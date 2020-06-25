Let's Go (Back) to the Movies

s more and more businesses reopen, one of the looming questions has been what the movie theater experience will look like in a post-pandemic world. Spokane County must enter Phase 3 of the state's Safe Start program before theaters can reopen, and then only at 50 percent capacity.

AMC Theaters, despite earlier reports that the multiplex chain might not survive the pandemic, has announced that most of its locations will reopen by the end of July, which means you may be able to see new films at the River Park Square location before summer is over.

The Regal Cinemas chain, meanwhile, aims for a July 10 reopening date for eligible locations: Coeur d'Alene, currently in Phase 4, will see its Riverstone Regal location reopen then; reopening dates for the NorthTown and Spokane Valley locations are still up in the air.

Both chains will be following guidelines to limit theater capacities, allow space between seats and requiring guests to wear face masks.

