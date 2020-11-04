Ladies and gentlemen of the Inland Northwest: We have a spring football schedule for EWU, Idaho

EWU is going to play football this spring. Whether or not fans will be at Roos Field to watch is still in question. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
EWU is going to play football this spring. Whether or not fans will be at Roos Field to watch is still in question.

While the college football conferences that forged ahead with a fall season are seeing it unfold in weird fits and starts thanks to COVID outbreaks on campuses, the Big Sky kept its powder dry til spring in hopes of avoiding some of that mayhem.

Whether it ultimately works or not remains to be seen, but fans have reason to celebrate today as the Big Sky announced its spring schedule.

Eastern Washington University will kick off its truncated spring season Feb. 27 with a visit to Portland State, with other games coming against Montana in Cheney (March 6), at UC Davis (March 13), at home against Idaho (March 27), at Montana State (April 3), and at home against Cal Poly (April 10) and the Eags' former head coach Beau Baldwin.


The University of Idaho will open Feb. 27 in Moscow against Northern Colorado, and follow it up with games at Idaho State (March 6), at home against Portland State (March 13), at EWU (March 27), at home against Montana April 3 and closing the season on the road at Southern Utah (April 10).

Open dates on March 20 and April 17 are built into the schedule in case teams need to make up games lost to COVID cases among players, and the 16-team FCS playoffs are scheduled to start April 24 and conclude with a championship game May 15.

EWU coach Aaron Best celebrated the decision to forge ahead with a spring season.

"Preparations have been underway for quite some time now," Best said in a press release. "Having the ability to put those preparations on display in a competitive manner is certainly something we have coveted and will do so in a safe and responsible manner."


No decision has been made on whether fans will be allowed to watch games in person, so stay tuned on that.

The Pac-12 is slated to start its delayed fall season this weekend, and Washington State is traveling to Oregon State on Saturday for a 7:30 pm kickoff. 

