEST is finally making its return in all its in-person glory. Chances are you know at least some of the thousands of players who will swarm all over downtown Spokane June 25-26, with games on every street - along with all the usual fun.

"Such a big part of this is the community involvement," says Riley Stockton, Hoopfest's new executive director. "Even if you're not playing, just come down and enjoy Spokane. Hoopfest shines a great light on this city. We want to make this feel like everyone in Spokane has a little skin in this game."

Food vendors will be spread across the event's footprint, and downtown restaurants and nightspots will be rolling out the red carpet for the influx of spectators.

The Rodda Paint Contest Zone and the Toyota Shootoff are back, along with the MultiCare Slam Dunk Competition - this year to be held for the first time ever inside Riverfront Park's newly refurbished Pavilion, with plenty of shade for even the hottest afternoon.

"It's the perfect, perfect venue for us," says Stockton. "Having Northern Quest Center Court there will really connect the two sides of Hoopfest, the north bank and downtown. It's going to connect it all together."

Hoopfest will fill the streets of downtown Spokane for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Details at spokanehoopfest.net.