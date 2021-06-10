Essay: Let the Music Play

By

This summer is essentially a make-up year for music.
This summer is essentially a make-up year for music.

I was going to attend SO MANY EPIC CONCERTS in 2020. In April, Steve Aoki was coming to the Knitting Factory; then in June, Louis the Child was going to open up the new Pavilion venue. A week later I'd spend two EDM-packed days dancing in the sunshine at Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge. In August, Tame Impala and Perfume Genius were going to let their magic echo over that Columbia River canyon. In October, two friends and I had big plans to fly to Austin for the epic three-day Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Then everything shut down last March, and it felt weird to even hang out in a living room with a handful of people. More than a year later, we still don't have this dang virus totally under control, and large concerts continue to seem like a dream.

Related
The smart folks in the Walla Walla Valley have created a self-guided scavenger hunt with 12 reasons to drink wine.

Whether a quick weekend or epic adventure, a summer road trip is always worth it

But thanks to vaccines, we're set to have a late summer packed with events that resemble the shared human experiences we took for granted in the past.

Many of the shows I mentioned have now been crammed into September and October, but I can hardly wait for that time to come. I feel like a kid counting down the days to Christmas as I impatiently bide my time until I can again experience the magic that only happens when you're in a massive crowd of fans loving every minute of the music. The arts often fall to the bottom of our priority list when we go into survival mode, as the pandemic forced most of us to do for a while. But they're an essential part of being human and feeling fulfilled. So this summer, I'm most looking forward to feeling "whole" again, as we can once again allow the arts to thrive.

Trending

While In the Heights heats up theaters, we recommend some underrated and overlooked screen musicals
From Tom Petty to Al Green, we pick our favorite releases from this year's first batch of Record Store Day exclusives
We have met the enemy, and it is not compromise
Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right
Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen opens in West Central, bringing a taste of the Big Easy to Spokane
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Let The Music Play"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Let the Music Play"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

A Farewell to Arts

By Nathan Weinbender

Kacey Musgraves delivered the author's fave album since 2017.

Pints for Pokes, Oregon Trail goes mobile and new music!

Pints for Pokes, Oregon Trail goes mobile and new music!

Essay: Making Up for Lost Meals

By Chey Scott

Gander &amp; Ryegrass is on the list for a long-delayed visit.

The sound of live music's return is one of the clearest indications the world is getting back to normal

By Dan Nailen

Gladys Knight plays Festival at Sandpoint.
More »

Latest in Summer Guide

Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right

Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right (2)

With pandemic restrictions lifting, let's call it a "foodie summer"

By Chey Scott

Crave! is back for a grand tasting Aug. 27.

Essay: Making Up for Lost Meals

By Chey Scott

Gander &amp; Ryegrass is on the list for a long-delayed visit.

The sound of live music's return is one of the clearest indications the world is getting back to normal

By Dan Nailen

Gladys Knight plays Festival at Sandpoint.
More »
More Summer Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 10-16, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation