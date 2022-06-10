Let it Grow

With all the emphasis on self- and home-improvement, I'm completely delighted to find there's one area where less is definitely more. I'm talking about lawn mowing. While xeriscaping - landscaping that is drought-tolerant and doesn't require irrigation - is probably the most eco-friendly thing to do, some of us aren't able or willing to do that just yet.

Enter the "less mowing" movement. Reducing mowing to once every two or three weeks instead of weekly offers surprising benefits, say researchers in a 2018 study published in the journal Biological Conservation. "Our results highlight a 'lazy lawnmower' approach to providing bee habitat. Mowing less frequently is practical, economical, and a timesaving alternative to lawn replacement or even planting pollinator gardens."

Isn't it amazing that the lazy approach may be the best, for once? As a bonus you'll also reduce emissions from mowers, and because taller grass shades the soil, keeping it cooler, your lawn will require less water. When it is time to mow, set the mower on the highest level and leave the clippings.

With more time to enjoy your yard, be sure to check out our Outdoor Living section (page 32) for ideas on dressing up those spaces with lighting and art. And we are so pleased to share a recipe for authentic molé from Spokane's Molé restaurant (page 40). You'll find it's the perfect make-ahead sauce to elevate your summer barbecue.

Cheers!

Anne